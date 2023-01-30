Read full article on original website
NECN
Man at NYC Airport Is 2nd Arrest in Deadly Methuen Shooting
A man waiting for a flight at a New York City airport is the second person to be arrested in the fatal shooting of a man in Methuen, Massachusetts, this weekend, officials said. Kelvin Francisco-Perez, a 22-year-old from Lawrence, was taken into custody at JFK International Airport Wednesday, according to...
East Boston Man Gunned Down By Former Employee At Brockton Dollar Tree: DA
State and local police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a double shooting that claimed the life of a man from East Boston this week.Police responded to reports of gunshots at the Dollar Tree at 999 North Montello Street in Brockton around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, the Plymouth C…
NECN
2 Teenagers Arrested Following Triple Stabbing in Dorchester
Two teenagers have been arrested after a triple stabbing left three students of a Boston school wounded Monday afternoon in Dorchester, according to police and school officials. Boston police said Tuesday morning that a 15-year-old and an 18-year-old were facing charges in the stabbing, only identifying the older suspect as...
NECN
Duxbury Mom Accused of Killing Kids ‘Improving Daily,' Police Chief Says
Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury, Massachusetts, mother accused of killing her three children last week, is steadily recovering from injuries suffered when she cut herself and jumped out a window, the town's police chief says. "I don't know the current condition of Mrs. Clancy," Duxbury Police Chief Michael Carbone said in...
NECN
32-Year-Old Seriously Hurt in Pawtucket Shooting
A man was shot Wednesday morning in an apartment in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, and had to undergo surgery, according to NBC affiliate WJAR. The shooting victim was in critical condition, but stable after surgery, WJAR reported, citing police in Pawtucket. The incident happened on the 40 block of Pidge Avenue.
whdh.com
Boston police ask for help in search for missing 12-year-old
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is turning to the public for help as they search for 12-year-old Adrian Nelson Gaines, of Dorchester. He is described as a Black male who is 5 feet tall and 80 pounds with dark hair and brown eyes. Adrian was last seen around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday leaving the Young Achievers Science and Math Pilot School on Outlook Road in Mattapan.
NECN
Rally Supporting Tyre Nichols' Family Planned for Mass. State House Thursday
Demonstrators plan to rally Thursday at the Massachusetts State House in solidarity with the family of Tyre Nichols, whose death at the hands of Memphis police has prompted outcry nationwide. The rally, organized by Mass. Action Against Police Brutality, is planned for 5:30 p.m. The group said it will call...
NECN
Suspected Gunman in Deadly Brockton Dollar Tree Shooting at Large, DA Says
The man suspected of killing one person and wounding another in a double shooting at a Dollar Tree store in Brockton, Massachusetts, is still at large Wednesday, authorities said. He was identified as Luis Soto, a 32-year-old former employee of the store, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office....
Family Outraged After 'Well-Loved' Norwood Teenager Dies In Boston Shooting
Family members are outraged after a 13-year-old boy from Norwood was shot to death in Boston over the weekend. Tyler Lawrence's mother, Remy Lawrence, said her son was walking near his grandparent's house in Mattapan when he was shot and killed in broad daylight on Sunday, Jan. 29. The gr…
NECN
4 More Officers Suspended Under New Mass. Police Reform Law
Four more police officers have been suspended by the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission. The newly-established POST Commission is a major part of police reform in the state. The new suspensions were announced Wednesday, bringing the total to 19. Kendra Conway and Michael Murphy of the Boston Police...
In '93 case of Holly Piirainen, authorities say clothing could hold answers
SPRINGFIELD — Authorities have renewed their call for the public's help in the case of Holly Piirainen, voicing hope that the person responsible for the little girl's death will someday be brought to justice during a Wednesday-morning press conference. The case dates to Aug. 5, 1993, when Holly, 10, was last seen by...
NECN
Mother of 13-Year-Old Killed in Mattapan Shooting: ‘Everybody in This City Should Be Outraged'
A young teen killed Sunday morning in what officials are calling a "targeted" shooting in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood is being remembered by his school community in nearby Norwood. The shooting victim was identified Monday night as 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence of Norwood, Boston police said. Tyler was a sixth-grade student at...
Centre Daily
3 students stabbed after fight breaks out near prep school, Massachusetts cops say
Three students were stabbed when a fight erupted outside a Boston prep school, Massachusetts authorities say. Now two teenagers have been charged. The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, shortly after classes let out at TechBoston Academy, according to the city’s police and news outlets. Officers arrived at the area near Washington and Armandine Streets and found “multiple victims” who had been stabbed.
NECN
17-Year-Old Charged With Murder in Methuen Shooting
A teenager has been arrested on a murder charge after a deadly shooting this weekend in Methuen, Massachusetts. The shooting on Haverhill Street around 2 a.m. Sunday left 31-year-old Carlos Bello of Methuen dead. The alleged shooter, 17-year-old Adrian Isabel of Methuen, was arrested after turning himself in Tuesday, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said.
westernmassnews.com
Family of Molly Bish reacts to new evidence announced in Holly Piirainen case
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A potential new clue has been announced in a 30-year-old cold case surrounding the murder of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found dumped in western Massachusetts. The clue has highlighted a remarkable connection between this case and another cold case involving the abduction and murder...
whdh.com
Police responding to reported shooting in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are responding to a reported shooting in Roxbury on Monday. Officers could be seen gathering in a roped-off area of a housing project Prentiss Street. Police say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay...
NECN
4 Accused in Attack on Red Line That Left Victim With a Broken Nose
Three people have been charged and a fourth identified as a suspect in an attack on an MBTA Red Line rider near South Station last week. Ny-Jaya Monae Sampson, 19, of Boston, Seth Burns, 20, of Manchester, NH, and Sidney Amaral, 23, of Cambridge, Mass. were each arraigned Monday in Central Boston Municipal Court on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery and assault to rob.
NECN
20-Year-Old Arrested After Argument Turns Physical at Manchester Shelter
Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, have arrested a man after a reported assault with a knife at a shelter last week. Adrian Allen, 20, was arrested Wednesday, and is now facing assault charges, according to a news release from the Manchester Police Department. Police said that on Jan. 26, an...
NECN
Pickup Slams Into NH Police Cruiser on Scene of Crash Investigation, Troopers Say
Three people were taken to the hospital, including a New Hampshire state trooper and a man who was arrested on suspicions of DUI, following two back-to-back crashes on Wednesday night in Hooksett, according to state police. The ordeal happened on Hooksett Road, at the junction of the I-93 southbound exit...
Teens Charged For Stabbing 3 People On Basketball Court Near Boston School
Two people were charged in connection with a triple stabbing that happened on a basketball court near a Boston school shortly after students were dismissed for the day, officials said. Police responded for a call about a person who was stabbed in the area of Armandine and Washington Stree…
