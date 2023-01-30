Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Judge denies North Las Vegas’ removal from lawsuit in overdose death of firefighter’s wife
PART 1: Las Vegas parents grieving young daughter who died one month before mom’s terminal illness diagnosis. A Las Vegas family is in the fight of their lives as they endure a string of tragedies and devastating news. Las Vegas police: ‘Dances With Wolves’ actor to be charged with...
news3lv.com
Clark County DA answers questions on violent Oregon kidnapping suspect’s Nevada jail time
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson is defending the 2021 plea deal given to a man now suspected of violent kidnapping, attempted murder, and two homicides in Oregon. Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, was on the run for a week, eluding capture while police sought him...
news3lv.com
Man arrested after making shooting threat to Las Vegas synagogue
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas man is behind bars after he allegedly threatened to shoot a valley synagogue, according to an arrest report. Michael Sanchez, 37, was taken into custody on Sunday, Jan. 29, on suspicion of making a threat concerning an act of terror. Rabbi Shea...
news3lv.com
Trial date for ex-Clark County official accused of killing journalist pushed to November
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The trial date for Robert Telles, the former Clark County public administrator accused of killing a veteran Las Vegas journalist, has been pushed to the fall. Court records indicate the originally scheduled start date of April 17 was vacated after a status check hearing Wednesday.
Las Vegas-style mass shooting thwarted outside Hollywood high-rise: police
High-powered rifles were pointed outside of a Hollywood high-rise with "an unobstructed view," according to the Los Angeles Police Department, which said it thwarted a potential mass shooting.
31-year-old man arrested for distributing 'large amounts of meth' in Las Vegas
A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for his leadership role in trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine to Nevada.
Terror suspect charged for damaging power plant outside Las Vegas found incompetent
A Las Vegas judge found the man facing terror-related charges connected to a fire at a southern Nevada solar facility not competent to stand trial Wednesday.
news3lv.com
Police on scene of barricade involving robbery suspect in northwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are on scene of a barricade situation involving a robbery suspect in the northwest valley. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are responding to an incident near Washington and Twin Lakes. SWAT is investigating the scene. Evacuations are taking place around the area. Avoid the area.
news3lv.com
Man charged with open murder after shooting girlfriend in downtown Las Vegas apartment
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man is charged with open murder after allegedly shooting his girlfriend in their downtown Las Vegas apartment, Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD) said. On Tuesday at about 5:38 p.m., LVMPD reported to an apartment complex on the 1000 block of South 3rd Street...
Man attempting to urinate on Las Vegas Strip arrested for murder
Police officers running a records check on a man attempting to urinate on the Las Vegas Strip later learned he was wanted for murder, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.
Las Vegas police said a physical altercation led to a gunshot, killing a woman
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in the downtown area near 3rd Street and Coolidge Avenue.
news3lv.com
Woman accused of stealing over $100K in cash, chips, other items from Las Vegas hotel room
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman was arrested last week for allegedly stealing more than $100,000 in cash, casino chips and other items from a Las Vegas Strip hotel room, according to an arrest report. Officers responded to a theft reported at Caesars Palace on Jan. 25, the report...
Fox5 KVVU
Charges dropped against Las Vegas woman accused in shooting in Historic Westside
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman who was arrested and charged after police responded to reports of gunfire at an apartment in the Historic Westside has had her case dismissed, records show. Ronda Gibson, 52, was arrested Jan. 24 and charged with two counts of battery with...
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas police respond to fatal dog attack at Seastrand Park
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A North Las Vegas police detective and City park employee are credited with saving a dog and its owner's life after being attacked by two rogue dogs at a local park. The incident happened around 9 am on Wednesday, February 1, after a city employee...
news3lv.com
Body camera video shows Christmas Day police shooting in Henderson neighborhood
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A newly released body camera video shows the moments before and after a Henderson police officer shot a burglary suspect who was allegedly reaching for a gun during a pursuit on Christmas day. The Henderson Police Department published the video from the Dec. 25 shooting...
Bodycam video: Officer recounts rescue as car burned on Las Vegas Strip
Metro officer Derek Stebbins had to act fast to get an unresponsive driver out of a car as it burst into flames on the Las Vegas Strip Friday.
news3lv.com
Body found in far west Summerlin neighborhood
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the far west Las Vegas valley Thursday morning. The discovery of the body was first reported at about 5:10 a.m. on Fox Hill Drive north of Alta Drive, west of the 215 Beltway, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
Las Vegas man dies in suspected DUI crash near Searchlight
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man died in a single-car crash in Searchlight earlier this week, according to Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol. Christopher Richard Michael Liggins, 31, was driving northbound on U.S. 95 south of mile marker 34 on Sunday around 5:12 a.m. While driving, “for unknown reasons,” he overcorrected his vehicle’s […]
news3lv.com
Las Vegas man dead following crash on US 95 near Searchlight
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A 31-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle car crash near Searchlight, Nevada, over the weekend. The incident happened on Sunday, January 29, at around 5:13 a.m. on northbound US95, south of mile marker 34. According to Nevada State Police, a black Nissan Sedan was...
news3lv.com
Woman found strangled to death in central Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found strangled to death in the central Las Vegas valley on Sunday. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they got a report around 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, about a body found in the 4000 block of Edgeford Place, near Desert Inn Road and Valley View Boulevard.
