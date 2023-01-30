Read full article on original website
Ohio Ranked as “High Priority to Achieve Basic Equality” in Annual HRC Report
The Human Rights Campaign Foundation and the Equality Federation Institute released their 9th annual State Equality Index (SEI) this week. The SEI is a comprehensive report that groups states into several broad categories regarding the type of advocacy that occurs there and details statewide laws and policies that affect LGBTQ+ people and their families.
