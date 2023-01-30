ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Massive boulder smashes through Hawaii home, barely missing owner

By Max Rodriguez
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d2V9F_0kWTE6w300

HONOLULU ( KHON ) — A large boulder smashed into a Hawaii family’s home and nearly hit one of the owners.

Community members are raising concerns about a nearby development in Palolo that excavated the mountain. They said there were no boulders rolling down the valley before the development, and now, they have experienced three boulders coming down within 24 hours.

Heart attacks on dramatic rise for 25-44 age group

It was the closest of calls for Palolo resident Caroline Sasaki. A massive boulder went right through her home and barely missed her Saturday night.

“Today, I am a little better, but last night, I was very shaken,” said Sasaki, adding that it was hard to sleep. “I really didn’t know what happened except for the loud boom.”

Sasaki, who grew up in the neighborhood and had just returned with her family about a week ago after their new home was built, said large boulders rolling down the hill are not common.

“We lived in this same location. We just knocked down the old house and rebuilt it, and it’s never happened before — heavy rain and hurricane warnings, nothing. So, no rocks ever came down,” Sasaki said. “We’ve had some issues with them carving the mountain, and I don’t know if that’s the cause.”

Other longtime residents agreed. They said what has changed is a home development project and the carving of the mountain behind Sasaki’s home.

The development owner Bingning Li said his project and the boulder incidents are not connected.

“Not at all, this is from way above. I looked at one of those rocks about 50 feet away from on top of the property and landed over there and then made its way down here,” Li said. “So it hit one of the cables that was supposed to stop it and the cable snapped. That took a lot of energy away. Otherwise, this damage would be way more.”

‘Throw me some beads, mister,’ Mardi Gras is coming!

Li said he will bring engineers to inspect the project and reinforce a barrier wall along his project.

In the meantime, concerned residents want answers before someone gets hurt.

“Department of Permitting and Planning, the Department of Emergency Management, the mayor, the councilman,” Sasaki said. “They should all get involved because people’s lives are at stake.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN Radio

IL Treasurer announces online unclaimed property auction

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerichs is celebrating National Unclaimed Property Day on Feb. 1 by announcing a virtual unclaimed property auction next week. One hundred lots are up for grabs, including rare coins and jewelry. “The online auction provides a perfect opportunity for people to explore and acquire memorable items for themselves […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

Is there a big earthquake on the way in Illinois?

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — You may not think of earthquakes in Illinois, but Illinois actually sits on two seismic zones, including a zone that is home to the most powerful earthquakes ever to occur in the continental United States. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) said the earthquakes occurred during the winter of 1811-12 in the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

‘Nazi homeschool’ sparks call for review of Ohio homeschooling

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One Ohio couple is said to be supplying “Nazi-approved material” for homeschooling, according to online reports. Now, state leaders are calling for more homeschooling regulations. The couple, alleged to be Logan and Katja Lawrence of Upper Sandusky, go by the online name The Saxton. Reports state the couple is using the […]
OHIO STATE
WGN Radio

College Board slammed over changes to African American studies course

The College Board is facing heated criticism for its revisions to an Advanced Placement (AP) African American studies program after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said the course “lacked educational value” and would not go forward in his state’s schools. The original interdisciplinary course, which is being piloted in 60 schools around the nation this school year, […]
FLORIDA STATE
WGN Radio

FACT CHECK: Did one Illinois school really get $5 billion for CRT?

(WMBD) — U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) had a lot to say about Illinois education spending during a congressional hearing Wednesday, but people aren’t sure her claims are accurate. The House Oversight Committee held a hearing in which Comptroller General Gene Dodaro answered questions about the use of federal funding during the COVID-19 pandemic. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

Gov. Pritzker announces COVID-19 State of Emergency coming to an end

CHICAGO (WMBD)– Illinois’ state of public health emergency is coming to an end. According to a Pritzker press release, the emergency declaration will end on May 11. The state will align with the federal government’s decision to end the national public health emergency. “Since COVID-19 first emerged nearly three years ago, my administration has worked […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

U-46 Superintendent Sanders on being named the next state Superintendent of Education

Tony Sanders, the Elgin Area School District U-46 Superintendent, joins Lisa Dent to discuss his plans for helping schools, educators, and students when he takes on his new role later this month as the Illinois State Board of Education Superintendent. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
ELGIN, IL
WGN Radio

Hunter Biden attorneys call for criminal probes into figures involved in disseminating laptop contents: reports

Lawyers for Hunter Biden are requesting that federal and state investigators look into those who accessed and spread his personal data from his stolen laptop, including Rudy Giuliani and a number of allies of former President Trump, in a series of letters sent Wednesday, according to multiple reports. The letters to the attorney general of […]
DELAWARE STATE
WGN Radio

Nikki Haley expected to announce 2024 bid on Feb. 15: reports

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley will announce her candidacy for president next month, The Hill has confirmed. Multiple outlets reported on Tuesday that Haley, who is also a former Republican governor of South Carolina, will declare she is running on Feb. 15, which could make her the first official challenger to […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WGN Radio

Huckabee Sanders to deliver Republican response to Biden’s State of the Union

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is set to deliver the Republican response to President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday, Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced Thursday. McConnell and McCarthy in their statement lauded Sanders, who will give her remarks from Little Rock as the nation’s youngest […]
ARKANSAS STATE
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

13K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy