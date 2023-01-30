ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mid-State Fair makes first concert announcements of 2023

By Katherine Worsham
 3 days ago
The California Mid-State Fair announced Monday that country music artist Parker McCollum and classic rock band Styx will perform at the fair this summer.

McCollum's concert is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 25 at 7:30 p.m. in the Chumash Grandstand Arena, with Ian Munsick as the opening act.

Parker McCollum

McCollum is a rising country star with two #1 hits -- "Pretty Heart" and "To Be Loved By You" -- and was named this year's ACM New Male Artist of the Year.

Tickets for his show range in price from $30 to $85 and go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3.

An Evening of Music & Wine featuring Styx is set for Friday, July 28 at 7:30 p.m. in the Chumash Grandstand Arena.

Styx

Styx is best known for hits including "Babe," "Come Sail Away," "Mr. Roboto," "Lady," and others. Their new album, "Crash of the Crown," was released in 2021.

Tickets for the concert range in price from $35 to $75 and go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 10.

Tickets for all California Mid-State Fair shows can be purchased online at www.MidStateFair.com .

The 2023 California Mid-State Fair is scheduled to take place from July 19 to July 30 at the Paso Robles Event Center.

