Read full article on original website
Related
gamblingnews.com
SIS and Kiron Ink Deal for Bespoke 24/7 Channel in Africa
The trusted partner to the global betting industry for the past three and a half decades has joined hands with the company recognized for ongoing innovation and industry excellence to supply the African market with a combination of their market-leading Numbers products. According to the terms of the new deal,...
gamblingnews.com
Konami Group Reports 5.5% Group-Wide Revenue Increase through December 2022
The company that caters to the needs of digital and entertainment markets in Asia, Europe, and South America has recorded a group-wide revenue of JPY226.9 billion ($1.76 billion) through December 2022. Its Gaming and Systems segment has also generated the most significant year-on-year growth, reaching JPY27.86 billion ($216 million) during the same period.
gamblingnews.com
MGA Games Entered Peruvian Market Through Olimpo.bet
The company’s entrance into the Peruvian market marks not only a continued trend of expansion in Latin America but also on a global scale. This is the third new market the developer entered this year. Entry into the Peruvian Market. iGaming developer specialist MGA Games will be supplying more...
gamblingnews.com
GeoComply Joins World Lottery Association as Associate Member
The international, members-only organization that reunites state-authorized lotteries, suppliers, and sportsbooks was “delighted” to welcome GeoComply to the family. The World Lottery Association’s (WLA) executive director Luca Esposito spoke about the geolocation and fraud prevention company’s capacity to help promote a more responsible gaming industry. This...
gamblingnews.com
Endorphina Enters the Netherlands with Casino777
Endorphina, a rising developer of online slot games, has announced its foray into the Dutch market. This entry is made possible by Endorphina’s agreement with Casino777.nl, a local iGaming operator. Endorphina to Power Casino777.nl with Games. As announced by the developer, its products will now be available in the...
gamblingnews.com
ARC and Vermantia Launch a Reliable Tote Betting Channel
The new channel, launched by ARC and its recently-acquired subsidiary, is called ARC Media International (AMI) and is centered on broadcasts of live racing content. AMI and Vermantia Leverage CAP to Launch a New Channel. The content on AMI will include flat and national hunt races broadcast live from ARC’s...
gamblingnews.com
Bragg Gaming Entered Belgium with Napoleon Sports and Casino
Gaming content and technology provider Bragg Gaming announced a new content rollout with the largest casino operator in Belgium, Napoleon Sports and Casino. As a result of the partnership with Napoleon Sports and Casino and obtaining its license last year, players in the Benelux country can now enjoy Bragg’s portfolio of games while the Canadian-based gaming supplier continues to expand its presence in Europe.
gamblingnews.com
Rootz Received Online Casino Operating License in Ontario
Online casino operator Rootz announced this week it has been granted an operating license in Ontario, allowing it to offer its suite of casino games to players in the Canadian province from January 2023. Expanding Global Footprint. Following the approval, the Rootz family of casinos is ready to hit the...
Comments / 0