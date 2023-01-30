Read full article on original website
Obituary: Max Eugene Wilson
Max Eugene Wilson of Newport, Arkansas, departed this life at his home on January 31, 2023, at the age of 87. He was born January 13, 1936, in Newport, the son of Lee Roy Wilson and Fannie Mae Stites Wilson. Growing up in Jackson County, Mr. Wilson was never a...
Obituary: Ethel (Clark) Thomas
Ethel (Clark) Thomas, 91 of Harrisburg, Arkansas departed this life Monday, January 30, 2023, at her home in Harrisburg, Arkansas. She was born September 18, 1931, in Harrisburg, Arkansas the daughter of Solon H. and Julia (Franks) Clark. Ethel married Mr. James Henry ‶Jim″ Thomas in April the year of 1970 and they enjoyed 49 years together before his passing on April 24, 2019. Ethel was preceded in death by her parents also, and one daughter, Elizabeth Murray, two sons: Frank Harold Gibson and Albert Wesley Gibson, three brothers: Glenn Clark, Roy Clark, and George Clark, three sisters: Ella Adams, Lilly Wright, and Clara Neal, several grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. She was a homemaker, attended Calvary Baptist Church, and enjoyed sewing, watching television, and spending time with family and friends. She is survived by one son, Mike Gibson, one daughter, Donna Schniers, and one sister, Lucy Eberhard all of Harrisburg, several grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Monday ~ February 6, 2023, from 10:00 A. M. until Service Time at Jackson’s Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will start at 11:00 A. M. with Mr. Buddy Neeley. These men will serve as Active Pallbearers: Hollie Adams, Cecil Wright, Jess Murray Jr., Rodney Stotts, David Miller, Trebla Neeley, Randy Easley, and Shane Adams. Jackson’s Funeral Home will be in charge of interment at Walker-Madden Cemetery.
Obituary: Hershel Leon Miller
After years of valiantly struggling with Diabetes and other health issues, Hershel Leon Miller born on January 30, 1931, peacefully set sail from this life on a journey to Heaven to be with his Lord and Savior on January 29, 2023. Hershel was a loyal and devoted husband, a loving father to his children and grandchildren, and a faithful friend to many. His belief and trust in the Lord gave him the strength to endure many tribulations while enjoying a happy and peaceful life.
Obituary: Larry Mitchell
Larry Mitchell, 69, of Tuckerman, Arkansas departed this life on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Larry was born on January 4, 1954, to Ora Lee and Pat Mitchell. Larry enjoyed the simple things in life, hunting, fishing, four-wheeler riding, camping, but most of all his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. He loved spending time with them.
Obituary: Edward “Eddie” Baker
Edward “Eddie” Baker, 82, of Cave City passed away on January 29, 2023. He was born September 30, 1940, in Gainesboro, Arkansas to Giles Biard Baker and Eliza Tennie (Hennessee) Baker. Eddie was of the Pentecostal faith and was a good guy with a good personality. He worked...
BACC now accepting applications for the 2023 class of Leadership Batesville
Applications are now being accepted for the 2023 class of Leadership Batesville, according to a release from the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce (BACC). The Leadership Batesville program, presented by Citizens Bank, prepares emerging leaders to serve our community, the BACC said. “Through shared experiences and frequent interactions, participants engage...
Obituary: Dianna Lynn Kunkel
Dianna Lynn Kunkel, 62, of Sulphur Rock passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, in Batesville. She was born October 19, 1960, in Newport. She was the daughter of Charles Lynn Adams and Barbara Joan Eades Bagwell. She was a retired dietary aide and of the Pentecostal faith. She enjoyed collecting shoes and purses, loved The Lord, cooking, had the heart to help others and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Obituary: Cameron Michael Craig “Mickey”
Cameron Michael Craig “Mickey”, 52, of Batesville, AR, died Saturday, January 21st, 2023 in Batesville, AR. He was a longtime resident of Vidor and Mauriceville. He loved riding dirtbikes, street bikes, and driving fast cars, also loved going fishing, crabbing, and hunting. His family was very important to him and loved anytime he got to spend with them. The family will have a celebration of life service for Mickey on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 3:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor. He is survived by his parents Robert and Florence Ashmore of Vidor, TX, children: Devin Craig of Vidor, TX and Brittney Burkett of Vidor, TX, siblings: Craig and wife Jill Knowlton of Novato, CA, Thomas and wife Dana Walker of Many, Louisiana, Kelli and husband Wesley Lowe of Orange, TX, Linda Sanders of Vidor, TX, Jason and wife Dana Ashmore of Deweyville, TX, and Shev and wife Wendee Ashmore of Orange, TX, grandchildren: Reese, Korbin, Braxton, and Maverick, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Carole Wells, and brothers Travis Knowlton and David Lofton.
Barnhill joins Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce team
The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce (BACC) has a new director of membership and programs. BACC announced Sarah Barnhill (pictured) has started in the position. Barnhill, a Paragould native, is a Crowley’s Ridge College graduate, and “…will strengthen and grow the Chamber network in her new role by collaborating with members to understand their objectives, seeking and sharing the most innovative strategies and best practices, connecting and guiding partnerships, and delivering training and programs that drive business growth,” BACC said in a release.
Lyon College to present ‘Chess in Concert’ Feb. 9-12
Pictured (from left): Cynthia Carius (ensemble), Sarah Harmon (ensemble), Tyler Serracino (Frederick Trumper), Logan Richerson (Alexander Molokov), and Garrett Russell (Anatoly Sergievsky) rehearse for Lyon College’s Feb. 9-12 production of “Chess in Concert” with director Kristian Ameigh (at piano). The Lyon College Music department will present a...
Boil Water Notice for Cushman has been lifted
The Boil Water Notice issued last week for the entire Cushman Water System has been lifted by the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH). According to a letter from the ADH, bacteriological samples taken on Thursday were found “…free of bacterial contamination, and a satisfactory disinfectant level has been established throughout the distribution system. The water is therefore considered ‘Safe’ for human consumption.”
Mountain View man charged in shooting death of wife
A Mountain View man has officially been charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of his wife, according to Stone County Sheriff Brandon Long. Fred Michael Mixon (pictured), 50, of Mountain View, is currently being held at the Stone County Detention Center on a $1 million bond as the investigation continues, according to Long.
Motorcycle reported stolen from Sandtown Road residence
Sheriff Shawn Stephens says a motorcycle was stolen overnight Sunday from a residence on Sandtown Road, and his deputies are looking for it. According to the incident report, the victim had wrecked his motorcycle in the 5800 block of Sandtown Road and left it at the end of a family member’s driveway.
City awarded funding through Safe Streets and Roads for All Program
The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced the City of Batesville is the recipient of $250,000 in federal funding through the Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant Program. The program, established by the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that was signed into law two years ago, will provide...
Stone County Sheriff’s Department investigating homicide
Stone County officials say a woman is dead and a man is in custody after authorities responded to a report of an individual being shot around 5 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Jensen Road. According to a release from Stone County Sheriff Brandon Long, officers arrived on the...
Another round of wintry precipitation expected; roads still hazardous
The winter weather is still causing havoc on roadways, and more precipitation is on the way. Independence County Judge Kevin Jeffery said Wednesday morning that trash will not run today due to the road conditions. He said when roads improve, “it will be an all hands on deck approach to picking up trash.”
