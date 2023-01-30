ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

nbcpalmsprings.com

Fire Strikes Jurupa Valley House; One Person Hospitalized

JURUPA VALLEY (CNS) – One person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries suffered Wednesday evening in a house fire in Jurupa Valley. The fire in the 5200 block of Odell Street, near Mission Boulevard, was reported at 8:22 p.m., according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The...
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
onscene.tv

Pickup Truck Slams Into Tree, Killing Driver | Home Gardens

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-31-23, 7:52pm LOCATION: 12801 Magnolia CITY: Home Gardens DETAILS: California Highway Patrol, Riverside and Cal Fire Riverside County responded to reports of a truck that had slammed into a tree with the driver trapped. When they arrived on scene they found the truck smashed into a palm tree. Paramedics gained access to the driver and pronounced him deceased on site. CHP said that at this time, according to witnesses, the truck was driving at a high rate of speed and there was possibly a second vehicle involved, racing. For unknown reasons the truck lost control and slammed into the tree, killing the driver. At this time it is unknown if drugs or alcohol payed a role in the collision. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Riverside County seeks volunteers for animal rescue service

Riverside County residents able to volunteer their time and resources helping save animals during wildfires, floods and other disasters are being asked to consider joining the Riverside Emergency Animal Rescue System, which starts its next academy in February. The nonprofit REARS is operated by the county’s Department of Animal Services,...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
onscene.tv

Driver Killed After Sedan Slams Into Trash Truck | Riverside

RIVERSIDE, CA – On Monday, January 30, 2023, at approximately 2:37 PM the City of Riverside Emergency Dispatch Center received calls of an injury traffic collision in the area of Railroad Ave. and Winstrom Street. Riverside Police and Fire Personnel responded to the scene. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2007 gray Toyota Scion sedan being driven by a 58-year-old male Riverside resident was traveling westbound on Railroad Ave. when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle crossed over into the eastbound lanes and collided into the rear of a parked refuse truck. The driver of the Scion sustained major injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The identity of the deceased is pending the coroner’s investigation. The operator of the refuse truck was seated in the vehicle at the time of the collision and was not injured. At this time, it does not appear that drugs or alcohol were a contributing factor in the collision. Anyone with information regarding this collision is urged to call Riverside Police Traffic Detective M. Parrish at (951) 826-8724 or MWParrish@riversideca.gov #230002833 For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
RIVERSIDE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Pedestrian Struck, Killed on I-10 in Banning Identified

BANNING (CNS) – A pedestrian who was fatally struck as she walked along Interstate 10 in Banning was identified Tuesday as a 28-year-old resident of the city. Alyssa Phelps was fatally injured about 6:20 p.m. Monday on eastbound I-10, less than a mile east of Hargrave Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.
BANNING, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Man Killed in Fiery Crash near Downtown Riverside

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A motorist was killed Wednesday in Riverside when his car plowed into a retaining wall and caught fire. The fatality occurred at about 12:10 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 14th Street and Miramonte Place, just south of Mt. Rubidoux, according to the Riverside Police Department.
RIVERSIDE, CA
foxla.com

Riverside County officials give all clear after 2 Menifee schools go on lockdown

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Two schools in Menifee were briefly placed on lockdown Thursday after police received reports of the same "suspicious person" on both campuses. According to the Menifee Police Department, Santa Rosa Academy was placed on lockdown around noon as officers cleared the campus building by building out of an abundance of caution.
MENIFEE, CA
z1077fm.com

OHV Rollover in Johnson Valley Leaves One Dead, Two Injured

An off-road vehicle crash in the Johnson Valley off-highway vehicle area left one passenger dead and two others with injuries. According to a report from the California Highway Patrol, at about 5:20 pm Tuesday, January 31, a Polaris RZR with three people inside was driving northbound in the Better Sand Dunes area. The vehicle crested a hill, overturned and rolled over several times. Everyone in the vehicle was wearing helmets and harnesses. The rear passenger, a 28-year-old woman from Yucaipa, sustained major injuries and was airlifted from the scene to a Morongo Basin Ambulance nearby where she was pronounced dead. The 30-year-old driver and 24-year-old front passenger sustained moderate and major injuries, respectively, and were transported to Desert Regional Medical Center. The cause of the crash is under investigation by the CHP. Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be a factor.
JOHNSON VALLEY, CA
signalscv.com

Coroner identifies vehicle occupant who died in I-5 solo traffic collision

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office has identified Laura Vasquez, 54, of Bakersfield, as the woman killed in an Interstate 5 solo traffic collision in Castaic on Tuesday morning. California Highway Patrol officers received a call regarding a traffic collision on the I-5 just north of Lake Hughes...
CASTAIC, CA
KYMA News 11

2 California teens held in killings over illegal vape sale

Two Southern California teenagers have been arrested in connection with the killings of two young men last month during a meeting involving the illegal sale of vape products, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said. The post 2 California teens held in killings over illegal vape sale appeared first on KYMA.
SAN MARCOS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

One Person Freed From Car That Fell 200 Feet Over Side of Beaumont Highway

BEAUMONT (CNS) – A person needed to be freed Sunday after the car they were traveling in fell approximately 200 feet over the side of Highway 79 in Beaumont. Firefighters from the Riverside County Fire Department responded to the scene of a solo vehicle crash that was reported around 10:05 a.m. Sunday.
BEAUMONT, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Man Behind Bars For Allegedly Hitting Woman With Vehicle in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – A 57-year-old woman is in the hospital with life- threatening injuries Thursday and a 59-year-old man is behind bars for allegedly hitting her with his vehicle while driving under the influence in Palm Springs. Mark Gerard Blanchette of Palm Springs was arrested Wednesday night on...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
z1077fm.com

Yucca Valley traffic collision escalates to road rage fight

A traffic collision in Yucca Valley turned aggressive, with one person involved claiming they were punched in the face with brass knuckles. Sheriff’s Deputies report that a traffic collision around 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 30th near the intersection of Twentynine Palms Highway and Mohawk Trl. quickly escalated into an a road rage incident. The report made to Deputies indicates that one driver got out of his car and punched the other driver while wearing brass knuckles, which are illegal to own.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Driver Killed, Passengers Injured in Head-on Collision Between Car, Bus

MENIFEE (CNS) – A 28-year-old motorist was killed and multiple people were injured in a head-on collision between a Riverside Transit Agency bus and sports car in Menifee, authorities said Wednesday. Mauricio Mendez of Chino was fatally injured at about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Ethanac and...
MENIFEE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Missing man with local ties last seen Jan 24 in Jurupa Valley

The search continues for a missing man last seen on January 24 in the Jurupa Valley area.  Jude Leon Abass-Busy, 22, was last seen at the Shell Gas Station on 3874 Pyrite Street in Jurupa Valley, according to his mother. His mother is a Palm Desert resident. Abass-Busby is described as 5 feet 11 inches The post Missing man with local ties last seen Jan 24 in Jurupa Valley appeared first on KESQ.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

UPDATED: Prosecution Delivers Closing Statements in Palm Springs Quadruple Homicide

INDIO (CNS) – Closing statements are expected Thursday from the defense in the retrial of a Cathedral City man accused of gunning down four people in Palm Springs. Jose Vladimir Larin-Garcia, 23, is being tried on four counts of first- degree murder for the Feb. 3, 2019, deaths of Jacob Montgomery, 19; Juan Duarte Raya, 18; Yuliana Garcia, 17; and Carlos Campos Rivera, 25. The charges include a special-circumstance allegation of multiple murders and sentence- enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations.
PALM SPRINGS, CA

