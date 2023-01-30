The Goshen homicides: what we know so far after 6 killed in shooting

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – In an update on the six people shot and killed in Goshen on January 16, which included a 10-month-old baby, Tulare County Sherrif Mike Boudreaux reaffirmed on Monday that the deaths of the six individuals were a “cartel-style execution.”

According to the Sheriff, the autopsies have confirmed that all six victims died from gunshot wounds, including 16-year-old Elyssa Parraz and 10-month-old Mycholas Parraz who were both shot in the head.

Expanding on the impact of the cartel, Sheriff Boudreaux shared some information about their actions in California specifically identifying two Mexican cartels: the Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation Cartel, described by Boudreaux as the two “heavily involved” in the state. The sheriff said they take advantage of the highways and private/general airports throughout the Central Valley, with gangs in the area working closely together with the cartel.

According to Sheriff Boudreaux, investigators in the case strongly believe that the shooters in this case are gang-related from the Central Valley.

Boudreaux also touched on the custody situation between 10-month-old victim Nycholas and her mother Elyssa. He says that Nycholas was taken from his mother three days after his birth and placed into foster care. He was taken from the Kaweah Delta Hospital by Child Welfare Services at the time with an investigation by the Visalia Police Department as they determined that Elyssa was not able to provide sufficient care.

Sheriff Boudreaux added that Elyssa was allowed supervised visits once a month until January 13, when she was able to receive full custody of the baby under the supervision of Child Welfare Services. They were killed three days later.

“I do not want to say anything that would jeopardize not bringing these baby killers to justice,” said Sheriff Boudreaux – but did state that “arrests will be made in this investigation.”

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office anticipates another press conference later this week. The reward for any information leading to the arrest of the shooters is currently at $20,100.

Sheriff Boudreaux also made a direct request to Governor Gavin Newsom, asking him to lift the ban on the death penalty in cases when small children are killed. In response, the Governor’s Office directed us to a press release from 2019 announcing the moratorium on the death penalty in California.

