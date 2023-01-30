Read full article on original website
KUTV
Watchdog group claims Utah educators skirting rules on restricted topics
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Watchdog group Accuracy in Media has released a video featuring educators and administrators at several Utah school districts. AIM claimed the video shows these educators explain how they get around the rules when it comes to teaching restricted content like critical race theory. “Today’s installment...
KUTV
Utah officials, tribal representatives urge passage of Utah Indian Child Welfare Act
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A group of Native American tribes is pushing for Utah lawmakers to act on a bill mirroring the federal Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA). House Bill 40, sponsored by Rep. Christine Watkins (R-Price), would specify that Native families are given preference in adoption and foster care proceedings for Native children.
KUTV
Several Utah groups planning to file lawsuits over state's new transgender law
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The new Utah law that restricts hormone therapy for transgender minors and prohibits them from having surgery is being challenged in court by the National Center for Lesbian Rights and the ACLU of Utah. The National Center for Lesbian Rights and ACLU Utah announced...
KUTV
How prevalent is hunger insecurity in Utah?
KUTV — Elora and Sarah are out at the Utah Jazz arena with the Ford Street Team and the Utah Food Bank to help fight food insecurity in Utah. Elora spoke to Ginette Bott, president and CEO, of the Utah Food Bank about how the community can donate and why the donations are greatly needed.
KUTV
Lethality assessment would create standard protocol for law enforcement statewide
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A bill that would create a statewide law enforcement standard when it comes to how officers assess domestic violence situations was approved unanimously by the Utah Senate Monday, and it is on its way to the state's House of Representatives. As S.B. 177 continues...
KUTV
DeSantis moves to ban CRT and 'elevate intellectual freedom' in education
SARASOTA, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced legislation to "further elevate civil discourse and intellectual freedom in higher education." The Governor said the legislation will ensure Florida's public universities and colleges are "grounded in the history and philosophy of Western Civilization." “In Florida, we will build off...
KUTV
Bill introduced for new criteria on AMBER Alerts, including parental custody battles
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — We've all gotten them - the AMBER Alert warnings on your phone when children are abducted or believed to be in immediate danger. Now - the Utah Legislature is taking a closer look at the criteria used to issue an AMBER Alert. State Rep....
KUTV
Fresh Off The Set Podcast: Eating disorders & risk factors among Utah women
KUTV — A recent U.S. study estimated that 9%, or around 278,266, people in Utah will experience an eating disorder sometime during their lives. The Utah Women & Leadership Project with Utah State University highlighted in a recent study multiple factors that put girls and women at risk for eating disorders, including trauma, social media pregnancy, healthcare access, and suicide.
KUTV
Utah career criminal wanted for domestic abuse on Metro Gang Unit's Ten Most Wanted
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A career criminal wanted for domestic violence is the focus of this week's At Large: Utah’s Fugitives. Jose Antonio Dorantes, 36, is on the Metro Gang Unit's Ten Most Wanted list for a reason. He has convictions for fleeing from police and aggravated...
KUTV
Prosecutors formally file charges against Alec Baldwin in 'Rust' set shooting
WASHINGTON (TND) — Actor and producer Alec Baldwin has been formally charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on a New Mexico movie set, according to court documents. New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies filed the documents on Tuesday. Hannah...
KUTV
Utah correctional officer hospitalized after assault at new state prison
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A correctional officer was taken to the hospital after getting assaulted in the maximum-security area of the new Utah state prison, officials confirmed. According to a statement from Utah Department of Corrections spokesperson Liam Truchard, the assault happened Monday afternoon in the Antelope housing...
KUTV
Ice storm leaves 160K+ people in Texas without power, crews working to restore it
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — As frigid cold temperatures and ice continue to hit Texas, Austin Energy is working to restore power to more than 160,000 customers. Falling trees and the heavy ice on power lines are leading to power outages. In an update posted on Twitter by Mayor Pro...
