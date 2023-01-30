Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Nebraska parents could get alerts about potentially dangerous child care workers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A measure that would make sure you’re notified about potentially dangerous employees at your kid’s child care center will be discussed this Thursday. You’d be alerted when a worker is placed on the child abuse and neglect registry if it passes. Right...
iheart.com
Nebraska DHHS launches tool to help residents find benefits
(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraskans can find what benefits they qualify for under a new tool from the Department of Health and Human Services. “The new iServe portal will serve as an intuitive and user friendly one stop shop for Nebraskans to easily determine what benefits they qualify for," said CEO Dannette R. Smith. “DHHS continues to explore new ways to better serve our clients and iServe Nebraska is a big step forward towards this goal."
WOWT
Nebraska DHHS launches healthcare benefits tool
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has launched the newest feature of its iServe Nebraska portal. The “Explore Benefits” tool is now available, allowing Nebraskans to pre-screen to find out which benefits they may qualify for. The tool is completely anonymous and...
Neb. employees union approves contract with raises of up to 27%
LINCOLN — State workers have ratified a new labor contract that contains the largest salary increases in at least 35 years, a contract aimed at filling critical job vacancies. Gov. Jim Pillen and the Nebraska Association of Public Employees (NAPE) announced the approval of the labor agreement, which would...
Nebraska educators and parents clash over proposed 'Parental Bill of Rights'
For years now classrooms and school board meetings have become the front lines of a clash between career educators and conservative parents.
News Channel Nebraska
Columbus Community Hospital receives award
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A local hospital in Columbus recently received an award. The Columbus Community Hospital was given the 2022 Human Experience Pinnacle of Excellence Award for Physician Engagement from Press Ganey. The award is part of Press Ganey’s annual ranking of the country’s top hospitals and health systems.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska cities to receive road planning money, through infrastructure law
WASHINGTON – Eight Nebraska cities will receive grant funding through the new federal Safe Streets and Roads Act. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced $800 million in grant awards for 510 projects throughout the nation, including eight grants for communities in Nebraska. The competitive grant program, established by President...
New prison report recommends not just one new prison, but another 1,500 beds in a decade
LINCOLN — Before 2030, Nebraska will need another 1,500 prison beds, even after building a $350-million, 1,500-bed replacement for the aging State Penitentiary in Lincoln, a new report says. The long-awaited Facility Master Plan for the Nebraska Department of Corrections states that after the new prison is open, the state will be short about 1,300 […] The post New prison report recommends not just one new prison, but another 1,500 beds in a decade appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
Nebraska Legislature considers capping salaries of school superintendents
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Legislators are discussing how much money school superintendents in Nebraska should make. Introduced by Sen. Dave Murman, who represents south-central Nebraska, the Superintendent Pay Transparency Act would cap their salaries at five times the salary of a starting teacher. “The president of the United Sates,...
1011now.com
Nebraska Journalist Trust taking NDEE to court over pricey public records request
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Thursday, a coalition of journalists and their supporters will take the records manager for the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy before a judge in a fight over a public records request with a $44,103 price tag. “That is just such an outrageous amount of money,”...
WOWT
Omaha teachers union gives statement ahead of ‘Parental Bill of Rights’ legislative hearing
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Tuesday, the Nebraska Legislature’s education committee will hear testimony as more than a dozen senators push to pass a school transparency bill that includes a ‘Parental Bill of Rights’ - LB374. Senator Dave Murman introduced the bill earlier this month as a...
Iowa Heart Doctor Warns Women To Watch For Symptoms
(Des Moines) February is heart month, and an Iowa heart doctor reminds women their heart-attack signs can be vague. Dr. Denise Sorrentino with the Iowa Heart Center says fatigue, shortness of breath, and nausea can be signs of a heart attack. Friday is Go Red Day. The American Heart Association encourages women to wear red to raise awareness about heart disease–the number one killer of both men and women.
NebraskaTV
Nebraskans weigh in on historic tax cuts during hearing
LINCOLN, Neb. — Major tax cuts - backed by the Governor Jim Pillen – were up for a hearing in the Nebraska Legislature’s Revenue Committee on Thursday. State Senator Lou Ann Linehan defended her bill against concerns about revenue loss from Sen. George Dungan. "With the $1...
1011now.com
State treasurer encourages Nebraskans to search website for unclaimed property
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Treasurer John Murante is encouraging Nebraskans to search to see if they have cash or other valuables waiting for them on www.NebraskaLostCash.gov. Murante said the search only takes a moment and is totally free. Nearly 33 million people in the United States – 1 in...
2 Norfolk brothers helping their community with transportation
In early January, North Fork Area Transit suspended its services because it could no longer afford operations, but there are dozens of people in need of transportation.
klkntv.com
Patrol says shooting threat at southern Nebraska school came from New Mexico
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – There is no ongoing threat to a school in Hebron, the Nebraska State Patrol said Wednesday. The patrol and the Thayer County Sheriff’s Office have identified the source of a threat made against Thayer Central Community Schools last Friday. Investigators discovered that the school...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska ranchers fear stressful rest of winter
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A vicious weather cycle is creating stress and anxiety among Nebraska’s cattle ranching community this winter season. University of Nebraska extension beef educator Aaron Berger said the severe start to winter weather could not have come at a worse time. "The scenario we've seen right now...
KSNB Local4
Bill would lower minimum wage in Nebraska for minors
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In November of 2022, Nebraskans voted to increase the state’s minimum wage gradually over the next few years. As of January 2023, it went up to $10.50 an hour from $9. Monday at the state capitol, the Business and Labor Committee heard testimony regarding LB...
Another 100+ MPH Speeding Teen from Colorado Busted in Nebraska
There must be something in the water that is giving teenagers from Colorado the uncontrollable urge to flee from Nebraska State Troopers at speeds of over 100 MPH. Why do we say this? Because this is the second incident in less than two weeks that a Colorado teenager has tried to outrun law enforcement in the Cornhusker State.
telecompetitor.com
Big RDOF Winner Nextlink Internet Buys Nebraska Fiber Operator
Nextlink Internet, which was one of the top 10 winners in the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) rural broadband funding auction, has purchased most of the assets of Bluestem Network, a fiber broadband provider based in Lancaster and Seward Counties in Nebraska. In a press release, Nextlink said it plans...
