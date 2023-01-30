ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Palm Springs police investigate weekend vandalism at I Heart Mac & Cheese

By Jennifer Franco
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
The owner of I Heart Mac & Cheese in downtown Palm Springs has filed a vandalism report with police following an incident early Sunday morning.

Owner Blu Bryan said a man and a woman became angry after staff refused them service a few minutes before closing.

News Channel 3 has obtained security camera footage from the restaurant which shows a woman pushing glass filled with fake snow off a counter and then throwing canned drinks at some staff.

Bryan said the incident caused around $3,000 worth of damage, since the restaurant had to throw out all of the inventory prepped for sale and any affected food stored in the refrigerator underneath the counter where broken glass may have fallen.

A spokesman from the Palm Springs Police Department said the officer who handled the case is still trying to determine the monetary loss related to the incident.

Palm Springs, CA
