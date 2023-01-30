Read full article on original website
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Brookings, Kingsbury, Lake, Moody by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 17:10:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-03 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Brookings; Kingsbury; Lake; Moody WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills likely. Wind chills values in the negative 20 to 30 degree range expected tonight into Friday morning. * WHERE...Kingsbury, Brookings, Lake and Moody Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Brown, Lac Qui Parle, Redwood, Renville, Watonwan by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 14:57:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Brown; Lac Qui Parle; Redwood; Renville; Watonwan; Yellow Medicine WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chill values as low as 35 degrees below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Ida, O'Brien, Osceola by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Buena Vista; Cherokee; Clay; Dickinson; Ida; O'Brien; Osceola WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Black Hawk, Boone, Bremer, Butler, Calhoun, Carroll by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Marshall; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Polk; Poweshiek; Sac; Story; Tama; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright Bitter Cold Temperatures Return Tonight into Tomorrow Morning .Lows tonight will once again dip below zero tonight as a cold front brings stronger winds and another round of bitter cold temperatures. The cold spell won`t last long, but wind chills in the teens and 20s below zero will be common over much of central and northern Iowa for the Friday morning trip to school and work. WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills from 20 to 30 below zero will be common. * WHERE...Much of the northern half of Iowa. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Anoka, Blue Earth, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Faribault by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Anoka; Blue Earth; Carver; Chisago; Dakota; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Hennepin; Isanti; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Nicollet; Ramsey; Rice; Scott; Sherburne; Sibley; Steele; Waseca; Washington; Wright WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chill valuess as low as 35 degrees below zero. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes.
