Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Man arrested after making shooting threat to Las Vegas synagogue

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas man is behind bars after he allegedly threatened to shoot a valley synagogue, according to an arrest report. Michael Sanchez, 37, was taken into custody on Sunday, Jan. 29, on suspicion of making a threat concerning an act of terror. Rabbi Shea...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Body found in far west Summerlin neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the far west Las Vegas valley Thursday morning. The discovery of the body was first reported at about 5:10 a.m. on Fox Hill Drive north of Alta Drive, west of the 215 Beltway, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas man dies in suspected DUI crash near Searchlight

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man died in a single-car crash in Searchlight earlier this week, according to Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol. Christopher Richard Michael Liggins, 31, was driving northbound on U.S. 95 south of mile marker 34 on Sunday around 5:12 a.m. While driving, “for unknown reasons,” he overcorrected his vehicle’s […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

SEARCHLIGHT, NV
news3lv.com

Woman found strangled to death in central Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found strangled to death in the central Las Vegas valley on Sunday. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they got a report around 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, about a body found in the 4000 block of Edgeford Place, near Desert Inn Road and Valley View Boulevard.
LAS VEGAS, NV

