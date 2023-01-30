ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

A constitutional bill being introduced to Florida's state legislation

By Forrest Saunders
 3 days ago
The national Rifle Association joined Paul Renner, House Speaker, and representatives from the Florida Sheriffs Association to announce the introduction of a constitutional bill in the Florida Legislature.

The constitutional carry bill allows anyone who can legally carry a firearm to carry one without first getting a permit or paying a state fee. The bill DOES NOT allow felons or anyone with a criminal record to carry a firearm.

The bill will not affect any previously issued permits or anyone who is trying to obtain a permit in order to do so. Officials say once the bill is signed into law more than half the nation will recognize it as a fundamental right.

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

