Boston, MA

Boston

Boston police seek missing 12-year-old

The boy was reportedly last seen Wednesday morning around 9:40 a.m., leaving the Young Achievers Science and Math Pilot School at 20 Outlook Road in Mattapan. A 12-year-old Dorchester boy has been reported missing, according to Boston police. Adrian Nelson Gaines was last seen Wednesday morning around 9:40 a.m., leaving...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Duxbury Mom Accused of Killing Kids ‘Improving Daily,' Police Chief Says

Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury, Massachusetts, mother accused of killing her three children last week, is steadily recovering from injuries suffered when she cut herself and jumped out a window, the town's police chief says. "I don't know the current condition of Mrs. Clancy," Duxbury Police Chief Michael Carbone said in...
DUXBURY, MA
Centre Daily

3 students stabbed after fight breaks out near prep school, Massachusetts cops say

Three students were stabbed when a fight erupted outside a Boston prep school, Massachusetts authorities say. Now two teenagers have been charged. The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, shortly after classes let out at TechBoston Academy, according to the city’s police and news outlets. Officers arrived at the area near Washington and Armandine Streets and found “multiple victims” who had been stabbed.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police searching for suspect in Mattapan assault

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a suspect in connection with a case of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in Mattapan. Police say incident happened around 3 p.m. on January 19 in the area of 1286 Blue Hill Avenue. Anyone with informationis asked to contact police...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

17-Year-Old Charged With Murder in Methuen Shooting

A teenager has been arrested on a murder charge after a deadly shooting this weekend in Methuen, Massachusetts. The shooting on Haverhill Street around 2 a.m. Sunday left 31-year-old Carlos Bello of Methuen dead. The alleged shooter, 17-year-old Adrian Isabel of Methuen, was arrested after turning himself in Tuesday, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said.
METHUEN, MA
nbcboston.com

4 More Officers Suspended Under New Mass. Police Reform Law

Four more police officers have been suspended by the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission. The newly-established POST Commission is a major part of police reform in the state. The new suspensions were announced Wednesday, bringing the total to 19. Kendra Conway and Michael Murphy of the Boston Police...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

3 arrested after attack on Red Line passenger, attempted robbery

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people are facing multiple charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, following an attack on a passenger on the MBTA’s Red Line last week, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office announced. The DA said MBTA Transit Police first received reports of the...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Rally Supporting Tyre Nichols' Family Planned for Mass. State House Thursday

Demonstrators plan to rally Thursday at the Massachusetts State House in solidarity with the family of Tyre Nichols, whose death at the hands of Memphis police has prompted outcry nationwide. The rally, organized by Mass. Action Against Police Brutality, is planned for 5:30 p.m. The group said it will call...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Barricaded Person Situation at Norwood Hotel Resolved, Police Say

A man surrendered to police after allegedly barricading himself in a hotel in Norwood, Massachusetts. Police said the man was taken to a hospital after the incident at the Hampton Inn on Route 1, but noted, "We're glad no one was hurt." A firearm was recovered, and no charges have...
NORWOOD, MA
nbcboston.com

Pedestrian Seriously Hurt in SUV Crash in Needham

A person was seriously hurt in an SUV crash in Needham, Massachusetts, Thursday, police said. It wasn't immediately clear how the seriously injured person, who was on foot, was involved in the crash. They were rushed to Beth Israel Hospital, according to Needham police. The crash on Great Plain Avenue...
NEEDHAM, MA

