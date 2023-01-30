ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Yardbarker

Trade sending Suns' Jae Crowder to Bucks nearing completion

Shams Charania reported that the Milwaukee Bucks were "on the ten-yard line" of their quest to add Phoenix's disgruntled power forward, Jae Crowder. The Suns mutually agreed that Crowder would skip training camp while the team sought a trade, but that absence has stretched to a full season. Any potential...
MILWAUKEE, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana named finalist for 5-star guard in class of 2024

Indiana is 1 of 5 programs still in the race to sign 5-star guard Dylan Harper. On Tuesday afternoon, Harper announced a final 5 of Indiana, Duke, Auburn, Kansas and Rutgers. Harper is one of the top high school basketball prospects in the country, regardless of class. He’s ranked as the No. 4 overall player and the No. 1 combo guard in the nation, per 247Sports Composite rankings.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue loses commitment from 4-star DL prospect in class of 2023

Purdue lost a key member of its 2023 recruiting class of Wednesday morning. 4-star defensive lineman Kendrick Gilbert flipped from Purdue to Kentucky. He had been committed to the Boilermakers since August. Gilbert announced the decision during his signing day ceremony at his high school. Gilbert was the top-ranked commitments...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WANE 15

Homestead’s Leeper signs with Iowa football

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead High School’s Grant Leeper is taking a leap to the Big Ten as the senior tight end signed to play college football for the Iowa Hawkeyes. At six-foot-six, 215 pounds, Leeper has the frame to make an impact for the Hawkeyes. He only played one season of high school […]
IOWA CITY, IA

