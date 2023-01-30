Read full article on original website
houmatimes.com
PUBLIC NOTICE: Terrebonne Parish Council Meetings location change
Due to the installation of a new media system, the Terrebonne Parish Council Committee Meetings scheduled for Monday, February 6, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. and the Terrebonne Parish Council meeting scheduled for Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. will be held at the Terrebonne Parish School Board located at 201 Stadium Drive, Houma, LA. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Council Office at (985) 873-6519.
WDSU
New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board former employees fixed bills for family, themselves, documents show
NEW ORLEANS — With millions of dollars in the red, an investigation is underway to see if some people are getting around high, unpaid, Sewerage and Water Board bills in the city of New Orleans. According to Sewerage and Water Board data WDSU Investigates obtained, more than $133 million...
Police chase on Huey P. Long Bridge ends in crash, manhunt; 3 arrested
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Three individuals are in custody following a police pursuit on the Huey P. Long Bridge that ended in a crash around noon on Wednesday. Lake Pontchartrain Causeway Police patrol the bridge over the Mississippi River in Jefferson Parish. According to Causeway GM Carlton Dufrechou, an officer tried to stop a vehicle that was being operated in a reckless manner on the bridge. The driver reportedly refused to stop and sped off the bridge, eastbound down Jefferson Highway and tried to cross over into the westbound lanes before crashing into another vehicle.
WDSU
Over 3,000 residents out of power in the Irish Channel on Tuesday
NEW ORLEANS — Entergy New Orleans reports that over 3,000 residents in the Irish Channel have been out of power since 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Power restoration is expected around 4-4:30 p.m. The cause of the power outage is currently unknown.
WDSU
New Orleans Interim NOPD Superintendent unveiling violent crime prevention plan
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department's interim superintendent is expected to outline her plan on how to combat crime in New Orleans. NOPD Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork is expected to announce her plan Thursday afternoon to address the city's violent crime surge. The announcement comes as the...
NOLA.com
Body found along Slidell area road identified by St. Tammany Coroner
A man who was found dead near Slidell early Monday morning has been identified by the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office as 57-year-old Chris Warren, according to a news release. He was a Slidell resident. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office received a call that a body had been discovered...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate ATM theft at Tchoup Stop
NEW ORLEANS — Another ATM was stolen in New Orleans, and police are looking for tips to help in the investigation. The New Orleans Police Department is working to find who stole an ATM from the Tchoup Stop in the 5600 block of Tchoupitoulas Street. Investigators say it happened...
Tenant advocates decry Jefferson Parish plan to tear down public housing
Much of Acre Road, the public housing project in Marrero, looked like a ghost town by late January. Its playgrounds were bereft of children and empty brick duplexes bearing boarded-up windows and doors lined the streets. Then there was Elaine Savage, who had lit up the facade of her house with tinsel and fleur-de-lis accents and […] The post Tenant advocates decry Jefferson Parish plan to tear down public housing appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell confident there will be enough officers to work parade patrol
We already know that many Sheriff's Offices from around the state have stepped in to help provide Mardi Gras security so all krewes can roll on their regular routes, but there is a number of departments that still won't be coming to New Orleans for Mardi Gras.
wbrz.com
Flood warnings still in effect for WBRZ viewing area; stay up to date with road closures, weather hazards here
BATON ROUGE - Much of the WBRZ viewing area is under a flash flood watch as excessive rain pours in during Sunday's storms. In Baton Rouge, several streets have been blocked off due to rainwater filling the roadways, and drivers should take alternate routes. See a list of closures below:
NOLA.com
St. Bernard Parish seeks to intervene in suit to block Port Nola's proposed container facility
St. Bernard Parish is seeking to intervene in a lawsuit that aims to block the Port of New Orleans’ planned $1.5 billion container ship terminal in Violet. The parish’s motion to join the 2021 suit will be heard Thursday in state court in Chalmette. It was filed last week by St. Bernard Parish District Attorney Perry Nicosia’s office, which represents the parish government.
WDSU
Business owners react to news that walking parade Krewe du Vieux won't roll on their streets
NEW ORLEANS — Business owners in disbelief after changes to a popular parade's route. After months of planning for a big boost in business they learned Monday that Krewe du Vieux will cut out portions of Decatur Street and Frenchmen Street this year. On Tuesday, owners met to discuss...
fox8live.com
Dog running through French Quarter intersection rescued by police, reunited with owner
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A dog was rescued by New Orleans police and reunited with its owner. The NOPD says Luna was seen running in the street on the edge of the French Quarter at the intersection of Esplanade Avenue and N. Rampart Street. First District Detective Samantha Barker rescued...
WDSU
Ethics report alleging NOPD officer drug use posted to public site despite claim being unfounded
Anonymous allegations of an NOPD officer and drugs in a hotel room – that's what WDSU Investigates found in the Office of the Independent Police Monitors Monthly Ethics Review that showed allegations centering around an NOPD captain. Crime watchdogs say posting this type of information could be harmful to...
WDSU
Causeway police apprehend 2 after chase on Huey P Long Bridge
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A search has ended, and arrests have been made after a chase with Causeway Police on the Huey P. Long Bridge Wednesday morning. Causeway police say a car with three people inside was driving recklessly on the bridge when they tried to stop the car for speeding.
WDSU
New Orleans residents will secondline to celebrate Beyonce's tour stop
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents will gather Wednesday night to celebrate Beyoncé's highly anticipated tour. Beyoncé announced that she will close out her Renaissance tour in New Orleans. Residents will celebrate the announcement with a secondline beginning at 6:30 p.m. According to ASM Global, the secondline...
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner identifies man shot dead in Algiers over the weekend
The New Orleans coroner has identified a man who was killed over the weekend in Algiers. Ra'Quan Butcher was 24, officials said. Butcher was found around 10:50 p.m. near a crashed vehicle at the intersection of Dickens Drive and Zion Street (map) in the Old Aurora neighborhood. He had been shot and died at the scene, New Orleans police said.
NOLA.com
2 men stabbed on Bourbon Street; 1 in custody, New Orleans police say
Two men were stabbed on Bourbon Street early Thursday and taken to a hospital, New Orleans police said. Police said the stabbings were in the 200 block of Bourbon between Iberville and Bienville streets (map). Authorities were called at 12:51 a.m. after the two men were stabbed in separate incidents, they said.
WDSU
2 NOPD officers given Narcan after touching bag covered in fentanyl
NEW ORLEANS — Two New Orleans police officers were administered Narcan after they were exposed to fentanyl on the job. According to New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, two New Orleans Police Department officers, who have not been identified, were investigating a bag at an undisclosed location three weeks ago.
NOLA.com
Cantrell recall effort finds benefactor in Walk-On's co-owner
Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux's co-owner Richard "Rick" Farrell gave over $450,000 dollars to the campaign to oust Mayor LaToya Cantrell, accounting for nearly all of the $488,000 the recall effort raised between Oct. 1 and Dec. 29, 2022, according to a finance report filed Tuesday with the Louisiana ethics board. That...
