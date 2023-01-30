Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball: No. 10 Ohio State snaps 3-game skid, beats Wisconsin 90-67 on the roadThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Exploring The National Mustard MuseumEast Coast TravelerMiddleton, WI
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overheadRoger MarshWisconsin State
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.Sherif SaadMadison, WI
Related
wortfm.org
Brian J. Kramp, “This Band Has No Past: How Cheap Trick Became Cheap Trick”
Stu Levitan welcomes Brian J Kramp, author of a book about a world-famous band that is technically from Rockford IL, but which owes a lot of its success to Madison. That band of course is Cheap Trick, the book is This Band Has No Past: How Cheap Trick Became Cheap Trick, from the good people at Jawbone Press.
Survey: Most UW students afraid to express views in class
Most students who responded to a survey about free speech on University of Wisconsin campuses said they're afraid to express their views on controversial topics in class.
Channel 3000
Power surge fries Madison residents' appliances, furnaces
A power surge on Madison's west side caused damage for some residents, but who's liable?. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Channel 3000
Opening dates set for new Hy-Vee stores in Janesville, Oregon
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Hy-Vee's new grocery stores in Janesville and Oregon now have opening dates. The Janesville store, located at 2500 Humes Road on the city's north side, is set to open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, the company said Monday. The Iowa-based chain is billing the 97,000-square-foot...
stoughtonnews.com
Bosky and Ostrander: School library media specialists are vital
At the Stoughton Public Library, we love working with children and teens who attend story times and programs, participate in the Summer Library Program, and visit after school to check out books or just hang out with friends. But we’re also big fans of our colleagues in the Stoughton Area...
stoughtonnews.com
Girls basketball: Stoughton nearly knocks off Waunakee
Stoughton senior guard Maddie Reott had a big game, but the Vikings were clipped by Waunakee 65-62 on Saturday, Jan. 28, at Stoughton High School. It marked the fourth straight conference loss for Stoughton, which drops to 7-12, 4-7 Badger East. The Vikings were looking to rebound from a 40-25 loss to Watertown on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Watertown High School.
oregonobserver.com
The end of an era: Bill’s Food Center closes after 44 years in business
On Wednesday, Jan. 25, two of Bill and Dorothy Faust’s four children–Michael Faust and Linda Stace–sat down with the Observer to discuss their parents’ legacy. Michael Faust and Stace reminisced in an elevated office that overlooked the aisles and cash registers of Bill’s Food Center, the last independent grocery store in the Village of Oregon. The fact of its forthcoming closure on Sunday, Jan. 29–about 44 years after their late father had opened it–created an environment filled with inevitable, unignorable nostalgia.
wortfm.org
Low-Salt Roads: UW Madison Criticized for Salt Use After Snow Storm
Around nine inches of snow fell on Madison last weekend, and some roads around the city are still snow covered, though by now it’s been packed down and cleared. That’s because the city decided not to salt most of the city’s roadways, and instead plowed and spread sand so cars could still drive through city streets.
stoughtonnews.com
Main Street in line for new restaurant
Downtown Stoughton is about to get another restaurant, although this one is promising some different dining options for customers. At the Stoughton City Council meeting on Jan. 24, the council approved a conditional use permit for Indoor Commercial Entertainment use at the Black Cat Cafe & Gallery, located at 183 W. Main Street. According to the application, which would change the area from a retail zone, the renovations are mainly needed to install a bathroom and a kitchen/prep area.
Rare Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Being Offered At $209 Per Pound
I know, we live in a cheese-loving part of the country where all we're supposedly concerned about is making sure that whatever dish we're enjoying has plenty of cheese in and/or on it. That can make things like oatmeal a little weird, but we're Midwesterners, and we'll do whatever we want when it comes to cheese.
stoughtonnews.com
Boys basketball: Stoughton beats DeForest to get back on track in Badger East
The Stoughton boys basketball team had the weekend to stew over a disappointing loss to Beaver Dam. Stoughton hit the reset button and picked up a 68-56 Badger East win over DeForest on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Stoughton High School. Stoughton (12-4, 6-3 Badger East) was coming off a 59-49...
nbc15.com
Crash on the Beltline near Verona Road slows traffic
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash in the eastbound lanes of the Madison Beltline near Verona Road is slowing down traffic on the roadway. A Dane County dispatcher said that the report of the crash came in around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. The right lane of US 12/14 eastbound is blocked...
spectrumnews1.com
Everyday Hero: Volunteer spends nearly 30 years cuddling with animals at HAWS
WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Humane Animal Welfare Society in Waukesha relies on volunteers to help take care of animals. For one volunteer, it’s a passion that’s grown over two decades. With a heart for animals, HAWS volunteer Dottie Hrenak has been snuggling up with cats for nearly...
spectrumnews1.com
Freezing temperatures decrease range on electric vehicles
OAK CREEK, Wis. — Saminu Abubakar said he was glad he wasn’t in a rush. The Madison resident said his Tesla can usually make the round-trip to and from Milwaukee on one charge, but Abubakar’s electric vehicle needed a 30-minute recharge before the return trip. “When I...
Arrest made after Burlington school threat on Facebook
A person was arrested following a school threat on Facebook in Burlington on Wednesday morning, the City of Burlington Police Department said.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Janesville man kicked Waukesha County K-9 'devil dog:' complaint
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - A Janesville man suspected of being under the influence of meth is accused of injuring a Waukesha County K-9 officer after a pursuit ended in a crash in Lisbon on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Luke Spry, 31, faces one count of shoving police/fire animals, causing injury; one...
stoughtonnews.com
More national recognition for Stoughton Hospital
Stoughton Hospital has been named one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Patient Experience by the Women’s Choice Award. According to a Feb. 1 Stoughton Hospital news release, the award signifies that it has been ranked within the top 100 hospitals of similar size based on the number of beds and is one of a total of 400 award recipients representing the hospitals that have met the highest standards for patient experience in the U.S. by the Women’s Choice Award.
madcitysportszone.com
Waunakee tight end commits to Wisconsin
Wisconsin has added a second tight end to its 2024 recruiting class. Two days after 4-star recruit Grant Stec announced his commitment to the Badgers, it was 3-star recruit Rob Booker’s (Waunakee, Wis.) turn to join new coach Luke Fickell. Booker had been offered a scholarship by the previous...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Village of Richfield Board Trustee Bill Collins has died | By Jim Healy
January 30, 2023 – Richfield, WI – It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Village Board Trustee Bill Collins who passed away January 29, 2023. Trustee Collins was a dedicated public servant who devoted much of his adult life to serving others. Whether that was his time with the Richfield Lions Club of Wisconsin, USA, volunteering for the Richfield Historical Society, St. Gabriel’s Parish, or helping with the Richfield Days Parade, he always found time to serve others with his time and talents.
Channel 3000
Several gunshots reported in northside neighborhood, person hurt by broken glass
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police say a person was hurt by shattered glass when someone fired a gun into their home on the city's north side overnight. Police were called to a neighborhood on Brentwood Pkwy. near Warner Park just after 4:30 a.m. Thursday after multiple people called to report hearing several rounds of gunshots.
Comments / 0