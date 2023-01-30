Read full article on original website
Meditation: Unlock The Power of Your Gut For Better Health
Celebrities such as Lena Dunham, Cher, Paul McCartney, and Lady Gaga often use meditation to promote focus and calmness. Researchers have found that practicing meditation for an extended time can impact the human gut by boosting the immune system and reducing the risk of mental health problems such as anxiety, depression, and heart disease.
Procrastinating Could Be a Sign of Serious Health Problems, Study Finds
University students have a lot of freedom but not much structure. This can be bad for habitual procrastinators. Studies have shown that at least half of university students procrastinate to a level that is potentially harmful to their education. But this may not be the only negative result of putting...
What Medical Cannabis Is Doing For People With Chronic Pain
Unfortunately, about one in four American adults experiences chronic pain. Luckily, medical marijuana has helped people in more than one way.
Cannabis and People Over 65
For most people, when they overdo it on cannabis, they consume too much due inexperience, or to the delay in the onset time of their original dose. They think that their first dose is ineffective, as they don’t immediately feel anything, so they consume more doses. As a result, when the effects finally do kick in, the user is overwhelmed. They get too high, they green out, and need several hours to come down from the extreme effects, oftentimes experiencing anxiety or paranoia in the meantime.
The 4 best diets for healthy aging that experts say will keep your brain sharp and your body healthy
You can’t change the number of candles on your birthday cake but you can change how you feel and function as you get older—no injections, serums, or surgeries required. In fact, the latest science shows at the secret to healthy aging isn’t found in a medicine cabinet or medical clinic; it’s in the kitchen.
Cancer warning as experts reveal new list of foods that increase risk
Eating common ultra-processed foods may increase the risk of cancer, experts have found.Breakfast cereals, mass-produced bread, ready meals, ice cream, ham and crisps are among the foodstuffs that a study funded by Cancer Research UK and the World Cancer Research Fund suggests may have some link to a higher risk of various types of cancer.A team of researchers from Imperial College London which led the study said British people eat far too many ultra-processed foods – often called UPFs – and called for front-of-pack warning labels.Dr Kiara Chang, who worked on the research, said the average person in the...
Ask an expert: Walnuts vs pecans: which is healthier?
Bachelor of Science - BS - Human Nutritional Science · 3 years of experience · Canada. Both nuts contains healthy (unsaturated) fats are therefore a good source of energy. Pecans tend to have more vitamins, whereas, walnuts tend to have more minerals. Overall, the nutritional profile of pecans and walnuts are quite similar. Both nuts can serve as a great snack.
Healing the Body After Quitting Alcohol
I’m a former nurse and recovering alcoholic and I write about alcohol and health. My goal is to educate people about the health risks of alcohol use because most of us don’t fully understand the effect that alcohol has on our bodies.
Mindfulness exercises can help relieve anxiety as effectively as medications like Lexapro
Mindfulness-based interventions such as breath awareness exercises, body scans and stretching can help alleviate anxiety. If you’re looking for a more way to treat your anxiety without medication, a recent study published in JAMA Psychiatry found that mindfulness-based interventions such as breath awareness exercises, body scans and mindful movement, like stretching, may be as effective as taking medication.
6 minutes of HIIT may help delay onset of Alzheimer's, Parkinson's
Past studies have shown that intermittent fasting and living a physically active lifestyle may be able to slow age-related cognitive decline, which is a natural part of aging. New research has found that exercise, particularly short bursts of high intensity exercise can increase the amount of neuroprotective brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) in the body.
Wrinkles around mouth and lips- Dermatologist approved facial care.
Vertical lip lines, nasolabial folds, and mesolabial folds are the three most prevalent forms of lines that develop around the mouth area. Due to the loss of soft tissue and fat, the volume of the face decreases, resulting in these folds. As we become older, our skin's quality tends to decline generally.
An action plan to prevent Alzheimer's disease
Memory loss, behavioral changes, cognitive deficits: Alzheimer's disease leads to a dramatic loss of autonomy for those affected and has a heavy impact on health costs. Its prevention has become a real social challenge. An international task force, led by the University of Geneva (UNIGE) and the Geneva University Hospitals (HUG), is setting out guidelines for innovative services to prevent Alzheimer's disease. These will soon be an integral part of second generation memory clinics. These guidelines are detailed in an article published in The Lancet Regional Health—Europe.
Celery Seeds: The Natural Solution for Unblocking Arteries
Dietician - Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition Services · 7 years of experience · South Africa. No, celery seeds do not unblock blocked arteries however they may potentially have antioxidant properties which can help to protect the body from free radicals (harmful components that can damage the body and cells).
Buddhist monk considered the happiest person alive divulges his secret to happiness
There is no definitive answer to the key to happiness, as it can vary greatly depending on the individual. Some common factors that have been found to contribute to happiness include having strong social connections and relationships, having a sense of purpose or meaning in life, feeling a sense of control over one's circumstances, and having access to basic needs such as food, shelter, and healthcare.
Long-term effects of alcohol reveal interruptions of sleep and worsening anxiety
Many are learning in Dry January that alcohol is linked to poor sleeping habits and worsening mental health.
Unlocking the Nutritional Benefits of Bay Leaves: Expert Advice
“The enzymes in bay leaves can help calm indigestion” - Hannah Purtle, Bachelor of Nutrition and Dietetics. “Cook soups and lentils with bay leaf for improved digestion” - Michael Colangelo, Master of Science (M.S.) in Nutrition. → Bay leaf: See more perspectives. → Love Bay leaf? Get nutritional...
Prevention
How to Avoid Age-Related Weight Gain, According to Doctors
Slow, subtle weight gain is common as we age, influenced by a number of factors including genetics, poor sleep, stress, and the loss of muscle mass that typically occurs with every decade. “Most of us do tend to gain weight as we get older,” says Lawrence Cheskin, M.D., professor and chair of the department of nutrition and food studies at George Mason University and coauthor of Weight Loss for Life: The Proven Plan for Success. “But forget about how much you weighed years ago. The question is, what’s a reasonable weight for you now?”
What a brain expert eats in a day to boost memory and stay sharp
For neuroscience researcher, Marc Milstein, eating healthy isn't only to keep your body fit and strong but to do the same for your brain. In his book, "The Age-Proof Brain: New Strategies to Improve Memory, Protect Immunity and Fight Off Dementia," Milstein breaks down lifestyle habits that can help keep your brain young no matter your age. Milstein shares with CNBC Make It what he eats throughout the day to boost his memory and stay sharp.
Here’s What A Full Day of Anti-Inflammatory Meals Looks Like
Integrative nutritionist Jennie Miremadi is sharing a full day of anti-inflammatory meals with us – snacks included. The anti-inflammatory diet is a preventative, body-balancing formula for eating well which we’ve explored in-depth on the site including this piece with Jennie. If you’ve been wanting to incorporate more foods that fight inflammation into your diet but wern’t sure how to go about it, this menu will help you out…
