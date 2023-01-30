Dakota Pacific returns to Summit County Council on Feb. 1

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — The Dakota Pacific project is slated to go before the Summit County Council once again this Wednesday, February 1.

Dakota Pacific (DPRE) will formally present its updated development plan for the Summit Research Park, also known as the Park City Tech Center property, during a work session. No formal action will be taken on the project at this time.

The latest iteration of DPRE’s development plan has reduced total estimated density by 24.6% or 430,000 square feet. Out of 727 residential units, 590 would be designated as market rate units and 237 would be designated as affordable housing units.

The work session will take place at 6:45 p.m. at the Richins Building, located at 1885 W Ute Boulevard in Park City. Online attendance options are available.

The County Council is currently reviewing DPRE’s Traffic Impact Study, which will be discussed at a separate work session on February 8.

Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter