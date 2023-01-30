Read full article on original website
National Wear Red Day declared for Friday, aims to bring awareness and fight heart diseaseThe LanternColumbus, OH
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Opinion: Kishpaugh’s Korner: January slide a recurring issue for Ohio State men’s basketballThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 10 Ohio State snaps 3-game skid, beats Wisconsin 90-67 on the roadThe LanternColumbus, OH
Amazon Hub Lockers provide off-campus students with solution to package theftThe LanternColumbus, OH
athleticbusiness.com
Object Falling From Ceiling During Indiana vs. Ohio Game Briefly Pauses Play
Saturday's men's basketball game between Indiana University and Ohio State was briefly delayed when an object fell from the center court video board onto the court. The Daily Hoosier reported Sunday that an object fell near Ohio State freshman guard Brice Sensabaugh as the teams were returning to the court to start the second half of the game.
Mike Woodson Gives Injury Update on Johnson, Geronimo, Duncomb
Ahead of Indiana's matchup with No. 1 Purdue on Saturday at Assembly Hall, coach Mike Woodson commented on the injury status of Xavier Johnson, Jordan Geronimo and Logan Duncomb.
Jack's Take: Three Concerns For Indiana Against Purdue After Midweek Games
Indiana lost at Maryland on Tuesday and Purdue protected home court on Wednesday against Penn State, setting up Saturday's rivalry game at Assembly Hall. I was at Mackey Arena on Wednesday, and here are some quick thoughts and concerns for the Hoosiers prior to their matchup against the nation's No. 1 team.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day updates offensive play-calling plans for Ohio State entering spring practices
Ryan Day has contemplated relinquishing the offensive play calling for Ohio State heading into 2023. During Wednesday’s National Signing Day Press conference, Day provided on update on where things stand heading into spring practices. Following Kevin Wilson’s departure to become the new head coach at Tulsa, wide receivers coach...
Ohio State football’s veteran offensive line problem may have a second-year solution
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It is telling that Ohio State football’s offensive line situation has drawn such scrutiny in the same winter that started a quarterback competition. To be clear, the duel between Kyle McCord and Devin Brown to start the Sept. 2 opener against Indiana still draws the most attention. The process of replacing two tackles and a center headed for the NFL Draft, though, is easily the No. 2 area of concern.
Ryan Day announces major Ohio State offense change
New Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline will call plays, but only for a limited time. After that, it’s yet to be determined who will do that for the Buckeyes next season. Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day promoted Hartline, a prolific recruiter, from wide receivers coach to offensive coordinator following the departure of former offensive Read more... The post Ryan Day announces major Ohio State offense change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Massive Transfer Announcement
Ohio State football landed a major transfer commitment on Tuesday. The Buckeyes picked up former Ole Miss cornerback Davison Igbinosun. Originally a four-star recruit out of New Jersey, Igbinosun had an impactful freshman season for the Rebels in 2022. In 13 games, Igbinosun registered 37 ...
VIDEO: Here's What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's Loss to Maryland
Indiana coach Mike Woodson met with the media after Tuesday night's loss to Maryland, which ended a five-game winning streak. Here's the full video of his press conference, plus the transcript to read.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day addresses Ohio State QB competition heading into spring ball
Ryan Day met with media Wednesday to discuss the state of Ohio State football as we inch closer to spring practice. During the availability, Day teased the upcoming quarterback competition between Devin Brown and Kyle McCord with CJ Stroud off to the NFL. Replacing a quarterback of Stroud’s caliber is...
Indiana Daily Student
No. 4 Indiana women’s basketball to face sold out Mackey Arena against Purdue
No. 4 Indiana women’s basketball will enter a hostile environment Sunday, as Purdue women’s basketball announced the sellout of Mackey Arena for the matchup between the in-state rivals, according to its Twitter Tuesday. This is the first time Purdue’s women’s team has sold out the arena of 14,846 since 2000 and only the third time overall.
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana named finalist for 5-star guard in class of 2024
Indiana is 1 of 5 programs still in the race to sign 5-star guard Dylan Harper. On Tuesday afternoon, Harper announced a final 5 of Indiana, Duke, Auburn, Kansas and Rutgers. Harper is one of the top high school basketball prospects in the country, regardless of class. He’s ranked as the No. 4 overall player and the No. 1 combo guard in the nation, per 247Sports Composite rankings.
Indiana vs. Maryland prediction and odds for Tuesday, January 21
The Indiana Hoosiers might have turned a corner in the Big 10. They’ve won five straight in conference play after their 86-70 win over Ohio State on Saturday and are 15-6 overall, 6-4 in conference, good for third. Not only that, but the Hoosiers have climbed back into the top 25, at No. 21. Maryland has flirted with both the top of the Big 10 and the top 25, but currently are outside of both, 14-7, 5-5.
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue loses commitment from 4-star DL prospect in class of 2023
Purdue lost a key member of its 2023 recruiting class of Wednesday morning. 4-star defensive lineman Kendrick Gilbert flipped from Purdue to Kentucky. He had been committed to the Boilermakers since August. Gilbert announced the decision during his signing day ceremony at his high school. Gilbert was the top-ranked commitments...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kendrick Gilbert, 4-star 2023 DL from Indianapolis, flips from Purdue to SEC program
Kendrick Gilbert got National Signing Day started with a bang on Wednesday, flipping his commitment away from Purdue. Instead, the talented 4-star defensive lineman from Indianapolis will head to the SEC, revealing his commitment to Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats on Wednesday morning. Per the 247Sports composite rankings, Gilbert...
Kevin Willard gets 100% real about Maryland’s Trayce Jackson-Davis problem
The Maryland Terrapins are getting ready for a big Tuesday night matchup in College Park against the Indiana Hoosiers, who are fronted by one of the best players in college basketball today in Trayce Jackson-Davis. But if you ask Terrapins head coach Kevin Willard, the Indiana basketball big man is without a doubt the No. 1 player in the nation (h/t Jared Kelly of 247 Sports).
Cardale Jones says Ohio State's double-digit win seasons could be a challenge if Ohio State doesn't adjust to NIL
Cardale Jones joined Ken and Anthony to discuss his work with NIL and how Ohio State is handling NIL challenges. Where exactly does the NIL money come from and why college play matters over five star high school ratings.
eaglecountryonline.com
Redar, Baker, Trabel Named to HBCA District 3 Team
INDIANAPOLIS – Three area high school basketball stars have been recognized as among the best senior players in southern Indiana. The Hoosier Basketball Coaches Association announced this week their 2022-23 Girls All-District Teams. Lawrenceburg’s Lizzie Redar and the East Central duo of Josie Trabel and Laney Baker were among...
sciotopost.com
Ohio’s Own Buckeye Chuck Groundhog Predicted Today Also
OHIO – Much like Pennsylvania’s Phil groundhog, the Buckeye State has its own rodent. Located in Marion Ohio Buckeye Chuck also made his prediction this morning. Buckeye Chuck started predicting weather in 1979 by an act of Ohio State Legislation. According to the Facebook site, Buckeye Chuck has a 75% accuracy since that time.
This was Named the Best Must-Visit Small Town in Indiana
One website recently named the best small town in each state. Can you guess which town was chosen for Indiana?. Indiana is full of a lot of great small towns. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. If you have ever traveled through some of these small towns in Indiana, most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. Now, recently there was a list of the worst small towns in Indiana that we covered. Today, we will discover what small town has been named the best in the state.
earnthenecklace.com
Karina Cheung Leaving WCMH-TV: Where Is the NBC4 Reporter Going?
The people of Columbus, Ohio, enjoyed watching Karina Cheung on NBC4 and have relied on her for the latest news. However, the reporter has announced her departure from the station. Karina Cheung is leaving WCMH-TV for a new and different opportunity. Her loyal audience is now concerned that she may also leave the city. Here’s what the reporter has to say about her exit from the station.
