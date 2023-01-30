Effective: 2023-02-02 18:10:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Buena Vista; Cherokee; Clay; Dickinson; Ida; O'Brien; Osceola WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills likely. Wind chill values in the negative 20 to 30 degree range expected tonight into Friday morning. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA ・ 54 MINUTES AGO