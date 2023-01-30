ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hello, Montana – Adult Resource Alliance, volunteer positions

Mike Larsen tells of big news – having recently receiving a federal demonstration grant for a new program designed to use volunteers to help seniors stay independent in their own home. A recent survey identified the number one concern of seniors is how to stay independent and in their own home. Mike Larsen and the Adult Resource Alliance are asking people to volunteer, even as little as two hours per week. Many of the volunteer positions are very flexible – allowing volunteers to work on their own schedule while satisfying the goal of the organization.
The Dumbest Billings News Article of the Year

Just admit it dude. No one will judge you. You can just admit that the Chick-Fil-A chicken is incredible. Did you guys see this desperate-for-clicks article the Billings Gazette put out after the new Chick-Fil-A opened in Billings? They sent the "agnostic arts reporter" for the Gazette to cover the story.
The Queen of Hearts

She’s known as Yami. And Yami operates the Queen of Hearts Card Club situated within the Crystal Lounge in downtown Billings. When asked, what differentiates your cardroom from others in Billings? Yami responded, “The game here is consistent. We are open seven days a week. … We are seen as clean. Also as respectful [of others].”
WOW! Improv jazz concert at Petro Hall Friday

Put your jazz tappers on and come on out to Petro Hall Friday night for some of the hottest jazz you’ll hear anywhere. The greats including Winston Marsalis, Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington are the inspirations for many younger jazz musicians and now’s your chance to hear the best of the new generations play.
Strange Object Appears in the Sky Over Billings, Montana

Skygazers around Billings, Montana are wondering what the heck was clearly visible in the skies above Yellowstone County recently (January 2023). Including this author. I'm a total amateur, but I do spend a lot of time looking up and can identify most of the celestial bodies, comets, space rocket launches, etc. As for what I saw today, well... I'm not sure exactly what we were looking at.
Not kidding – Black Ice Night

ICY and very slick roads are creating dangerous driving conditions in Billings and surrounding areas Sunday night. The temperature dropped below zero and the temp as of 9:15pm Sunday evening is -4 in Yellowstone County. Even bigger and heavier trucks and vehicles are losing traction on city streets. City plows...
Billings attempted homicide under investigation

BILLINGS, Mont. — An attempted homicide in Billing is under investigation after two females suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to a Billings hospital. A male suspect, Carl Chester Alden, 32, was taken into custody. The shooting is under investigation. The following was sent out by Yellowstone County Sheriff...
Suspect of shooting near Crow Reservation ID'd, charged with attempted homicide

UPDATE: JAN. 31 AT 8:28 a.m. The following is a release from the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office:. On Monday, 1/30/23, approximately 4:40 PM, Deputies and medical personnel were dispatched to a disturbance in approximately the 9900 block of Cormier Rd. It was reported that people at the scene had been shot.

