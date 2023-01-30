ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Watchdog group claims Utah educators skirting rules on restricted topics

MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Watchdog group Accuracy in Media has released a video featuring educators and administrators at several Utah school districts. AIM claimed the video shows these educators explain how they get around the rules when it comes to teaching restricted content like critical race theory. “Today’s installment...
How prevalent is hunger insecurity in Utah?

KUTV — Elora and Sarah are out at the Utah Jazz arena with the Ford Street Team and the Utah Food Bank to help fight food insecurity in Utah. Elora spoke to Ginette Bott, president and CEO, of the Utah Food Bank about how the community can donate and why the donations are greatly needed.
DeSantis moves to ban CRT and 'elevate intellectual freedom' in education

SARASOTA, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced legislation to "further elevate civil discourse and intellectual freedom in higher education." The Governor said the legislation will ensure Florida's public universities and colleges are "grounded in the history and philosophy of Western Civilization." “In Florida, we will build off...
Fresh Off The Set Podcast: Eating disorders & risk factors among Utah women

KUTV — A recent U.S. study estimated that 9%, or around 278,266, people in Utah will experience an eating disorder sometime during their lives. The Utah Women & Leadership Project with Utah State University highlighted in a recent study multiple factors that put girls and women at risk for eating disorders, including trauma, social media pregnancy, healthcare access, and suicide.
Prosecutors formally file charges against Alec Baldwin in 'Rust' set shooting

WASHINGTON (TND) — Actor and producer Alec Baldwin has been formally charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on a New Mexico movie set, according to court documents. New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies filed the documents on Tuesday. Hannah...
SANTA FE, NM

