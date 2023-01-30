ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WYTV.com

Argument leads to police presence in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A large police presence temporarily surrounded a neighborhood, but officers quickly left the scene. Over a dozen police cruisers, both marked and unmarked, responded to the area of Glenwood Avenue and Lake Drive just after 5 p.m. Thursday. Police at the scene reported that two...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Route 62 back open after Hubbard crash

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN)- Route 62 in Hubbard is back open Wednesday morning after it was closed briefly due to a crash in the area. It was closed briefly around 4 a.m. near the Truck World in Hubbard. Crews told First News that no injuries were reported.
HUBBARD, OH
WFMJ.com

Ambulances sent to two-car crash on Youngstown's South Side

An overnight crash in Youngstown sent some people to the hospital. Just before 12:40 a.m. Thursday, police and first responders were called to a two-car crash at Firnley and Idora Avenues. Firefighters on the scene called for at least two ambulances to take as many as three people to the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Semi accident snarls traffic near Hubbard's Truck World

Authorities are temporarily closing the southbound lanes of North Main Street near Truck World in Hubbard so a tow truck can remove a semi trailer. Dispatchers tell 21 News that a car and a tractor trailer hauling aluminum rails were involved in a crash along Route 62 near the Interstate 80 overpass at around 4 a.m. Wednesday.
HUBBARD, OH
977rocks.com

Crews Respond To Warehouse Fire In Harmony

Crews are on the scene of a fire at a warehouse in Harmony. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center just after 8 a.m. Dispatchers say there was fire showing from the rooftop of a warehouse at 200 Utah Street—which is near the Connoquenessing Creek in the Harmony Borough.
HARMONY, PA
WFMJ.com

Masury man dies after I-80 hit-and-run

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the victim of a deadly hit-and-run accident along Interstate 80 in Hubbard Township. One lane of traffic was shut down along eastbound Interstate 80 in Hubbard Township as authorities investigate a body found along the highway at around 7 a.m. by a passerby who first spotted a shoe on the road.
MASURY, OH
WYTV.com

Liberty Twp. Hampton Inn sold to S.C. company

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The Hampton Inn on Belmont Avenue in Liberty was sold. According to records from the Trumbull County Auditor’s Office, the hotel at 4400 Belmont Avenue was sold in late January to Jay Astha LLC, out of Richburg, South Carolina. The hotel was formerly...
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
WFMJ.com

OSP: One taken to hospital after five-car crash in Cortland

Bazetta Township Fire Department and Bazetta Township Police Department responded to a five vehicle, injury crash on State Route 5, south of State Route 305 on January 31, 2023 around 12:45 PM in Trumbull County. Angel D. Stringer, 51, was operating a 2012 Nissan Altima northeast on State Route 5...
CORTLAND, OH
WYTV.com

New location for behavioral services opens in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a new place in the Mahoning Valley to help children and families in need. Alta Behavioral Healthcare has a new location along Western Reserve Road in Boardman. It had outgrown another nearby facility. The new space is bigger, which allows Alta to double its capacity and increase its counseling staff. That in turn helps the number of families it can serve.
BOARDMAN, OH
cleveland19.com

Portage County traffic stop finds suspected Khat, $5,600 cash

FREEDOM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Freedom Township traffic stop led to deputies finding suspected Khat and thousands of dollars in cash, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The traffic stop was conducted by deputies with the P.A.C.E. Unit for misdemeanor violations on I-80 on Jan. 31, according to...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

2 arrested in connection to deadly fire in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Warren Police have arrested two people in connection to the deadly fire that killed Chassidy Broadstone on Jan. 19. Brendan Daviduk and Patricia Zarlingo were booked into the Trumbull County Jail on Wednesday afternoon. Although no formal charges have been filed, the pair is being...
WARREN, OH

