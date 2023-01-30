Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Jackson, Nobles, Rock by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Jackson; Nobles; Rock WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Day, Grant, Marshall, Roberts by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 16:38:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-03 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Day; Grant; Marshall; Roberts WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of west central Minnesota and northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Brown, Lac Qui Parle, Redwood, Renville, Watonwan by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 14:57:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Brown; Lac Qui Parle; Redwood; Renville; Watonwan; Yellow Medicine WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chill values as low as 35 degrees below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Ida, O'Brien, Osceola by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Buena Vista; Cherokee; Clay; Dickinson; Ida; O'Brien; Osceola WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Chippewa, Douglas, Kandiyohi, Morrison, Pope, Stearns, Stevens by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 14:57:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Chippewa; Douglas; Kandiyohi; Morrison; Pope; Stearns; Stevens; Swift; Todd WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chill values as low as 35 degrees below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Clark, Codington, Deuel, Hamlin by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 14:03:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-02 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Deuel; Hamlin WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Clark, Codington, Hamlin and Deuel Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Comments / 0