wtoc.com
Chatham Co. Police searching for teen they believe ran away
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is searching for a teen they believe ran away. Naheim Williams, 17, was last seen around 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Oak Forest. Williams is 5′11″, 170 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair styled in twisties, with...
wtoc.com
100 Black Men of Savannah present ‘Broken Wings II’
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Last year, 100 Black Men of Savannah started a theater program that was hugely popular with audiences and the local students who made up the cast. On Friday, they will start their second season with a performance in downtown Savannah. Tim Wright has written a follow-up...
WJCL
Missing in Savannah: Police searching for 17-year-old girl who disappeared
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Police in Savannah are searching for a missing teenage girl. Christel Alvarado, 17, was last seen Wednesday on the 200 block of W. Montgomery Cross Road. She is described as 5 feet 5 inches, 220 pounds and was last seen wearing...
WSAV-TV
Murdaugh trial: 4 p.m. update
An update from WSAV's Andrew Davis in Walterboro, S.C. An update from WSAV's Andrew Davis in Walterboro, S.C. National Freedom Day is a United States observance on Feb. 1. Dr. Jamal Toure presents today's Black History moment. Coll Baseball: Expectations high for Savannah State. The expectations are high on College...
WSAV-TV
News 3 Today Celebrations for February 2, 2023
National Freedom Day is a United States observance on Feb. 1. Dr. Jamal Toure presents today's Black History moment. Coll Baseball: Expectations high for Savannah State. The expectations are high on College Street for the Savannah State baseball team. Georgia Southern University offers free COVID tests …. The campus is...
Chatham County Police: Runaway teen found
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A runaway teenager has been found safe in Chatham County. The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) issued a missing person alert for 17-year-old Naheim Williams around 6:15 a.m. Roughly 12 hours later, CCPD announced he had been located.
WSAV-TV
Honoring Black History: A family of champions
Dr. Jamal Toure presents today's Black History moment. Dr. Jamal Toure presents today's Black History moment. National Freedom Day is a United States observance on Feb. 1. Coll Baseball: Expectations high for Savannah State. The expectations are high on College Street for the Savannah State baseball team. Georgia Southern University...
allongeorgia.com
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Stanley
Stanley is approximately 9 months old and 36 lbs. He is up-to-date on vaccinations, including rabies. He has also been neutered. One of his favorite things to do is go out and play. Stanley is available for adoption at the Bulloch County Animal Shelter. If you are interested in meeting...
SPD seeks to identify Rolex thieves
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The robbery unit for the Savannah Police Department (SPD) is seeking to identify two men who stole a Rolex watch from a jewelry store in the Oglethorpe Mall on Jan. 10. SPD was called to the scene earlier this month after the two men fled with the $25,000 watch. The first […]
What the homeless in Savannah want you to know
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Homelessness in the United States has increased overall in the past two years, according to a Dec. 2022 report by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. In Georgia, Chatham County has the second highest rate of homelessness out of all other counties in Georgia. There are over 1,000 homeless individuals […]
WJCL
Dads Donut House serving up inspiration and plenty of sweet treats
SAVANNAH, Ga. — It's time to make the donuts and more memories at the home of Tom and Grace Neary. "I was on my way back from a delivery with my son and I hear him say, two best friends riding in the van. He starts singing this little song," laughs Tom Neary. "That's something I didn't have in my old job."
blufftonsun.com
Families frustrated as valued fun outlet is forced to close
An indoor play space that struck all the right cords with Beaufort County families is now facing an eviction. Jumpin’ Jellybeans received word from Tanger Outlet officials Jan. 23 that their 7,500-square-foot space in Tanger 1 was being taken over by their next-door neighbor, the recently opened Serena & Lily Outlet.
WSAV-TV
Murdaugh trial focuses on phones, alleged financial crimes
The double murder trial of disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh continued into day nine on Thursday. Murdaugh trial focuses on phones, alleged financial …. The double murder trial of disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh continued into day nine on Thursday. Honoring Black History: National Freedom Day. National Freedom Day is a United...
Crew finds unused military explosive while dredging Savannah River
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Some of the finds from the Savannah River dredging project have been quite mind-blowing, like the 17 canons from the mid-1700s now on the way to Texas for conservation. However, dredgers found something even more explosive last week. On Jan. 25, the Savannah Police Department(SPD) Bomb Squad and a US Marines […]
wtoc.com
Hinesville police asks drivers to be aware of pedestrians
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - We do it all the time- cross the street. It’s a simple thing but, if you’re distracted, in can quickly turn unsafe. According to the Hinesville Police Department, so far in 2023, there have been two people hit by cars in the city. In...
Richmond Hill Cares on cusp of welcoming GS graduate Caitlin Jensen to her new home
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – Richmond Hill Cares is on the cusp of completing a goal they set out to accomplish last year. What’s the goal? Renovating former Georgia Southern University graduate Caitlin Jensen’s home to give her an ADA-accessible home in which she can prosper and start her next chapter of recovery. Richmond Hill […]
Family of Bonnie Lanier Rushing asks for community support
The family of Bonnie Lanier Rushing has asked the Statesboro-Bulloch County community to show their support and solidarity during the trial for her murder by wearing certain colors each day. Their schedule is as follows:. Tuesday, January 31: Black. Wednesday, February 1: Tan. Thursday, February 2: Navy. Friday, February 3:...
Quinton Simon case: Dental care focus in Georgia toddler's murder probe, report says
Georgia prosecutors have subpoenaed a local dentists’ office for records related to Leilani Simon, who has been accused of murdering her son then discarding his body.
Missing Bluffton child found safe
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 10-year-old last was found safe and is back home tonight. Lawson Adams had last been seen on Jan. 30 at about 3:30 p.m. He is about 4’10” and weighs about 75 lbs. He is wearing blue sweatpants, a red shirt, and a navy […]
Enjoy Lowcountry nights under the stars at the Highway 21 Drive In
Watching movies with family or friends is a nice way to spend time together. We often do it at home or at the local movie theater. But have you ever enjoyed a fun family outing watching movies under the stars at the Highway 21 Drive In?
