10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023

The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them.
1 Energy Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist

Baker Hughes' restructuring efforts are aimed at shaving $150 million off annual costs. Firm equipment orders will lead to higher-margin services orders in a few years. Oil majors still aren't spending anything near what they did in 2014, yet the price of oil remains high.
Elon Musk's Twitter Will No Longer Support Free Access To Its API — In Hope Of Bringing In An Extra Buck

After cutting off third-party client applications like Tweetbot and Twitterific, Elon Musk‘s Twitter has now decided to discontinue free access to its API starting Feb. 9. What Happened: The official Twitter Developer account, in a series of tweets, informed users about the decision to stop supporting free access to the Twitter AI and launching a new basic paid tier.
Forget Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, This Crypto Named After Elon Musk's Pet Surged 200% In January

Floki FLOKI/USD rallied over 205% in January, leaving behind the top five meme coins by market capitalization. What Happened: At the time of writing, FLOKI was trading at $0.000028. The rally in FLOKI price came as holders voted for a proposal for burning millions of FLOKI tokens. The proposal has been approved, with over 4.97 trillion tokens, worth over $55 million removed permanently from circulation.
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Whirlpool, NXP Semiconductors, UnitedHealth and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. — Whirlpool shares gained more than 1.9% in extended trading after the appliance maker shared strong guidance for the year. Fourth-quarter revenue came in at $4.92 billion, slightly behind the $5.07 billion expected by analysts, according to FactSet. The home appliances company also announced its chief operating officer would transition to an advisory role and then leave the company.
A Bull Market Is Coming, and I'm Stocking Up on 2 ETFs Right Now

An S&P 500 ETF can limit your risk even during periods of high volatility. Growth ETFs can help you maximize your earnings over the long term.
Why SoFi Technologies Stock Jumped 50.3% in January

SoFi Technologies had a blowout fourth quarter with revenue up 60% and new members rising 51%. Management anticipates more growth in 2023 with profitability in Q4 2023.
Here's Why Opendoor Is Soaring

Opendoor is up by about 20% on Thursday and has tripled from its 52-week low. There are signs the real estate market might be recovering, which would be great news for iBuyers.
5 Sector ETFs That Beat the Market in January

WGMI - Free Report) , ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (. ARKW - Free Report) , VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (. REMX - Free Report) , ProShares Online Retail ETF (. ONLN - Free Report) and Roundhill MEME ETF (. MEME - Free Report) from different corners of...
American Airlines, Morgan Stanley And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq jumped by around 2% on Wednesday following the Fed’s rate decision. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
