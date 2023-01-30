Lafayette High Student named candidate for Presidential Scholars Program

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) – A Lafayette High senior has been named a candidate in a national program recognizing academic achievement.

The Lafayette Parish School System announced on Monday that Kerry Pan, a senior at Lafayette High has been named as a candidate in the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program .

Kerry has been in the Gifted Program for 12 years and serves as the LHS Beta Club President, ESports Vice-President, and he is a member of the LHS Soccer Team, Cross Country Team, and the Math Club. He is also a National Merit Semifinalist.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964 and honors graduating high school seniors in the country with exceptional academic achievements, leadership qualities and strong character. Each year, nearly 4,500 students nationwide are identified by the Department of Education for this distinction with 500 semi finalists chosen in late March.

161 finalists students will be chosen in April by the Commission on Presidential Scholars. Those finalists receive a trip to Washington, D.C., where they participate in numerous events and activities, including the presentation of a U.S. Presidential Scholars medallion.

