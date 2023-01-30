ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Independent PAC enters the fray in aldermanic races, aiming to elect ‘Obama Democrats’ and opposing 2 Democratic Socialists

By A.D. Quig, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vuc7X_0kWTADt300
Michael Ruemmler in Chicago City Council chambers in 2012. He chairs the Get Stuff Done PAC. E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/TNS

An outside group hoping to elect City Council candidates it sees as pragmatists geared up its campaign over the weekend, launching ads in five wards. So far, its focus is on helping three appointees of Mayor Lori Lightfoot and going after two candidates who are members of the Chicago Democratic Socialists of America.

The Get Stuff Done PAC — an independent expenditure committee chaired by Michael Ruemmler, an adviser to former Mayor Rahm Emanuel — has raised $1.2 million since its official formation in early December, according to the state board of elections. The group is launching a series of digital ads and sending out mailers supporting 11th Ward Ald. Nicole Lee, 12th Ward Ald. Anabel Abarca, and 24th Ward Ald. Monique Scott. All are appointees of Lightfoot that were selected to fill City Council vacancies.

The PAC also plans to support Aida Flores in the 25th Ward in her race to unseat incumbent Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez, and the group is opposing Nick Ward in the North Side’s 48th Ward, a crowded 10-way race. Both Ward and Sigcho-Lopez are endorsed by the Chicago Democratic Socialists of America.

Ruemmler previously told the Tribune the group was “looking for workhorses, not show horses,” describing the group’s ideal candidates as “Obama Democrats” who have the best interests of the city at heart, not their own ambitions.

While the bulk of donations to the PAC come from leaders in the investment, business and development world, a significant chunk is also from organized labor.

Another former Emanuel donor and confidant, Michael Sacks of Grosvenor Capital Management, contributed $500,000 to Get Stuff Done PAC, while $200,000 came from the political action committee for the laborers union, LiUNA (a group that backed Susana Mendoza for mayor in 2019, then Lightfoot in the runoff).

Henry Crown & Co. heir Lester Crown and his son James Crown each donated $100,000, and Sterling Bay’s Keating Crown, Lester Crown’s grandson, gave $25,000. Duchossois Group CEO Craig Duchossois and the Illinois Restaurant Association PAC both gave $50,000.

Independent expenditure committees are barred from coordinating directly with campaigns, but the PAC did send out a candidate questionnaire to determine who it would support or oppose. The survey asked several questions about crime, including whether candidates supported “getting more good cops on the beat, prosecuting and convicting criminals, and reducing crime as quickly as possible,” and supported defunding the police. The survey also asked whether candidates would “vote against the budget even if it didn’t include every single thing that you want?” and whether they would prioritize incentives for “companies to move to the city and create new jobs.”

While it might look like the candidates participated in filming of the digital ads, the PAC’s spokesman, Ron Holmes, told the Tribune the videos and images were pulled from the public domain: Flores and Lee’s videos, for example, come from Facebook, Holmes said.

An advisory group helped choose who would get the PAC’s support. Its members include Lisa Duarte, an attorney who was an assistant deputy governor for Gov. J.B. Pritkzer and served on a nonprofit that plugged Chicago Public Schools during Emanuel’s tenure; Jen Martinez-Roth, a former Emanuel spokeswoman who now works for the Cubs; former Chicago election commissioner and congressional candidate Jonathan Swain ; Cory Thames, who served in city government and now runs his own public affairs firm; and Sarah Ware, president of the Chicago Association of Realtors.

More money is likely to flow to help other incumbents, but the group has pledged to stay out of the mayoral race. The election is Feb. 28. If no candidate secures a majority of the vote, the top two vote-getters will proceed to a runoff election on April 4.

Chicago’s new ward map

Not sure which ward you live in? Type your address into the search box below.

A digital video ad for Lee, who faces six challengers in the 11th Ward, notes she is “strengthening our neighborhoods by investing in community policing to put more officers on the street, increasing funding for our schools, and repairing our roads and transit.”

A mailer supporting Flores, who ran for the same 25th Ward seat in 2019 but came in fourth, is in English and Spanish and notes she was born and raised in Pilsen. A digital ad plays up her experience as a teacher and assistant principal at CPS and an endorsement from mayoral contender and U.S. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García.

While many of those involved come from the Emanuel and Pritzker universe, Holmes, who runs his own public affairs firm and has worked for several Democrats statewide, said its donors and advisory members “represent workers, business people and Chicagoans from neighborhoods across the city. We’re backing candidates that have won on behalf of their constituents and will win at the ballot box,” he said in an email to the Tribune.

“Our work is centered around a premise we can all agree on: electing a City Council that reflects the will of the majority of Chicagoans. There’s universal agreement that we have to do what we can to make Chicago safer and increase economic opportunity in every neighborhood of the city,” Holmes said.

Are all candidates aligned with Chicago Democratic Socialists of America a threat to “getting stuff done”? Holmes said “Chicagoans aren’t a monolith, and we’re supporting candidates across the political spectrum that will best deliver for their wards.”

Comments / 4

Pat McCarthy
2d ago

So Chicago Aldermanic choices are limited too Obama Democrats or Democratic Socialists. How left can we get. I believe that people in other places with 2 parties are probably happy they don't live in Chicago.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Chicago mayoral forum: Garcia in the hot seat defends his reputation

CHICAGO - Chicago mayoral candidate and Congressman Chuy Garcia defended his reputation for political honesty Wednesday night. "Just because you swim with sharks, as long as you know who sent you to represent and fight for them, you don't become a shark," Garcia said. Garcia spoke at a forum a...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Kam Buckner Pledges To Fix The CTA’s Problems If He’s Elected Mayor — And He’s Anti-Dibs

CHICAGO — State Rep. Kam Buckner said he will fire Police Supt. David Brown and beef up the office of gun violence prevention on Day One if he’s elected Chicago’s mayor. But Buckner, who is currently serving in the state legislature, would also spend part of that first week as mayor in Springfield. The state is scheduled to certify its budget just after the new Chicago mayor will be inaugurated.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago City Council temporarily blocks Lightfoot's ComEd deal

CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s push for a quick vote on a proposed 15-year franchise agreement with Commonwealth Edison was short-circuited in the City Council on Wednesday. Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) sent the complex agreement to the Rules Committee, where legislation normally goes to die. That adds another step...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Retired CFD lieutenant charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

CHICAGO — A retired Chicago Fire Department lieutenant joined anti-government militia groups in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, federal prosecutors now allege. Joseph Pavlik, 65, was charged earlier this month with obstruction of law enforcement, entering and remaining in a restricted building and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, according […]
CHICAGO, IL
The Center Square

Wilson leads Chicago mayoral candidates in fundraising; Mayor Lightfoot leads in spending

Willie Wilson has reported the most fundraising of all nine candidates running for mayor of Chicago, Illinois, on Feb. 28. Wilson reported raising $6.1 million. WTTW reported that $5 million was self-funded. Mayor Lori Lightfoot spent the most at $4.3 million. These figures include all reports filed through Dec. 31, 2022. Four other candidates reported receipts of more than $1 million: Lightfoot ($4.5 million), former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas ($2.2 million), Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson ($1.8 million), and U.S. Rep. Jesus Garcia ($1.5 million). Three other candidates reported spending more than $500,000: Wilson ($2.0 million), Vallas ($1.0 million), and Johnson ($578,000). The other candidates in the election are Kambium Buckner, Ja’Mal Green, Sophia King, and Roderick Sawyer. If no candidate receives a majority of votes in the general election, the top two candidates will compete in a runoff on Apr. 4. The last two mayoral elections (2019 and 2015) resulted in runoffs.
CHICAGO, IL
Washington Examiner

Lori Lightfoot criticized for viral dancing video amid rising crime rates

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has come under fire for posting a video of herself dancing in the streets during a Lunar New Year parade over the weekend, with several critics slamming her for the city's crime rates that have steadily increased throughout her term. Lightfoot posted a video on Twitter...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

After 34 years of work for feds, Naperville man shorted on his pension

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) – He worked hard for his money and he expected to be treated right.But Paul Peroutka, a retired federal agent from Naperville said the government he served is failing him. Morning Insider Lauren Victory took a closer look at a nationwide pension problem.Peroutka never thought he'd ask a TV reporter and a U.S. senator's office for help tracking down his retirement benefits."My pension is something that I legitimately worked for," he said. "I earned this."Peroutka spent 34 years with the U.S. Department of Treasury and the U.S. Marshal's Service."I retired because it was mandatory," he said.He was...
NAPERVILLE, IL
WGN News

What time is the Chicago Mayoral Forum?

CHICAGO — All nine candidates for Mayor of Chicago will face off Tuesday, Jan. 31 on WGN-TV for the Your Local Election Headquarters: Chicago Mayoral Forum. WGN News anchors Lourdes Duarte and Tahman Bradley will moderate the forum taking place 7-8:30 p.m. live from Steinmetz College Prep. The forum can be watched in real-time, and […]
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Mayoral candidates weigh in on transportation at Safe Streets for All forum

A steady snowfall didn’t prevent a capacity crowd from showing up to last Saturday’s mayoral candidates’ forum on transportation at the University of Illinois Chicago. But perhaps that should be no surprise, considering the event was organized by the Safe Streets for All coalition, a group of advocacy organizations committed to ensuring all Chicagoans can safely traverse the city car-free, year-round.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Is Chicago Running Out Of Room To House Migrants? Some Head To Police Stations, Hospitals As Shelters Fill Up

CHICAGO — Thousands of migrants continue to arrive in Chicago, increasingly straining the city’s ability to house and support them, local leaders say. Migrants have shown up at police stations, community centers and other locations in recent weeks, unable to access a city shelter, an alderperson and a community organizer said. In some cases, rumors and other information have encouraged migrants to seek help in places besides the shelters.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy