The Hollywood Gossip

Joy-Anna Duggar Proudly Violates Family Dress Code In Latest Baby Bump Selfie!

Joy-Anna Duggar is commonly regarded as one of her parents’ favorites. Whether or not that’s strictly true, there’s no denying that she’s done an excellent job of conforming to their expectations. Joy married young and immediately started popping out kids, which are the most important activities...
The Hollywood Gossip

Anna Duggar and Her 7 Children Pay Awkward Prison Visit to Josh

It’s been over a year since Josh Duggar was convicted on charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse materials (CSAM). For much of that time, Josh sat in a county jail in Fayetteville, Arkansas awaiting sentencing. Now, however, he resides at Seagoville Federal Correctional Institute in Seagoville, Texas,...
The List

The Duggar Sister Who Is Publicly Supporting Jinger Vuolo Amid Memoir Revelations

It takes courage to realize that your upbringing may have been toxic. It takes even more courage to say so publicly. With the release of her explosive new book, Jinger Duggar Vuolo has done just that. "Becoming Free Indeed" is her account of growing up in the faith practiced by her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. The ultra-conservative Christian sect, called the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP), preaches that salvation is only possible through shunning worldly influences such as popular music, and devoting oneself to Bible study and church activities. The group also follows a patriarchy system in which men have authority over their families, children are taught to obey even as babies, and women aspire only to motherhood (per New York Post).
In Touch Weekly

‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Liz Woods’ Weight Loss Transformation: See Photos

Doing her! 90 Day Fiancé star Liz Woods has been focused on her fitness and is now flaunting a major weight loss transformation. The San Diego native made her TLC debut on season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life alongside her on-off boyfriend, Ed “Big Ed” Brown. After getting engaged during season 2, the TLC couple went on to continue their rocky love story on the spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.
The Hollywood Gossip

Kendra Caldwell: Competing With Her Mother to See Who Can Pop Out More Kids?!

If you’re at all familiar with the Duggar family, you know that these people are downright obsessed with procreation. Jim Bob raised his children to believe that they were put on earth for two reasons: to praise Jesus, and to make babies. The women in the Duggars’ community are...
realitytitbit.com

How tall is Jovi from 90 Day Fiancé?

Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya are one of 90 Day Fiancé‘s success stories. In 2023, fans want to know more about how tall Jovi is from the TLC show. After meeting on a dating app while traveling, Jovi and Yara decided to make their relationship official and move to the USA together.
People

Sister Wives' Robyn Says It 'Feels Disrespectful' to Bring in More Wives After Kody's Splits

Robyn also addressed how she's coping with monogamy after Kody's relationships with his other three wives broke down, admitting, "It's messing with my identity. It's not the future I wanted" Robyn Brown is opening up about what her future in polygamy looks like after her husband Kody Brown's recent splits. Kody, 53, has gone through three breakups over the last several months. While his third wife Christine Brown publicized their split in November 2021, his separations from first wife Meri Brown and second wife Janelle Brown were revealed during the three-part Sister Wives: One...
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
People

Kylie Jenner Shares First Photo of Son's Face and Finally Reveals His Name

Kylie Jenner announced last March that she and Travis Scott changed their son's name from Wolf as "we just really didn't feel like it was him" Kylie Jenner is officially introducing her baby boy to the world. The Kardashians star, 25, shared some adorable photos of her and Travis Scott's 11-month-old son, revealing his name for the first time in the caption: "AIRE 🤍." In the snaps, Aire looks too cute hanging out in different pairs of Posh Peanut pajamas, taking photos with his mom and enjoying some food in his...
The List

Jinger Duggar Vuolo Speaks On Her Estrangement From Brother Josh

Trigger warning: The following article contains language regarding the sexual abuse of children. When news broke that Josh Duggar, the eldest son of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's 19 children, was arrested on charges of possessing evidence of child sexual abuse material, fans of "19 Kids and Counting" were shocked and disturbed. When a guilty verdict was issued in Duggar's case, fans were even more disappointed with how the family chose to respond. Instead of discussing the reason behind the cancellation of "Counting On," the Duggar parents chose to ignore the allegations against their son in a controversial statement (per The Things).
