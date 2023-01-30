Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
Argument leads to police presence in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A large police presence temporarily surrounded a neighborhood, but officers quickly left the scene. Over a dozen police cruisers, both marked and unmarked, responded to the area of Glenwood Avenue and Lake Drive just after 5 p.m. Thursday. Police at the scene reported that two...
WYTV.com
Route 62 back open after Hubbard crash
HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN)- Route 62 in Hubbard is back open Wednesday morning after it was closed briefly due to a crash in the area. It was closed briefly around 4 a.m. near the Truck World in Hubbard. Crews told First News that no injuries were reported.
WFMJ.com
Ambulances sent to two-car crash on Youngstown's South Side
An overnight crash in Youngstown sent some people to the hospital. Just before 12:40 a.m. Thursday, police and first responders were called to a two-car crash at Firnley and Idora Avenues. Firefighters on the scene called for at least two ambulances to take as many as three people to the...
Local motorcycle repair shop catches fire
It happened just before 2 a.m. on Lamor Road
WFMJ.com
Semi accident snarls traffic near Hubbard's Truck World
Authorities are temporarily closing the southbound lanes of North Main Street near Truck World in Hubbard so a tow truck can remove a semi trailer. Dispatchers tell 21 News that a car and a tractor trailer hauling aluminum rails were involved in a crash along Route 62 near the Interstate 80 overpass at around 4 a.m. Wednesday.
977rocks.com
Crews Respond To Warehouse Fire In Harmony
Crews are on the scene of a fire at a warehouse in Harmony. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center just after 8 a.m. Dispatchers say there was fire showing from the rooftop of a warehouse at 200 Utah Street—which is near the Connoquenessing Creek in the Harmony Borough.
Mobile home catches fire in Mercer County
Firefighters were called shortly before 1 p.m.
Crews respond to Boardman house fire
Firefighters from Boardman and Canfield were called to the 4000 block of Hudson Drive around 5:30 a.m.
WFMJ.com
Masury man dies after I-80 hit-and-run
The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the victim of a deadly hit-and-run accident along Interstate 80 in Hubbard Township. One lane of traffic was shut down along eastbound Interstate 80 in Hubbard Township as authorities investigate a body found along the highway at around 7 a.m. by a passerby who first spotted a shoe on the road.
WYTV.com
Liberty Twp. Hampton Inn sold to S.C. company
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The Hampton Inn on Belmont Avenue in Liberty was sold. According to records from the Trumbull County Auditor’s Office, the hotel at 4400 Belmont Avenue was sold in late January to Jay Astha LLC, out of Richburg, South Carolina. The hotel was formerly...
WFMJ.com
Catalytic converter stolen from Trumbull County Education Services van
Police are looking for a thief who allegedly stole a catalytic converter from a car owned by Trumbull County Education Services. According to the report, officers were called to the location on Youngstown Warren Road in Niles around 9 a.m. Tuesday. Employees say the theft happened sometime between January 26th...
WFMJ.com
OSP: One taken to hospital after five-car crash in Cortland
Bazetta Township Fire Department and Bazetta Township Police Department responded to a five vehicle, injury crash on State Route 5, south of State Route 305 on January 31, 2023 around 12:45 PM in Trumbull County. Angel D. Stringer, 51, was operating a 2012 Nissan Altima northeast on State Route 5...
WYTV.com
New location for behavioral services opens in Boardman
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a new place in the Mahoning Valley to help children and families in need. Alta Behavioral Healthcare has a new location along Western Reserve Road in Boardman. It had outgrown another nearby facility. The new space is bigger, which allows Alta to double its capacity and increase its counseling staff. That in turn helps the number of families it can serve.
Jurors see videos of fatal shooting death at Youngstown gas station
Prosecutors played videos from a security camera at a home near the Shell station at South and Samuel avenues where Keimone Black, 29, was shot and killed at about 3 a.m. June 15 as an SUV he was in was parked at a gas pump.
I-80 lanes open after tractor-trailer crash near Mercer
A portion of Interstate 80 westbound is shut down following a crash in Mercer County.
cleveland19.com
Portage County traffic stop finds suspected Khat, $5,600 cash
FREEDOM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Freedom Township traffic stop led to deputies finding suspected Khat and thousands of dollars in cash, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The traffic stop was conducted by deputies with the P.A.C.E. Unit for misdemeanor violations on I-80 on Jan. 31, according to...
cleveland19.com
Man breaks into Jubilee Donuts, steals cash from register, Akron Police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of forcing his way into Jubilee Donuts and stealing cash from the register is on the loose, Akron Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. The break in and theft happened at 2126 S. Main St. around 5 p.m. on Jan. 15,...
WYTV.com
2 arrested in connection to deadly fire in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Warren Police have arrested two people in connection to the deadly fire that killed Chassidy Broadstone on Jan. 19. Brendan Daviduk and Patricia Zarlingo were booked into the Trumbull County Jail on Wednesday afternoon. Although no formal charges have been filed, the pair is being...
2 vacant buildings in downtown Niles to be demoed under new Ohio program
Ohio's new Building Demolition and Site Revitalization program will provide the money to demolish two long-vacant buildings in downtown Niles.
WFMJ.com
Sinkhole along Canfield Road will leave road closed for at least a week
A 17-foot-deep sinkhole has closed part of Canfield Road in Youngstown, requiring a major detour. City engineers say a broken sewer line caused the ground to give way along Canfield Road about sixty feet east of Arden Boulevard on Monday. As a result, Canfield Road is closed to through traffic...
