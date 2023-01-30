Read full article on original website
Fontaine
2d ago
Why aren't the City Workers or inmates picking up trash? Where's the workers you gave 300,000 to start picking up trash? Why is it so hard to get a bulldozer and start tearing down these blight properties? When is West and South Jackson going to get a lights back on I220 and I20 it completely dark also on Highway 18 and number of lights are out.
2
WAPT
Water town hall leaves some Jackson residents with unanswered questions
JACKSON, Miss. — A town hall meeting about water had many Jackson residents hoping to get some questions answered. The mayor was there, but the third-party administrator wasn't, so some people said their questions are still unanswered. Residents continue to be frustrated, but what's different this time is that...
Jackson mayor says funding won’t correct water system
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba hosted a town hall in South Jackson to give neighbors an update on the water crisis. This comes as the city has been awarded nearly $800 million in federal dollars through an omnibus bill that passed at the end of 2022. “Even with the funding, there […]
WLBT
Things To Know Thursday, February 2
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. On Wednesday, residents, and business owners in South Jackson had a...
WLBT
Crisler resigns as director of Hinds Co. juvenile detention center
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County is searching for a new director for its juvenile detention center, after the previous director resigned to run for sheriff. On Thursday, Marshand Crisler submitted his resignation as executive director of the Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center, a day after he qualified to again run for Hinds County Sheriff.
WLBT
Things To Know Wednesday, February 1
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. There’s no bill that’s been introduced this legislative session that has...
Man convicted of 2018 armed robbery in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was found guilty of a 2018 army robbery following a jury trial in the Hinds County Circuit Court. Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said Darren Clark was convicted of charges of armed robbery. Investigators said Clark, along with three others, robbed the Carniceria Valdez, located on Highway 80 in Jackson, […]
WLBT
Local law enforcement impacted by Tyre Nichols Case in Memphis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As Tyre Nichols was laid to rest Wednesday in Memphis, local law enforcement in the Jackson Metro are mourning the loss of life and reflecting on how they protect and serve the public. “It’s this kind of incident is tragic, and it makes you sick to...
Vicksburg police provide statement on Michael Ouzts case
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are continuing their investigation into the abduction of Michael Ouzts from his home in January 2023. Police said the following suspects have been arrested in connection to this case: Police said this case spans from Vicksburg to the Mississippi Gulf Coast to Gonzales, Louisiana. These individuals face charges within […]
WLBT
Hinds Co. District 1 supervisor challenging candidacy of Democratic primary opponent
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County supervisor says an opponent’s candidacy should be tossed, citing residency requirements. On Thursday, District 1 Supervisor Robert Graham filed a formal challenge to the candidacy of Eva Crisler, who is running against him in the Democratic primary. The complaint was filed with...
WAPT
Jackson police investigate shooting on Capitol Street
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police were at the scene of a shooting on Thursday morning. Police were called before 8 a.m. to Capitol Street near Stewpot and the old Masonic Temple. Officers at the scene said one person was injured in the shooting and taken to a hospital. Another...
wxxv25.com
Move to make Mississippi Opal the official state gem
A precious stone has been discovered in our state and now, scientists want it to become the official gem of Mississippi. Opals have been discovered in 20-million-year-old volcanic ash in Claiborne County near Vicksburg. There’s not an official state gem at the moment, but geologists through the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality are pushing for it.
WLBT
Jones, Crisler to again face off for sheriff; 27 others vying for Hinds Co. supervisor seats
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Voters in Hinds County could likely see several rematches at the ballot box this year. Sheriff Tyree Jones is again facing off against Marshand Crisler in the Democratic primary. Jones defeated Crisler in a special election runoff in 2021 to replace the late Sheriff Lee Vance. The winner of that race will face Reginald Thompson, who also ran in 2021 and in previous years.
WAPT
Jackson home to oldest Black-owned bookstore in the nation
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson is home to the oldest Black-owned bookstore in North America. Marshall’s Music and Book Store in the heart of downtown Jackson is a family business that opened in 1938. “We’ve been able to make it through Jim Crow, World War II, the Korean War,...
vicksburgnews.com
Mayor Flaggs issues Proclamation of a Local Emergency for Vicksburg
Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. has issued a proclamation of a local emergency after Monday night’s shooting which left one juvenile dead and others injured. Vicksburg, MS — As a crime preventative measure, Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. will issue a Proclamation of Local Emergency beginning today, Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at 12:00 p.m.
WAPT
Longtime Mississippi lawmaker Alyce Clarke will not seek reelection
JACKSON, Miss. — Longtime Mississippi lawmaker Rep. Alyce Clarke announced on Tuesday that she will not seek reelection. Clarke, a Democrat, was first elected to represent District 69 in the House in 1984. Her current term expires on Jan. 2, 2024. Clarke, of Jackson, is 83 years old. Clarke...
WLBT
Jackson mayor compares Capitol Complex expansion bill to apartheid, cites lack of accountability for residents
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s mayor said state lawmakers are trying to control a large portion of Mississippi’s largest city without any accountability from those who live here by creating a court system with judges who are appointed — not elected — and giving Capitol Police the power to patrol there.
Opposition grows against Mississippi House Bill 1020
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Opposition continues to grow against Mississippi House Bill 1020. Multiple leaders in Hinds County, as well as the Mississippi Senate Democratic Caucus, said they are against the bill. The proposal, which was authored by State Rep. Trey Lamar (R-District 8), would create a separate court system in the Capitol Complex Improvement […]
Focused on Mississippi: Redmond Vault
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Greenwood Cemetery was established early in Jackson’s history. It’s all welcoming. Meaning if you died in Jackson early on, you were buried here. No matter religion, social status or race, scattered out amongst each other. Cecile Wardlaw with Friends of Greenwood Cemetery gets asked about it all the time. “I’m always […]
Person arrested after shooting at old Masonic Temple
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was injured and another is in custody after a shooting on Capitol Street in Jackson. Officer Sam Brown with the Jackson Police Department (JPD) said the shooting happened around 8:00 a.m. at the old Masonic Temple on West Capitol Street near Stewpot. One person was shot and taken to […]
WLBT
Councilman Stokes calls on mayor to bring public works director to Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been nearly two months since the capital city had a public works director, and Ward 3 Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes says it’s beginning to show. “This is the city dump right here,” Stokes said. “And it makes no sense that in the...
