Boston, MA

whdh.com

Car crashes into telephone pole in Needham

NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a telephone pole in Needham Thursday morning. Emergency crews responded to the crash on Newell Avenue at Great Plain Avenue around 11:30 a.m. The car was seen up on the sidewalk crashed into a telephone pole. Caution tape was placed around the...
NEEDHAM, MA
whdh.com

Search continues for suspect in deadly Brockton Dollar Tree shooting

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are still searching for a 32-year-old man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting at a Dollar Tree store in Brockton earlier this week. The Plymouth County District Attorney’s office said authorities were seeking Luis Soto on Wednesday. Soto, detectives said, shot two men, killing one at his former workplace on Tuesday afternoon.
BROCKTON, MA
MassLive.com

Dorchester teens accused getting in knife fight at playground arraigned

An 18-year-old and 15-year-old from Dorchester were arraigned on Tuesday after officials charged them in connection with stabbings during a fight on Monday afternoon. Deionte Wall, 18, and an unnamed juvenile were each arraigned on three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, a knife in these instances, due to a bloody fight that broke out on the Roberts Playground park basketball court shortly after the end-of-day dismissal at TechBoston Academy on Monday. The sixth-through-12th-grade pilot school is located in the Dorchester neighborhood.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Support pours in for Amesbury 20-year-old severely injured after being trapped under Green Line trolley

Ava Harlow, a student at Bridgewater State University, is expected to need a prosthetic. On Friday night, 20-year-old Ava Harlow of Amesbury was seriously injured after becoming trapped under a Green Line train. She is expected to need a prosthetic due to leg injuries suffered in the incident. Now friends, family, and others are rallying to support the young woman’s recovery.
AMESBURY, MA
NECN

12-Year-Old Boy Missing in Boston Found Safe

A missing 12-year-old boy being sought in Boston was found safe, his school said Wednesday. The Dorchester boy, who Boston police said had last been seen around 9:40 a.m. the Wednesday before leaving his school, was found safe at home, the school said.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

WATCH: Lawrence man runs across I-93 in attempt to save unconscious driver

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Shocking cellphone video shows the moment Adolfo Molina, of Lawrence, racing across Interstate 93 in an effort to help an unconscious driver. In the video, you can see Molina run out of his truck, cross all four lanes of the busy highway near Woburn, and rush over to help a woman in a blue car that was moving along the guardrails.
LAWRENCE, MA
whdh.com

3 arrested after attack on Red Line passenger, attempted robbery

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people are facing multiple charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, following an attack on a passenger on the MBTA’s Red Line last week, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office announced. The DA said MBTA Transit Police first received reports of the...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police searching for suspect in Mattapan assault

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a suspect in connection with a case of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in Mattapan. Police say incident happened around 3 p.m. on January 19 in the area of 1286 Blue Hill Avenue. Anyone with informationis asked to contact police...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Animal Rescue League seeks home for pig abandoned in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Animal Rescue League of Boston is seeking a new home for a one-year-old female pig a matter of months after the pig was abandoned in Boston late last year. The pig, now named Clarendon, has a “sparkling personality,” according to officials with the Animal Rescue League.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston shelters gear up for expected extreme cold

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston officials and organizations are working to support and protect those in need as cold air bears down on the region this weekend, conducting outreach and opening shelters in anticipation of expected dangerous conditions. Among organizations, the Pine Street Inn is gearing up. “No one will be...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Fire damages home in Lynn

LYNDEBOROUGH, N.H. (WHDH) - A fire tore through a home in Lynn Tuesday night. Firefighters responded to the scene at the corner of Witt and Summer Streets just after 10:30 p.m. to knock down the flames. There is no word on any injuries. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights...
LYNN, MA
WCVB

Boston Police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy who was last seen Wednesday morning. Adrian Nelson Gaines, of Dorchester, was last seen 9:30 a.m. leaving the Young Achievers Science and Math Pilot School at 20 Outlook Road in Mattapan. Adrian is 5 feet tall,...
BOSTON, MA

