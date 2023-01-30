Spirit re-sign goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury to 3-year deal

Goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury signed a three-year contract to remain with the Washington Spirit. The deal includes a team option for 2026.

The new contract will take effect immediately, the club said Monday.

Kingsbury, the team captain, appeared in 27 total matches and made 86 saves for the Spirit in 2022. A member of the Spirit since 2018, she is a two-time winner of the National Women’s Soccer League Goalkeeper of the Year award (2019, 2021). She also was named MVP of the league championship game when the Spirit won their first league title in 2021.

“I couldn’t be more excited to sign a long-term contract with the Spirit,” Kingsbury said. “The Washington Spirit is assembling a championship-caliber team of staff and players alike, and I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

Kingsbury, 31, played professionally in Norway and Denmark before her tenure in the NWSL, which has included stints with Sky Blue FC (NJ/NY Gotham FC) and the Orlando Pride.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: