Nebraska State

iheart.com

Nebraska DHHS launches tool to help residents find benefits

(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraskans can find what benefits they qualify for under a new tool from the Department of Health and Human Services. “The new iServe portal will serve as an intuitive and user friendly one stop shop for Nebraskans to easily determine what benefits they qualify for," said CEO Dannette R. Smith. “DHHS continues to explore new ways to better serve our clients and iServe Nebraska is a big step forward towards this goal."
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska DHHS launches healthcare benefits tool

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has launched the newest feature of its iServe Nebraska portal. The “Explore Benefits” tool is now available, allowing Nebraskans to pre-screen to find out which benefits they may qualify for. The tool is completely anonymous and...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Columbus Community Hospital receives award

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A local hospital in Columbus recently received an award. The Columbus Community Hospital was given the 2022 Human Experience Pinnacle of Excellence Award for Physician Engagement from Press Ganey. The award is part of Press Ganey’s annual ranking of the country’s top hospitals and health systems.
COLUMBUS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska cities to receive road planning money, through infrastructure law

WASHINGTON – Eight Nebraska cities will receive grant funding through the new federal Safe Streets and Roads Act. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced $800 million in grant awards for 510 projects throughout the nation, including eight grants for communities in Nebraska. The competitive grant program, established by President...
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

New prison report recommends not just one new prison, but another 1,500 beds in a decade

LINCOLN — Before 2030, Nebraska will need another 1,500 prison beds, even after building a $350-million, 1,500-bed replacement for the aging State Penitentiary in Lincoln, a new report says. The long-awaited Facility Master Plan for the Nebraska Department of Corrections states that after the new prison is open, the state will be short about 1,300 […] The post New prison report recommends not just one new prison, but another 1,500 beds in a decade appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska Legislature considers capping salaries of school superintendents

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Legislators are discussing how much money school superintendents in Nebraska should make. Introduced by Sen. Dave Murman, who represents south-central Nebraska, the Superintendent Pay Transparency Act would cap their salaries at five times the salary of a starting teacher. “The president of the United Sates,...
NEBRASKA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Heart Doctor Warns Women To Watch For Symptoms

(Des Moines) February is heart month, and an Iowa heart doctor reminds women their heart-attack signs can be vague. Dr. Denise Sorrentino with the Iowa Heart Center says fatigue, shortness of breath, and nausea can be signs of a heart attack. Friday is Go Red Day. The American Heart Association encourages women to wear red to raise awareness about heart disease–the number one killer of both men and women.
IOWA STATE
NebraskaTV

Nebraskans weigh in on historic tax cuts during hearing

LINCOLN, Neb. — Major tax cuts - backed by the Governor Jim Pillen – were up for a hearing in the Nebraska Legislature’s Revenue Committee on Thursday. State Senator Lou Ann Linehan defended her bill against concerns about revenue loss from Sen. George Dungan. "With the $1...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska ranchers fear stressful rest of winter

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A vicious weather cycle is creating stress and anxiety among Nebraska’s cattle ranching community this winter season. University of Nebraska extension beef educator Aaron Berger said the severe start to winter weather could not have come at a worse time. "The scenario we've seen right now...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Bill would lower minimum wage in Nebraska for minors

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In November of 2022, Nebraskans voted to increase the state’s minimum wage gradually over the next few years. As of January 2023, it went up to $10.50 an hour from $9. Monday at the state capitol, the Business and Labor Committee heard testimony regarding LB...
NEBRASKA STATE
K99

Another 100+ MPH Speeding Teen from Colorado Busted in Nebraska

There must be something in the water that is giving teenagers from Colorado the uncontrollable urge to flee from Nebraska State Troopers at speeds of over 100 MPH. Why do we say this? Because this is the second incident in less than two weeks that a Colorado teenager has tried to outrun law enforcement in the Cornhusker State.
COLORADO STATE
telecompetitor.com

Big RDOF Winner Nextlink Internet Buys Nebraska Fiber Operator

Nextlink Internet, which was one of the top 10 winners in the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) rural broadband funding auction, has purchased most of the assets of Bluestem Network, a fiber broadband provider based in Lancaster and Seward Counties in Nebraska. In a press release, Nextlink said it plans...
NEBRASKA STATE

