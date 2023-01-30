Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WLOS.com
Uber provides details on driver's schedule from the night she was killed
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The investigation into the death of Julia Holland, 49, of Candler, the Uber driver whose body was found in the early morning hours of the new year, continues even as a grand jury indicted a mother and son for the killing. A grand jury...
FOX Carolina
Two charged following string of break-ins in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department announced that two people were recently charged for a string of break-ins that happened over the past few months. According to officers, the break-ins happened in downtown, west Asheville, and the River Arts District area. Officers said the suspects weren’t working...
WLOS.com
Woman pleads guilty to sneaking fentanyl into jail, giving it to inmates who overdosed
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Sylva woman pleaded guilty earlier this week to distributing a substance that contained fentanyl to two inmates who overdosed in the Jackson County jail. Megan Tate, 28, faces up to 20 years in prison. Investigators said when Tate was arrested in April 2021, she...
iheart.com
Two Charged in Deadly Fire, Dozens of Animals Rescued, Murder Trial Begins
(Rutherford County, NC) -- Two family members are being charged in a deadly western North Carolina fire. A Rutherford County grand jury indicted a mother and grandfather for involuntary manslaughter and child abuse this week in connection with the blaze several weeks ago in Bostic. Two toddler siblings died from injuries suffered in the fire. Investigators say the children may have been left alone at the time.
wnctimes.com
APD Arrest Felon on Drug Trafficking Charges
Asheville -- February 1, 2023: The Asheville Police Department collaborated with regional and statewide. felon who was in possession of a weapon, over $12,000 in cash, and a trafficking quantity of Oxycodone pills. Around 12:58 PM on January 30, Jayleen Marquse Boston (3/11/1993) was apprehended near Montford Avenue. Boston and...
WSET
4-year-old found living in house where 41 dogs, other animals seized, warrants show
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A profile is emerging for the Leicester woman accused of hoarding 41 dogs and starving a horse to death on her property. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says officers with the Animal Services Unit served a search warrant at 138 Tall Tree Lane on the morning of Jan. 31, 2023. About a dozen American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) members spent about eight hours removing the animals from the property and transporting them to an undisclosed location.
Two accused in series of Asheville business break-ins
Two people have been charged in connection with a string of recent break-ins at businesses across Asheville.
counton2.com
Man arrested in connection to New Year’s Eve shooting in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The second suspect wanted in connection with a shooting that injured a person on New Year’s Eve in Asheville has been arrested. The Asheville Police Department said officers responded to the 100 block of New Leicester Highway around 2 a.m. on New Year’s Eve Day to investigate reports of a shooting.
FOX Carolina
Felon wanted for kidnapping arrested in Asheville, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a felon with a warrant for kidnapping was arrested on Monday. Police said 29-year-old Jayleen Marquse Boston was taken into custody in the Montford Avenue area around 12:58 p.m. on Jan. 30. During the arrest, police said a glock 43X...
WLOS.com
Charges upgraded for two suspects in Haywood County murder investigation
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A mother and son in Haywood County are facing additional charges in an ongoing homicide investigation. The Haywood County Sheriff's Office announced on Jan. 30 that a county Grandy Jury had returned indictments on Noah Journey McKinnley Bolden, 26, of Canton, North Carolina for First-Degree Murder and on Jeanie Bolden, 57, of Canton, North Carolina for Accessory After The Fact to First-Degree Murder.
FOX Carolina
Woman snuck fentanyl into jail, gave it to inmates who overdosed
SYLVA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl to inmates who then overdosed at the Jackson County Detention Center. Investigators said when 28-year-old Megan Tate was taken into custody in April 2021, she concealed fentanyl in a body cavity. She was booked into jail for suspected distribution of fentanyl at the time.
WLOS.com
Man accused of possessing 'trafficking amount of Oxycodone pills' arrested, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A man in Asheville is facing numerous charges after being accused of trafficking drugs. The Asheville Police Department (APD) says officers worked with local and state partners to arrest Jayleen Marquse Boston, who had been wanted for several charges. Police say Boston was taken into custody in the area of Montford Avenue around 12:58 p.m. on Jan. 30. In a news release, APD says they seized a "a trafficking amount of Oxycodone pills" during the arrest.
WLOS.com
Man accused of threatening motorists in parking lot with what turned out to be fake gun
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One person is in custody after being accused of threatening people in a parking lot in Asheville with a weapon that turned out to be fake. The Asheville Police Department (APD) says multiple calls were made to 911 around 1:40 p.m. on Jan. 31, reporting a man with a gun approaching, blocking and damaging several occupied vehicles in a parking lot of a business in the area of Biltmore Avenue and Meadow Road.
WLOS.com
Second person arrested in connection with New Year's Eve shooting
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A second person has been taken into custody in connection with a New Year’s Even shooting in Asheville. Authorities say detectives with the Asheville Police Department apprehended Adrian Michael Watts, 30, was taken into custody on Wednesday, Feb. 2023, at around 3:30 p.m. During...
Suspect charged in shooting during Greer car break-in, police say
Police have arrested a 19-year-old accused of shooting a man who confronted him while breaking into a vehicle in Greer.
2 dead in South Carolina murder-suicide, coroner’s office says
Two people found dead at a Greenville County home died in a murder-suicide, according to the coroner's office.
asheville.com
Buncombe County Native Purchases Homestead of Bascom Lamar Lunsford
Buncombe County native and life long resident Whitney J. Ponder recently purchased the old homestead of the legendary Bascom Lamar Lunsford – “The Minstrel of the Appalachians” – in Leicester, NC and has founded The Pondering Bascom Performing Arts and Education Center nonprofit organization. The foundation’s...
Woman dies in Anderson Co. house fire, 2 others injured
A woman died during a house fire late Wednesday evening in Anderson County.
accesswdun.com
Toccoa man killed in Franklin Co. wreck; four others hospitalized
A single-vehicle wreck in Franklin County left one person dead and four others injured on Wednesday afternoon. Toccoa resident Jimmy Tate, 73, was identified as the person killed in the accident, which occurred on GA 59 near One Mile Lane just before 3 p.m. "A white 2013 Chevrolet Express van...
WLOS.com
Man charged after road rage, shooting incident in Woodfin
WOODFIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Woodfin police said a road rage incident led to shots being fired into a vehicle. Erick Antonio Reyes-Romero was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, assault by pointing a gun and discharging a firearm into an occupied property. Investigators said the incident...
