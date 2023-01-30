Read full article on original website
nbcpalmsprings.com
Fire Strikes Jurupa Valley House; One Person Hospitalized
JURUPA VALLEY (CNS) – One person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries suffered Wednesday evening in a house fire in Jurupa Valley. The fire in the 5200 block of Odell Street, near Mission Boulevard, was reported at 8:22 p.m., according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The...
onscene.tv
Pickup Truck Slams Into Tree, Killing Driver | Home Gardens
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-31-23, 7:52pm LOCATION: 12801 Magnolia CITY: Home Gardens DETAILS: California Highway Patrol, Riverside and Cal Fire Riverside County responded to reports of a truck that had slammed into a tree with the driver trapped. When they arrived on scene they found the truck smashed into a palm tree. Paramedics gained access to the driver and pronounced him deceased on site. CHP said that at this time, according to witnesses, the truck was driving at a high rate of speed and there was possibly a second vehicle involved, racing. For unknown reasons the truck lost control and slammed into the tree, killing the driver. At this time it is unknown if drugs or alcohol payed a role in the collision. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Riverside County seeks volunteers for animal rescue service
Riverside County residents able to volunteer their time and resources helping save animals during wildfires, floods and other disasters are being asked to consider joining the Riverside Emergency Animal Rescue System, which starts its next academy in February. The nonprofit REARS is operated by the county’s Department of Animal Services,...
foxla.com
Darnell Calhoun: Family of slain Riverside County deputy reopens beloved restaurant
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Less than three weeks after Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Darnell Calhoun was killed while responding to a domestic violence call near Lake Elsinore, the beloved Calhoun family restaurant reopened. Calhoun's Family Texas Barbecue is well-loved by the local community; but since Deputy Calhoun’s tragic death on...
onscene.tv
Driver Killed After Sedan Slams Into Trash Truck | Riverside
RIVERSIDE, CA – On Monday, January 30, 2023, at approximately 2:37 PM the City of Riverside Emergency Dispatch Center received calls of an injury traffic collision in the area of Railroad Ave. and Winstrom Street. Riverside Police and Fire Personnel responded to the scene. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2007 gray Toyota Scion sedan being driven by a 58-year-old male Riverside resident was traveling westbound on Railroad Ave. when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle crossed over into the eastbound lanes and collided into the rear of a parked refuse truck. The driver of the Scion sustained major injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The identity of the deceased is pending the coroner’s investigation. The operator of the refuse truck was seated in the vehicle at the time of the collision and was not injured. At this time, it does not appear that drugs or alcohol were a contributing factor in the collision. Anyone with information regarding this collision is urged to call Riverside Police Traffic Detective M. Parrish at (951) 826-8724 or MWParrish@riversideca.gov #230002833 For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
nbcpalmsprings.com
Pedestrian Struck, Killed on I-10 in Banning Identified
BANNING (CNS) – A pedestrian who was fatally struck as she walked along Interstate 10 in Banning was identified Tuesday as a 28-year-old resident of the city. Alyssa Phelps was fatally injured about 6:20 p.m. Monday on eastbound I-10, less than a mile east of Hargrave Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Killed in Fiery Crash near Downtown Riverside
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A motorist was killed Wednesday in Riverside when his car plowed into a retaining wall and caught fire. The fatality occurred at about 12:10 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 14th Street and Miramonte Place, just south of Mt. Rubidoux, according to the Riverside Police Department.
foxla.com
Riverside County officials give all clear after 2 Menifee schools go on lockdown
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Two schools in Menifee were briefly placed on lockdown Thursday after police received reports of the same "suspicious person" on both campuses. According to the Menifee Police Department, Santa Rosa Academy was placed on lockdown around noon as officers cleared the campus building by building out of an abundance of caution.
z1077fm.com
OHV Rollover in Johnson Valley Leaves One Dead, Two Injured
An off-road vehicle crash in the Johnson Valley off-highway vehicle area left one passenger dead and two others with injuries. According to a report from the California Highway Patrol, at about 5:20 pm Tuesday, January 31, a Polaris RZR with three people inside was driving northbound in the Better Sand Dunes area. The vehicle crested a hill, overturned and rolled over several times. Everyone in the vehicle was wearing helmets and harnesses. The rear passenger, a 28-year-old woman from Yucaipa, sustained major injuries and was airlifted from the scene to a Morongo Basin Ambulance nearby where she was pronounced dead. The 30-year-old driver and 24-year-old front passenger sustained moderate and major injuries, respectively, and were transported to Desert Regional Medical Center. The cause of the crash is under investigation by the CHP. Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be a factor.
signalscv.com
Coroner identifies vehicle occupant who died in I-5 solo traffic collision
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office has identified Laura Vasquez, 54, of Bakersfield, as the woman killed in an Interstate 5 solo traffic collision in Castaic on Tuesday morning. California Highway Patrol officers received a call regarding a traffic collision on the I-5 just north of Lake Hughes...
2 California teens held in killings over illegal vape sale
Two Southern California teenagers have been arrested in connection with the killings of two young men last month during a meeting involving the illegal sale of vape products, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said. The post 2 California teens held in killings over illegal vape sale appeared first on KYMA.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Officials to Celebrate $5.5 Million Project in Front of County Fairgrounds
INDIO (CNS) – There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate the $5.5 million project to fix and beautify the roads in front of the Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival in Indio. The free event is set to begin at 10 a.m. near the gate one...
nbcpalmsprings.com
One Person Freed From Car That Fell 200 Feet Over Side of Beaumont Highway
BEAUMONT (CNS) – A person needed to be freed Sunday after the car they were traveling in fell approximately 200 feet over the side of Highway 79 in Beaumont. Firefighters from the Riverside County Fire Department responded to the scene of a solo vehicle crash that was reported around 10:05 a.m. Sunday.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Behind Bars For Allegedly Hitting Woman With Vehicle in Palm Springs
PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – A 57-year-old woman is in the hospital with life- threatening injuries Thursday and a 59-year-old man is behind bars for allegedly hitting her with his vehicle while driving under the influence in Palm Springs. Mark Gerard Blanchette of Palm Springs was arrested Wednesday night on...
z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley traffic collision escalates to road rage fight
A traffic collision in Yucca Valley turned aggressive, with one person involved claiming they were punched in the face with brass knuckles. Sheriff’s Deputies report that a traffic collision around 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 30th near the intersection of Twentynine Palms Highway and Mohawk Trl. quickly escalated into an a road rage incident. The report made to Deputies indicates that one driver got out of his car and punched the other driver while wearing brass knuckles, which are illegal to own.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Driver Killed, Passengers Injured in Head-on Collision Between Car, Bus
MENIFEE (CNS) – A 28-year-old motorist was killed and multiple people were injured in a head-on collision between a Riverside Transit Agency bus and sports car in Menifee, authorities said Wednesday. Mauricio Mendez of Chino was fatally injured at about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Ethanac and...
Missing man with local ties last seen Jan 24 in Jurupa Valley
The search continues for a missing man last seen on January 24 in the Jurupa Valley area. Jude Leon Abass-Busy, 22, was last seen at the Shell Gas Station on 3874 Pyrite Street in Jurupa Valley, according to his mother. His mother is a Palm Desert resident. Abass-Busby is described as 5 feet 11 inches The post Missing man with local ties last seen Jan 24 in Jurupa Valley appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
UPDATED: Prosecution Delivers Closing Statements in Palm Springs Quadruple Homicide
INDIO (CNS) – Closing statements are expected Thursday from the defense in the retrial of a Cathedral City man accused of gunning down four people in Palm Springs. Jose Vladimir Larin-Garcia, 23, is being tried on four counts of first- degree murder for the Feb. 3, 2019, deaths of Jacob Montgomery, 19; Juan Duarte Raya, 18; Yuliana Garcia, 17; and Carlos Campos Rivera, 25. The charges include a special-circumstance allegation of multiple murders and sentence- enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations.
California utilities told to apply credits immediately to lower home heating bills
After enduring emotional and often scathing public comment, state regulators on Thursday ordered utilities to immediately distribute funds to lower natural gas bills that have become unaffordable for many Californians this winter. The Climate Credits, which are typically issued in April, will reduce home heating bills by $43 to $56 for most Californians based on […]
Moreno Valley-based manufacturing facility to start building commercial vehicles
Karma Automotive announced its partnership with Luxembourg-based B-ON. Karma is one of the top electric luxury car manufacturers in the US. Since 2015, Karma has based its manufacturing operations in Moreno Valley. The partnership between Karma and B-ON will bring production of electric light-commercial vehicles to Moreno Valley. Production of...
