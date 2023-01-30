ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Red Sox champion lands with NL team after getting DFA’d

By Darryn Albert
Larry Brown Sports
 3 days ago
Jul 13, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes during the 2021 MLB All Star Game between the American League and the National League at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

A former World Series champion is headed from Northeast to Southeast.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Monday that ex-Boston Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes is headed to the Miami Marlins in a trade. The Marlins will be sending another reliever, lefty Richard Bleier, back to the Red Sox.

The righty Barnes was designated for assignment by Boston last week in a very surprising move , meaning that they had to either release, waive, or trade him. The Red Sox have officially decided on the third option.

Barnes, 32, had been with Boston since 2014, pitching for them during their World Series title in 2018 and making the AL All-Star team in 2021. While he battled shoulder issues last season that decreased his effectiveness, Barnes averaged a ruthless 14.3 strikeouts per nine innings over the previous three seasons combined and still has plenty left to offer.

As for the Marlins, they have quietly assembled a very solid army of veteran acquisitions this offseason. Shortstop Jean Segura and starter Johnny Cueto (two former All-Stars) arrived in free agency, and a hot-hitting infielder also just landed in Miami via trade .

The post Ex-Red Sox champion lands with NL team after getting DFA’d appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

