Three students were stabbed when a fight erupted outside a Boston prep school, Massachusetts authorities say. Now two teenagers have been charged. The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, shortly after classes let out at TechBoston Academy, according to the city’s police and news outlets. Officers arrived at the area near Washington and Armandine Streets and found “multiple victims” who had been stabbed.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO