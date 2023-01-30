ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoughton, WI

Opening dates set for new Hy-Vee stores in Janesville, Oregon

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Hy-Vee's new grocery stores in Janesville and Oregon now have opening dates. The Janesville store, located at 2500 Humes Road on the city's north side, is set to open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, the company said Monday. The Iowa-based chain is billing the 97,000-square-foot...
Bosky and Ostrander: School library media specialists are vital

At the Stoughton Public Library, we love working with children and teens who attend story times and programs, participate in the Summer Library Program, and visit after school to check out books or just hang out with friends. But we’re also big fans of our colleagues in the Stoughton Area...
Girls basketball: Stoughton nearly knocks off Waunakee

Stoughton senior guard Maddie Reott had a big game, but the Vikings were clipped by Waunakee 65-62 on Saturday, Jan. 28, at Stoughton High School. It marked the fourth straight conference loss for Stoughton, which drops to 7-12, 4-7 Badger East. The Vikings were looking to rebound from a 40-25 loss to Watertown on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Watertown High School.
The end of an era: Bill’s Food Center closes after 44 years in business

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, two of Bill and Dorothy Faust’s four children–Michael Faust and Linda Stace–sat down with the Observer to discuss their parents’ legacy. Michael Faust and Stace reminisced in an elevated office that overlooked the aisles and cash registers of Bill’s Food Center, the last independent grocery store in the Village of Oregon. The fact of its forthcoming closure on Sunday, Jan. 29–about 44 years after their late father had opened it–created an environment filled with inevitable, unignorable nostalgia.
Low-Salt Roads: UW Madison Criticized for Salt Use After Snow Storm

Around nine inches of snow fell on Madison last weekend, and some roads around the city are still snow covered, though by now it’s been packed down and cleared. That’s because the city decided not to salt most of the city’s roadways, and instead plowed and spread sand so cars could still drive through city streets.
Main Street in line for new restaurant

Downtown Stoughton is about to get another restaurant, although this one is promising some different dining options for customers. At the Stoughton City Council meeting on Jan. 24, the council approved a conditional use permit for Indoor Commercial Entertainment use at the Black Cat Cafe & Gallery, located at 183 W. Main Street. According to the application, which would change the area from a retail zone, the renovations are mainly needed to install a bathroom and a kitchen/prep area.
Rare Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Being Offered At $209 Per Pound

I know, we live in a cheese-loving part of the country where all we're supposedly concerned about is making sure that whatever dish we're enjoying has plenty of cheese in and/or on it. That can make things like oatmeal a little weird, but we're Midwesterners, and we'll do whatever we want when it comes to cheese.
Crash on the Beltline near Verona Road slows traffic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash in the eastbound lanes of the Madison Beltline near Verona Road is slowing down traffic on the roadway. A Dane County dispatcher said that the report of the crash came in around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. The right lane of US 12/14 eastbound is blocked...
Freezing temperatures decrease range on electric vehicles

OAK CREEK, Wis. — Saminu Abubakar said he was glad he wasn’t in a rush. The Madison resident said his Tesla can usually make the round-trip to and from Milwaukee on one charge, but Abubakar’s electric vehicle needed a 30-minute recharge before the return trip. “When I...
More national recognition for Stoughton Hospital

Stoughton Hospital has been named one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Patient Experience by the Women’s Choice Award. According to a Feb. 1 Stoughton Hospital news release, the award signifies that it has been ranked within the top 100 hospitals of similar size based on the number of beds and is one of a total of 400 award recipients representing the hospitals that have met the highest standards for patient experience in the U.S. by the Women’s Choice Award.
Waunakee tight end commits to Wisconsin

Wisconsin has added a second tight end to its 2024 recruiting class. Two days after 4-star recruit Grant Stec announced his commitment to the Badgers, it was 3-star recruit Rob Booker’s (Waunakee, Wis.) turn to join new coach Luke Fickell. Booker had been offered a scholarship by the previous...
Village of Richfield Board Trustee Bill Collins has died | By Jim Healy

January 30, 2023 – Richfield, WI – It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Village Board Trustee Bill Collins who passed away January 29, 2023. Trustee Collins was a dedicated public servant who devoted much of his adult life to serving others. Whether that was his time with the Richfield Lions Club of Wisconsin, USA, volunteering for the Richfield Historical Society, St. Gabriel’s Parish, or helping with the Richfield Days Parade, he always found time to serve others with his time and talents.
Several gunshots reported in northside neighborhood, person hurt by broken glass

MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police say a person was hurt by shattered glass when someone fired a gun into their home on the city's north side overnight. Police were called to a neighborhood on Brentwood Pkwy. near Warner Park just after 4:30 a.m. Thursday after multiple people called to report hearing several rounds of gunshots.
