‘Crash and Catharsis’: Rage room opens in downtown Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Sometimes, you just want to break something. The Crash and Catharsis Rage Factory in downtown Frederick has officially opened, bringing an outlet for all angry and frustrated folks. “I think what rage rooms do for anger is allow you to have that uninhibited release,” said...
