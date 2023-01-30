Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Indianapolis Apartments Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyIndianapolis, IN
NBA Star Gets Historic Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Superstar Running Back Undergoes Major SurgeryOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
10 Indianapolis Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyIndianapolis, IN
Step Inside Indy's Only Password-Protected SpeakeasyRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Related
VIDEO: Here's What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's Loss to Maryland
Indiana coach Mike Woodson met with the media after Tuesday night's loss to Maryland, which ended a five-game winning streak. Here's the full video of his press conference, plus the transcript to read.
Suns Are Reportedly Interested In Acquiring Malik Beasley And Jarred Vanderbilt
Suns want to acquire two key players from the Jazz.
Yardbarker
Trade sending Suns' Jae Crowder to Bucks nearing completion
Shams Charania reported that the Milwaukee Bucks were "on the ten-yard line" of their quest to add Phoenix's disgruntled power forward, Jae Crowder. The Suns mutually agreed that Crowder would skip training camp while the team sought a trade, but that absence has stretched to a full season. Any potential...
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana named finalist for 5-star guard in class of 2024
Indiana is 1 of 5 programs still in the race to sign 5-star guard Dylan Harper. On Tuesday afternoon, Harper announced a final 5 of Indiana, Duke, Auburn, Kansas and Rutgers. Harper is one of the top high school basketball prospects in the country, regardless of class. He’s ranked as the No. 4 overall player and the No. 1 combo guard in the nation, per 247Sports Composite rankings.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue loses commitment from 4-star DL prospect in class of 2023
Purdue lost a key member of its 2023 recruiting class of Wednesday morning. 4-star defensive lineman Kendrick Gilbert flipped from Purdue to Kentucky. He had been committed to the Boilermakers since August. Gilbert announced the decision during his signing day ceremony at his high school. Gilbert was the top-ranked commitments...
Homestead’s Leeper signs with Iowa football
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead High School’s Grant Leeper is taking a leap to the Big Ten as the senior tight end signed to play college football for the Iowa Hawkeyes. At six-foot-six, 215 pounds, Leeper has the frame to make an impact for the Hawkeyes. He only played one season of high school […]
Insider: What new Carolina coach Frank Reich believes went wrong for him with Colts
The coach the Colts are in the middle of replacing is already on to his next job. Former Colts head coach Frank Reich was introduced as the next head coach of the Panthers on Tuesday, formally taking over in Carolina just three months after he was fired in Indianapolis. Reich...
Comments / 0