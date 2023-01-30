It takes courage to realize that your upbringing may have been toxic. It takes even more courage to say so publicly. With the release of her explosive new book, Jinger Duggar Vuolo has done just that. "Becoming Free Indeed" is her account of growing up in the faith practiced by her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. The ultra-conservative Christian sect, called the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP), preaches that salvation is only possible through shunning worldly influences such as popular music, and devoting oneself to Bible study and church activities. The group also follows a patriarchy system in which men have authority over their families, children are taught to obey even as babies, and women aspire only to motherhood (per New York Post).

