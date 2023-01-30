ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

What Happened to WTVF-TV Meteorologist Henry Rothenberg?

Henry Rothenberg is Nashville residents’ favorite meteorologist, and their trust in his weather forecasts is implicit. But in recent broadcasts, he has been spotted using a cane and knee brace to get around. NewsChannel 5 viewers got worried and started wondering why he was using a cane and what had happened to Henry Rothenberg. The WTVF-TV meteorologist has shared an update regarding this matter, so read on to find out more.
NASHVILLE, TN
WATE

TN Schools closed or delayed Wednesday, Feb. 1

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several districts have called off school Wednesday due to the threat of icy weather in the region. Below you’ll find the list of school districts who have announced closings and delays for East Tennessee and southeastern Kentucky. Jump To:. 123 A B C D...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

American Heart Month kicks off in February

Cheryl Smith, an American Heart Association Board Member and owner of CPR Choice, demonstrates how to hands-only CPR on WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday. WATE Midday News. Cheryl Smith, an American Heart Association Board Member and owner of CPR Choice, demonstrates how to hands-only CPR on WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday. WATE Midday News.
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Third-grade English learners face potential retention

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Around ten Kingsport students will face an extra challenge when they begin TCAP testing this spring. Tennessee’s controversial third-grade retention law will hold children learning English as a second language to the same testing standard as other students, provided that they’ve received English instruction for the past two years. Kingsport Assistant […]
KINGSPORT, TN
The Tennessean

Tennessee bill to ban trans treatments for minors advances in committees

Republican-backed legislation to ban medical treatments for transgender youth cleared its first hurdles this week, moving quickly through committees in both General Assembly chambers over objections from Democrats. Republicans last year filed the legislation, the first of the session, to ban medical procedures, medications and surgeries for youth living with gender dysphoria. Doctors would be prohibited under the law from providing any health care to minors "to identify with, or live as, a purported identity inconsistent...
TENNESSEE STATE

