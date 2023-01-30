ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Verge

How to use your phone to find hidden cameras

To quote a worn — but occasionally true — saying from Joseph Heller’s novel Catch-22, “Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they aren’t after you.” The popularity of Airbnb and other informal rentals has coincided with the increased production of cheaper hidden cameras, making it increasingly likely that your stay could be viewed by the person who rented the place out to you.
Android Authority

How to pause or delete your Bumble account

Done with Bumble? Then it's time to pull out. Like all dating apps, Bumble isn’t meant to stay on your phone forever. After meeting someone, whether through the app or by other means, you will probably want to drop the app. The same goes for those bored with dating apps or who want to take a break to focus on themselves. Whatever the case, deleting your account is a surefire way to dissuade further usage due to the finality of the action. Let’s review how to pause or delete your Bumble account.
yankodesign.com

This handsome EDC knife unfolds smoothly and rapidly to serve your needs in an instant

There always comes a time when we wish we had something sharp on hand, especially when we’re out and away from our desks and toolboxes. Sometimes we need to cut a string or cord to open a package, or we want to slice a piece of fruit to share with a friend. Sometimes, we might even need a knife to carve out a chunk of wood outdoors. Pocket knives have become part of some EDC collections for that very reason, but while some can do the job, few can help you accomplish your task smoothly and quickly. Even fewer look as sharp as their blades, making them feel like tools you’d be embarrassed to be seen with. Fortunately, something like the Tekto F2 Bravo tactical knife exists, delivering not only a sharp tool that deploys quickly but also a stylish piece of equipment you’d be proud to flaunt.
sciencealert.com

AI System Detects Strange Signals of Unknown Origin in Radio Data

Some 540 million years ago, diverse life forms suddenly began to emerge from the muddy ocean floors of planet Earth. This period is known as the Cambrian Explosion, and these aquatic critters are our ancient ancestors. All complex life on Earth evolved from these underwater creatures. Scientists believe all it...
Android Authority

How to disable Android Auto and keep it off

Disabling Android Auto isn't too hard, but it could be easier. Android Auto is an excellent way to interface with your car. You can listen to music, get navigation, talk on the phone, and receive messages that you can answer through voice. It’s nice because even now, many cars restrict some of those features to top trims. However, we understand that not everyone is a fan of Android Auto and that many might not know how it works. In this tutorial, we’ll show you how to turn Android Auto off.
Android Authority

The latest T-Mobile breach affected Google Fi customers too

Google doesn't refer to its "primary network provider" by name, but we know who it is. Google has announced that some Fi user data was affected by a breach. The firm said the breach affected its primary network provider. T-Mobile is Google’s primary network in the US. T-Mobile announced...
Android Authority

How to find and add someone on Snapchat

Start building your friends list on Snapchat. Adding people on Snapchat is the first thing you’ll want to do after creating your account. With friends, you can add Best Friends, create groups, and more. Let’s review how to find someone on Snapchat. QUICK ANSWER. To find someone on...
BGR.com

Researchers invented a liquid metal robot that can shapeshift like a Terminator

Scientists continue to make intriguing breakthroughs that could help reshape our lives. This time, a group of scientists managed to create a shape-shifting liquid metal that can transition between the solid and liquid state. The new liquid is reminiscent of the liquid shapeshifting seen in 1991’s Terminator 2, and the scientists even tested it by having it escape a cage.
Android Authority

Nothing Ear 2 leaks again: More like Nothing Ear 1 2023 Edition?

The new earbuds are tipped to come with dynamic ANC, multi-point connectivity, and more. New Nothing Ear 2 renders have appeared online. The renders show a similar design to the earlier Ear 1. The earbuds are also said to come with dynamic ANC and more. The Nothing Ear 1 was...
Android Authority

Facebook can secretly kill your phone batteries, former employee claims

Thought Facebook was being a bigger battery hog than usual? You might not be going crazy. There’s no shortage of controversies when it comes to Facebook, from harvesting your personal data on smartphones to sharing data with unsavory third parties, and more. Now, the platform has been accused of being able to secretly kill your smartphone battery.
Android Authority

Poll: Do you use your phone in the shower or bath?

We take our phones everywhere, but is the bath or shower a step too far for you?. We take our smartphones everywhere with us, whether we’re going to the store, getting into bed, or going out for a night on the town. Plenty of people even take their phones to the toilet.
Android Authority

The best Samsung Galaxy A03s cases

Keep your Samsung Galaxy A03s safe in a stylish case. The Samsung Galaxy A03s makes for a good starter smartphone, and it is always a good idea to protect your investment with a case. Here are our picks for the best cases you can get for the Galaxy A03s. And be sure to come back and check every so often; new options tend to crop up from time to time.

