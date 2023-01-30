Royals reportedly have deal to bring back right-hander Zack Greinke this season

Ten days after the World Series ended, national baseball reporter Jon Heyman tweeted there was mutual interest between the Royals and pitcher Zack Greinke for a return to KC in 2023.

Many fans were thrilled by the news.

However, reports such as this followed over the coming weeks and months, but no one was saying a deal had been reached.

But the wait appears to be over for Royals fans.

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported on Monday that the sides have agreed to a one-year deal worth $8 to $10 million plus incentives . The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal confirmed that the Royals have reached an agreement with Greinke, with both crediting KCSP (610) for first reporting the news.

Greinke, who was selected by the Royals with the sixth overall pick in the 2002 Draft, made it to the majors in 2004. He was the 2009 Cy Young Award winner but was traded by the Royals, at his request, after the 2010 season.

After pitching for five teams over the next 11 seasons, Greinke returned to the Royals last year. He had a 3.68 ERA and 1.343 WHIP in 26 starts (137 innings pitched).

Greinke, 39, is the second starting pitcher the Royals have signed this offseason. The other is Jordan Lyles, as both are expected to help fill out the rotation.