Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police reacting to an AR-15-style rifle shooting man inside Target fatally shoot him.Sherif SaadOmaha, NE
Armed Man Fatally Shot by Police at Target Store in Omaha, NebraskaVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinOmaha, NE
Omaha Target Shooting ReportcreteOmaha, NE
Nebraska's highest earning YouTube has over 2.5 billion viewsTed RiversOmaha, NE
The richest person in Omaha has been named the most generous in the United StatesAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
Related
thebestmix1055.com
Police apprehend 3 of 7 suspects wanted in Fremont man’s murder
Council Bluffs police said Wednesday that they have three of the seven suspects wanted in the murder of a Fremont man last month. Tucker Dobberstein, 19, was shot to death at about 5 p.m. Jan. 8 at a Council Bluffs apartment. Police said that Keshawn Houtz-Mayfield, 20; Traavon Thomas, 20; and Treianna Hudson, 20, are currently in custody.
1011now.com
Lincoln man arrested in child exploitation investigation
National Signing Day across 1011 NOW area (10pm Report) Dozens of student-athletes across the area sign NLIs. Supporters, opponents speak on Nebraska Heartbeat Act. A line of people wrapped through the halls for most of the day waiting in line to get inside the Health and Human Services hearing room for a chance to speak for or against making the state’s abortion law more strict.
thebestmix1055.com
Omaha police identify Target store shooter
Omaha police have identified the active shooter suspect who terrorized a West Omaha Target store Tuesday before police shot and killed him. No other injuries were reported. According to police, 32-year-old Joseph Jones of suburban Omaha bought the AR-15 military assault style rifle just four days earlier from a Cabela’s store.
Three arrested for shooting death in Council Bluffs; four other suspects have outstanding felony warrants
(Council Bluffs) Three people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Tucker Dobberstine. Four other suspects have outstanding felony warrants. The Council Bluffs Police Department says on January 8th at 5:15 p.m., officers were called to 209 South 4th Street in Council Bluffs to investigate a call of shots fired. Officers arrived and after a short time they found the victim, Tucker Dobberstine of Fremont, Nebraska, who had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest laying on the floor of Apartment #6. Initial witness information said that after the shots, several people ran from the building wearing rubber gloves and masks. At this time the Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Team were called to the scene.
KETV.com
Three suspects in custody, four more wanted for January death of Fremont man
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Three suspects are in custody and four more are wanted for the January death of a 19-year-old man, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department. Keshawn Houtz-Mayfield, 20; Traavon Thomas, 20; and Treianna Hudson, 20 were arrested for first-degree murder and robbery. Council Bluffs police...
WOWT
PHOTOS: Omaha Police release body camera images of fatal shooting at storage facility
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Wednesday released four body camera images of the man involved in a deadly shootout with officers at a storage unit on Monday night. OPD body camera images show frames of officers’ encounter with 38-year-old Steven Docken of Council Bluffs before he was shot dead.
thebestmix1055.com
Ohio man arrested for disorderly conduct
Fremont police arrested an Ohio man for causing a disturbance in the 1300 block of North Platte on Tuesday afternoon. Police investigated a domestic disturbance at about 4:08 p.m. During the investigation, Zechariah W. Callipare, 29, of Lima, Ohio, continued to cause a disturbance. He was arrested for disorderly conduct.
1011now.com
Three cars stolen while warming up; 14-year-old into custody on theft charges
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department took a 14-year-old boy into custody for theft charges after three cars were stolen Tuesday morning. LPD believes all three cases are connected and all the cars were left running and unlocked to warm up. 7:20 a.m. - S 14th and Rose...
KETV.com
Uncle of Target shooting suspect says family tried to get him help
OMAHA, Neb. — Larry Derksen, Jr. says his nephew was troubled, and the family and law enforcement knew it. Omaha police said Joseph Jones, 32, was shot and killed by an Omaha police officer Tuesday inside the Target store in Southwest Omaha when Jones repeatedly refused commands to drop the rifle he was carrying.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man facing drug charges out of Beemer
BEEMER, Neb. -- A Norfolk man was arrested in northeast Nebraska after drugs were found in his vehicle. The Beemer Police Department said a car with expired plates was seen in Beemer around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 29. Officers said the driver of the vehicle was 27-year-old Daniel Cargill, of...
klkntv.com
Police identify man who fired shots at west Omaha Target
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police on Wednesday identified the gunman who was shot dead by an officer at a west Omaha Target. Joseph Jones, 32, was killed after bringing an AR-15 and firing multiple rounds at the Target around noon Tuesday. Investigators say Jones bought the rifle at a...
KETV.com
Omaha police investigate two crashes early Thursday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police responded to two crashes early Thursday morning. The first crash happened around 12:15 a.m. Police said a pickup truck rolled and ended up near a retaining wall in the parking lot of the Walgreens near 60th Street and Northwest Radial Highway. Investigators said no one was injured.
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested for OWI after crashing semi
ALTON—A 50-year-old Omaha, NE, man was arrested about 11:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, near Alton on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to comply with safety regulations rules. The arrest of James M. Belfiore stemmed from him losing control of a 2022 Kenworth Day...
KETV.com
Omaha police identify gunman who was shot, killed by an officer during incident at Target
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police have identified the gunman who wasshot and killed by an officer during an active shooter incident Tuesday at a Target store. Joseph M. Jones, 32, fired multiple shots inside the store — he had an AR-15-style rifle and 13 loaded rifle magazines in his possession.
Omaha Police encounter armed suspects twice in less than 14 hours
In just over 12 hours between Monday night and Tuesday afternoon, Omaha Police twice shot at armed suspects.
thebestmix1055.com
Police arrest man for domestic assault
Fremont police responded at 1:53 Friday afternoon to the 1000 block of Ohio Street in reference to a physical disturbance. An investigation was conducted resulting in the arrest of Justin D. Anthony, 36, of Fremont for third-degree domestic assault.
WOWT
Omaha man sentenced to life in prison for Lincoln homicide
Four months after motorcyclist killed, OPD traffic unit still searching for answers. The family of a motorcyclist killed in a September 2022 crash near 81st and Maple is still looking for answers in the crash that claimed his life. PACE "not the target" of criminal investigation. Updated: 2 hours ago.
1011now.com
Omaha Police identify officers involved in fatal shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 38-year-old man was killed Monday night after in an officer-involved shooting at a storage facility. Omaha Police identified the man as Steven Docken of Council Bluffs. According to Omaha Police, officers were called to Dino’s Storage at 53rd and Center streets around 10:30 p.m. for...
KETV.com
Omaha Police identify man shot to death in shootout with officers
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Police said Steven Docken, 38, died Monday in a shootout with officers at Dino's Storage near 53rd and Center. TwoOPD officers suffered injuries that were not life threatening. Officer Nicholas Lanning, who has seven years of service, and officer Joshua Moore, who has one year...
klkntv.com
Thief stuffed Burger King’s bathroom pipes in pants, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A toilet paper thief escalated and stole the pipes behind the toilet, Lincoln Police say. Police are still looking for the woman, who stole the pipes on Dec. 12 at the Burger King near 60th Street and Havelock Avenue. Security video showed the woman going...
Comments / 1