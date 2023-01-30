ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendrick Lamar Wins Performer of the Year for XXL Awards 2023

Kendrick Lamar has scored another big win with Performer of the Year for the XXL Awards 2023. The hip-hop superstar aced out fellow nominees Doja Cat, Jack Harlow, Latto, Pusha T, Megan Thee Stallion and Tyler, The Creator in the category, which was announced today (Jan. 30). This is the Compton, Calif. rhymer's fourth XXL Awards honor. He grabbed Male Rapper of the Year, Lyricist of the Year and Album of the Year for his fantastic album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.
ATL Jacob Wins Producer of the Year for XXL Awards 2023

ATL Jacob has the distinguished honor of being named the Producer of the Year for the XXL Awards 2023. The 23-year-old Atlanta native earned the win today (Jan. 30), besting fellow producers Boi-1da, Dahi, Hit-Boy, Hitkidd, Metro Boomin and The Alchemist. In 2022, ATL Jacob had arguably the biggest year of his career as a coproducer on Future's multiplatinum-selling smash "Wait For U" featuring Drake and sampling Tems. The song has earned Jacob two Grammy nominations for Best Rap Song and Best Melodic Rap Performance.
Quavo to Perform Takeoff Tribute at 2023 Grammy Awards

Quavo will honor Takeoff with a special performance at the upcoming 2023 Grammy Awards. On Wednesday (Feb. 1), The Recording Academy announced Takeoff will be one of three late artists honored with performances at the annual event. Quavo will hit the stage to perform his Takeoff homage track "Without You" with the help of the Maverick City Music choir. In addition, Kacey Musgraves will perform "Coal Miner’s Daughter" in honor of Lynn. Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt are slated to perform "Songbird" in remembrance of McVie.
Armani White Has Two New Projects on the Way

Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Winter 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. Can we do 250,000 streams in one day?” rising rapper Armani White asked his Instagram followers last May after blowing out candles on a celebratory release day cake for his long-teased single “Billie Eilish.” His goal was to have the biggest song of summer 2022. Thanks to TikTok, he made it to a million streams in three days. Since the arrival of the viral breakout hit, which samples N.O.R.E. and The Neptunes’ 2002 iconic anthem “Nothin’,” it’s been impossible to escape.
Drake First Artist to Surpass 75 Billion Streams on Spotify – Report

We're early into 2023, and Drake is already breaking streaming records. According to reports, Drizzy is the first artist to surpass 75 billion streams on Spotify. On Wednesday (Feb. 1), Chart Data announced on their Twitter account that "Drake surpassed 75 billion streams on Spotify across all credits. He is the first artist in history to hit this milestone."
Playboi Carti’s Music Album – Everything We Know

It goes without question that Playboi Carti is one of the most elusive and magnetic figures in the current state of hip-hop. Anytime he speaks publicly or posts on social media, it's typically something vague in nature and often equally as ominous yet vivacious as his larger-than-life stage presence. That...
Dr. Dre’s The Chronic Album Returns to Streaming Services

Dr. Dre's debut album The Chronic has returned to streaming services. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the classic album, which dropped on Dec. 15, 1992, Interscope Records has rereleased the album on DSPs, today (Feb. 1). "I am thrilled to bring The Chronic home to its original distribution partner,...
Future Gets Bob Marley Tattoo – Watch

Future recently got a portrait tattoo of reggae legend Bob Marley. On Tuesday (Jan. 31), Hendrix shared video of himself adding to the several tattoos he already has on his leg with new ink of the "Is This Love?" crooner. In the clip, Future is talking to someone on FaceTime during the session, where he is getting a tattoo of a famous photo of Marley lighting a spliff. The Atlanta rapper got the tatt on his inner thigh, above an existing tattoo of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. You can see a clip of the session in the video below.
Kanye West Wears Ski Mask to Avoid Paparazzi Photos

Kanye West isn't giving the paparazzi the opportunity to take his photo, following some recent tense encounters with photographers. On Tuesday night (Jan. 31), Ye and his reported new bride Bianca Censori were spotted leaving the Beauty & Essex restaurant in Hollywood, Calif, according to TMZ. Kanye is prepared for the paparazzi onslaught and exits the restaurant donning a Cobra Commander-style ski mask. In the video below, Ye sees the paps and makes a beeline for his awaiting vehicle, nearly running into a photographer as he charges to his SUV, skipping the pleasantries of opening Censori's door for her.
Kid Cudi Thinks Drake Is Corny, Consequence Says

Kid Cudi thinks Drake is a cornball, according to Consequence. On Jan. 27, The Art of Dialogue YouTube channel shared a segment of their full interview with Kanye West frequent collaborator Consequence who recounted an encounter he witnessed between Cudi and Drake during a dinner for one of Ye's birthday's.
Pop Rock Band The 1975 Gives Young Thug Shout-Out at Show, Doesn’t ‘Care If He Did Anything With Guns’

Young Thug is receiving love from far and wide, including artists in genres outside of rap like The 1975. In a TikTok video, shared by user @olivia.blair on Tuesday (Jan. 31), Matthew Healy, lead singer of the famous English pop rock band The 1975, unapologetically gave Thugger a shout-out during an Auto-Tune laden portion of the group's performance at The SSE Arena in Belfast, United Kingdom this past weekend.
Amber Rose Admits She Loved Wiz Khalifa More Than She Loved Kanye West

Amber Rose has admitted that she loved Wiz Khalifa more than she ever loved Kanye West. On Monday (Jan. 30), Amber Rose sat down for an interview on Sofia Franklyn's Sofia With an F podcast. During an in-depth episode titled "Muva Sloot," Rose candidly discussed myriad topics such as her famous SlutWalk movement and her widely publicized past relationships with rappers like Wiz Khalifa, Kanye West and 21 Savage.
Who Is Jaafar Jackson? Michael Jackson’s Nephew to Play Icon in Biopic

Michael Jackson's nephew, Jafaar Jackson, is set to portray his legendary uncle in the upcoming Antoine Fuqua-directed biopic, Michael. "I’m humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael’s story to life. To all the fans all over the world, I’ll see you soon," Jafaar wrote on Instagram Jan. 30 after his casting was announced.
