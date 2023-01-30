Read full article on original website
'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown's Exes Gearing Up With Lawyers, Seeking Spousal Support From Father Of 18 As 'Everyone Takes Sides'
Sister Wives star Kody Brown's exes are allegedly seeking legal representation after three of his four marriages fizzled out, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned. "They're arming up with lawyers to get back what they feel is rightfully theirs," insiders claimed, referring to his former flames Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, and Meri Brown.
KTVB
'Sister Wives': Kody 'Absolutely' Wants to Repair Marriage to Janelle, Calls It a 'Negotiation' (Exclusive)
When it comes to the status of Kody and Janelle Brown's marriage on Sister Wives, the estranged pair seem to have a different take on the situation. In ET's exclusive sneak peek of Sunday's One-on-One special, the two confirm what viewers previously saw in the trailer -- that they've been separated for several months.
Popculture
'Sister Wives' Alum Marries Amid Kody Brown Divorce Drama
While the Sister Wives world is currently crashing down and hurting inside for those in the Brown family, a recent development still brings a bit of happiness for the family. According to InTouch Weekly, Sister Wives alum Logan Brown walked down the aisle in October, right before the major schism within the clan. The couple had been waiting, with five years passing since the couple was engaged.
The Hollywood Gossip
Kody Brown Loses His $hit, Refuses to Admit Robyn is His Favorite Sister Wife
Kody Brown will try to set his marital record straight on Sunday night. Sister Wives will wrap up its one-on-one special this evening, with host Sukanya Krishnan at last bringing up the female elephant in the polygamous room. Robyn Brown. Is she truly Kody’s favorite spouse, as fans have theorized...
Sister Wives’ Kody Reveals Why He ‘Favors’ Robyn Over Other Wives, Exes React to Not Being ‘Loyal Enough’ and More Tell-All Bombshells
Taking sides? Sister Wives’ Kody Brown denied he has a “favorite” wife — but he confessed to favoring fourth wife Robyn Brown amid drama with his other three spouses. “It’s not about a favorite, it’s about finding favor,” Kody, 53, said during part 3 of Sister Wives: One-on-One, which aired on Sunday, January 8. “The […]
Sister Wives' Robyn Says It 'Feels Disrespectful' to Bring in More Wives After Kody's Splits
Robyn also addressed how she's coping with monogamy after Kody's relationships with his other three wives broke down, admitting, "It's messing with my identity. It's not the future I wanted" Robyn Brown is opening up about what her future in polygamy looks like after her husband Kody Brown's recent splits. Kody, 53, has gone through three breakups over the last several months. While his third wife Christine Brown publicized their split in November 2021, his separations from first wife Meri Brown and second wife Janelle Brown were revealed during the three-part Sister Wives: One...
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Believe Robyn Brown Was ‘Hiding Her True Intentions’ Throughout the Series’ Run
Some 'Sister Wives' fans believe Robyn Brown was 'hiding her true intentions' throughout the series' 17 season run on TLC.
‘Sister Wives’: A Picture of Just How Little Time Kody Brown Spent With His Ex-Wives Finally Comes Into Full View
When 'Sister Wives' started, Kody Brown had four wives. Now he effectively has one, and the Browns are getting honest about the inequality in the schedule.
Sister Wives’ Robyn Says She Wants Kody and His Estranged Wives to ‘Leave Me the Hell Out of It’ When It Comes to Their Drama
TLC At her breaking point! Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown shared her true feelings about her spouse, Kody Brown, seemingly pinning her against Meri, Janelle and Christine Brown. During part 3 of Sister Wives: One-on-One, which aired on Sunday, January 8, Janelle, 53, claimed that Robyn, 43, received preferential treatment when it came to her needs […]
What the ‘Sister Wives’ Kids Have Said About Estranged Dad Kody: Quotes, Allegations, More
The stars of Sister Wives have had their lives filmed – both the good and the bad moments – for more than a decade, as the show premiered on TLC in 2010. While the earlier seasons of the long-running reality series were a bit less intense, the latter seasons of Sister Wives showed not only the cracks in the Brown family foundation, but the demise of three out of four of Kody Brown’s marriages, leading to estranged relationships with his kids.
Sister Wives’ Gwendlyn Brown Shuts Down ‘Horrifying’ Rumor About Kody and Robyn Brown’s Daughter
Setting the record straight. Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown shut down a disturbing rumor about her father, Kody Brown, and Robyn Brown’s daughter. Gwendlyn, 21, shared a recap of the TLC show via her YouTube channel on Wednesday, January 11, where she answered questions from fans about her family. At one point, the reality star was asked about a photo circulating online that seemingly showed Kody, 53, “making out” with his stepdaughter Aurora.
Kody Brown's Adult Son Paedon Claims Father Tried to 'Control' Kids Through 'Sister Wives' Contract
Paedon Brown alleged Kody Brown has tried to contractually control his children. In a YouTube interview with John Yates, the Sister Wives star — who is Christine Brown's son — claimed Kody, 53, asked TLC to add a clause to the reality show contracts, one that would prohibit his kids from publicly speaking against him.
Bustle
Sister Wives
Sister Wives Season 17 has been the first to fully explore Christine and Kody Brown’s divorce, which was first announced in 2021. Between the pair’s final talks, breaking the news to the family, and Christine moving to Utah with Truely, there’s been a lot to cover. But there have also been several developments since the season started airing, including Meri and Janelle announcing their intentions to separate from Kody, too. So, will there be a Sister Wives Season 18 to address the latest drama?
'Sister Wives' star Robyn Brown says she's 'tired of being punished' by Kody's former wives for having a healthy marriage
"Sister Wives" star Christine Brown said she's not "dumb" or "blind" and could see Robyn and Kody Brown were "soulmates" early in their relationship.
‘Sister Wives’: 3 Brown Family Members Are Opting to Keep Their Lives Super Private
Since season 17 of Sister Wives ended on Jan. 8, the Brown family has been talking a lot. Three of Christine Brown’s kids have been happy to share their take on the Brown family drama on Patreon and social media. Several more of the family’s 18 children maintain public Instagram and Twitter accounts. Not all of the Browns are interested in the fame their family’s polygamist lifestyle has brought them. Three of the Brown kids have opted to stay out of the limelight almost entirely.
The List
