ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenner, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
houmatimes.com

PUBLIC NOTICE: Terrebonne Parish Council Meetings location change

Due to the installation of a new media system, the Terrebonne Parish Council Committee Meetings scheduled for Monday, February 6, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. and the Terrebonne Parish Council meeting scheduled for Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. will be held at the Terrebonne Parish School Board located at 201 Stadium Drive, Houma, LA. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Council Office at (985) 873-6519.
HOUMA, LA
WWL

Police chase on Huey P. Long Bridge ends in crash, manhunt; 3 arrested

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Three individuals are in custody following a police pursuit on the Huey P. Long Bridge that ended in a crash around noon on Wednesday. Lake Pontchartrain Causeway Police patrol the bridge over the Mississippi River in Jefferson Parish. According to Causeway GM Carlton Dufrechou, an officer tried to stop a vehicle that was being operated in a reckless manner on the bridge. The driver reportedly refused to stop and sped off the bridge, eastbound down Jefferson Highway and tried to cross over into the westbound lanes before crashing into another vehicle.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Body found along Slidell area road identified by St. Tammany Coroner

A man who was found dead near Slidell early Monday morning has been identified by the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office as 57-year-old Chris Warren, according to a news release. He was a Slidell resident. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office received a call that a body had been discovered...
SLIDELL, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate ATM theft at Tchoup Stop

NEW ORLEANS — Another ATM was stolen in New Orleans, and police are looking for tips to help in the investigation. The New Orleans Police Department is working to find who stole an ATM from the Tchoup Stop in the 5600 block of Tchoupitoulas Street. Investigators say it happened...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Tenant advocates decry Jefferson Parish plan to tear down public housing

Much of Acre Road, the public housing project in Marrero, looked like a ghost town by late January. Its playgrounds were bereft of children and empty brick duplexes bearing boarded-up windows and doors lined the streets. Then there was Elaine Savage, who had lit up the facade of her house with tinsel and fleur-de-lis accents and […] The post Tenant advocates decry Jefferson Parish plan to tear down public housing appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

St. Bernard Parish seeks to intervene in suit to block Port Nola's proposed container facility

St. Bernard Parish is seeking to intervene in a lawsuit that aims to block the Port of New Orleans’ planned $1.5 billion container ship terminal in Violet. The parish’s motion to join the 2021 suit will be heard Thursday in state court in Chalmette. It was filed last week by St. Bernard Parish District Attorney Perry Nicosia’s office, which represents the parish government.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans residents will secondline to celebrate Beyonce's tour stop

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents will gather Wednesday night to celebrate Beyoncé's highly anticipated tour. Beyoncé announced that she will close out her Renaissance tour in New Orleans. Residents will celebrate the announcement with a secondline beginning at 6:30 p.m. According to ASM Global, the secondline...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner identifies man shot dead in Algiers over the weekend

The New Orleans coroner has identified a man who was killed over the weekend in Algiers. Ra'Quan Butcher was 24, officials said. Butcher was found around 10:50 p.m. near a crashed vehicle at the intersection of Dickens Drive and Zion Street (map) in the Old Aurora neighborhood. He had been shot and died at the scene, New Orleans police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

2 men stabbed on Bourbon Street; 1 in custody, New Orleans police say

Two men were stabbed on Bourbon Street early Thursday and taken to a hospital, New Orleans police said. Police said the stabbings were in the 200 block of Bourbon between Iberville and Bienville streets (map). Authorities were called at 12:51 a.m. after the two men were stabbed in separate incidents, they said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

2 NOPD officers given Narcan after touching bag covered in fentanyl

NEW ORLEANS — Two New Orleans police officers were administered Narcan after they were exposed to fentanyl on the job. According to New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, two New Orleans Police Department officers, who have not been identified, were investigating a bag at an undisclosed location three weeks ago.
NOLA.com

Cantrell recall effort finds benefactor in Walk-On's co-owner

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux's co-owner Richard "Rick" Farrell gave over $450,000 dollars to the campaign to oust Mayor LaToya Cantrell, accounting for nearly all of the $488,000 the recall effort raised between Oct. 1 and Dec. 29, 2022, according to a finance report filed Tuesday with the Louisiana ethics board. That...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy