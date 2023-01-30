ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NECN

Man at NYC Airport Is 2nd Arrest in Deadly Methuen Shooting

A man waiting for a flight at a New York City airport is the second person to be arrested in the fatal shooting of a man in Methuen, Massachusetts, this weekend, officials said. Kelvin Francisco-Perez, a 22-year-old from Lawrence, was taken into custody at JFK International Airport Wednesday, according to...
METHUEN, MA
NECN

2 Teenagers Arrested Following Triple Stabbing in Dorchester

Two teenagers have been arrested after a triple stabbing left three students of a Boston school wounded Monday afternoon in Dorchester, according to police and school officials. Boston police said Tuesday morning that a 15-year-old and an 18-year-old were facing charges in the stabbing, only identifying the older suspect as...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Duxbury Mom Accused of Killing Kids ‘Improving Daily,' Police Chief Says

Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury, Massachusetts, mother accused of killing her three children last week, is steadily recovering from injuries suffered when she cut herself and jumped out a window, the town's police chief says. "I don't know the current condition of Mrs. Clancy," Duxbury Police Chief Michael Carbone said in...
DUXBURY, MA
NECN

32-Year-Old Seriously Hurt in Pawtucket Shooting

A man was shot Wednesday morning in an apartment in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, and had to undergo surgery, according to NBC affiliate WJAR. The shooting victim was in critical condition, but stable after surgery, WJAR reported, citing police in Pawtucket. The incident happened on the 40 block of Pidge Avenue.
PAWTUCKET, RI
whdh.com

Boston police ask for help in search for missing 12-year-old

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is turning to the public for help as they search for 12-year-old Adrian Nelson Gaines, of Dorchester. He is described as a Black male who is 5 feet tall and 80 pounds with dark hair and brown eyes. Adrian was last seen around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday leaving the Young Achievers Science and Math Pilot School on Outlook Road in Mattapan.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Suspected Gunman in Deadly Brockton Dollar Tree Shooting at Large, DA Says

The man suspected of killing one person and wounding another in a double shooting at a Dollar Tree store in Brockton, Massachusetts, is still at large Wednesday, authorities said. He was identified as Luis Soto, a 32-year-old former employee of the store, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office....
BROCKTON, MA
NECN

4 More Officers Suspended Under New Mass. Police Reform Law

Four more police officers have been suspended by the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission. The newly-established POST Commission is a major part of police reform in the state. The new suspensions were announced Wednesday, bringing the total to 19. Kendra Conway and Michael Murphy of the Boston Police...
BOSTON, MA
Centre Daily

3 students stabbed after fight breaks out near prep school, Massachusetts cops say

Three students were stabbed when a fight erupted outside a Boston prep school, Massachusetts authorities say. Now two teenagers have been charged. The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, shortly after classes let out at TechBoston Academy, according to the city’s police and news outlets. Officers arrived at the area near Washington and Armandine Streets and found “multiple victims” who had been stabbed.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

17-Year-Old Charged With Murder in Methuen Shooting

A teenager has been arrested on a murder charge after a deadly shooting this weekend in Methuen, Massachusetts. The shooting on Haverhill Street around 2 a.m. Sunday left 31-year-old Carlos Bello of Methuen dead. The alleged shooter, 17-year-old Adrian Isabel of Methuen, was arrested after turning himself in Tuesday, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said.
METHUEN, MA
westernmassnews.com

Family of Molly Bish reacts to new evidence announced in Holly Piirainen case

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A potential new clue has been announced in a 30-year-old cold case surrounding the murder of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found dumped in western Massachusetts. The clue has highlighted a remarkable connection between this case and another cold case involving the abduction and murder...
WARREN, MA
whdh.com

Police responding to reported shooting in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are responding to a reported shooting in Roxbury on Monday. Officers could be seen gathering in a roped-off area of a housing project Prentiss Street. Police say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

4 Accused in Attack on Red Line That Left Victim With a Broken Nose

Three people have been charged and a fourth identified as a suspect in an attack on an MBTA Red Line rider near South Station last week. Ny-Jaya Monae Sampson, 19, of Boston, Seth Burns, 20, of Manchester, NH, and Sidney Amaral, 23, of Cambridge, Mass. were each arraigned Monday in Central Boston Municipal Court on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery and assault to rob.
BOSTON, MA

