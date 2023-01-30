Ethel (Clark) Thomas, 91 of Harrisburg, Arkansas departed this life Monday, January 30, 2023, at her home in Harrisburg, Arkansas. She was born September 18, 1931, in Harrisburg, Arkansas the daughter of Solon H. and Julia (Franks) Clark. Ethel married Mr. James Henry ‶Jim″ Thomas in April the year of 1970 and they enjoyed 49 years together before his passing on April 24, 2019. Ethel was preceded in death by her parents also, and one daughter, Elizabeth Murray, two sons: Frank Harold Gibson and Albert Wesley Gibson, three brothers: Glenn Clark, Roy Clark, and George Clark, three sisters: Ella Adams, Lilly Wright, and Clara Neal, several grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. She was a homemaker, attended Calvary Baptist Church, and enjoyed sewing, watching television, and spending time with family and friends. She is survived by one son, Mike Gibson, one daughter, Donna Schniers, and one sister, Lucy Eberhard all of Harrisburg, several grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Monday ~ February 6, 2023, from 10:00 A. M. until Service Time at Jackson’s Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will start at 11:00 A. M. with Mr. Buddy Neeley. These men will serve as Active Pallbearers: Hollie Adams, Cecil Wright, Jess Murray Jr., Rodney Stotts, David Miller, Trebla Neeley, Randy Easley, and Shane Adams. Jackson’s Funeral Home will be in charge of interment at Walker-Madden Cemetery.

HARRISBURG, AR ・ 3 HOURS AGO