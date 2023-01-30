ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottonwood, AZ

Today’s Photo from Ted Grussing Photography: A Leap of Faith, A Bottle of Coors and Dark Chocolate

 3 days ago

… wonderful to be back this morning, breathing and all that good stuff essential to life as we know it. A wonderful weekend with lots to do and so it continues into the new week … even though we live in a continuum it is nice to insert marker points to give us fresh beginnings and endings.

Late afternoon today I went down to the Del Rio Lake in Cottonwood with Eric, as a friend of ours had told Eric there were wood ducks on the lake … we arrived … took our shots and departed. One of the woodies scuttled down to a ledge just above the lake and took a big leap out into the water … never extended his wings in the least … just that leap over the edge, knowing all would be well!

Friday I was on Lake Pleasant with a friend and we were getting blanked in areas where I normally find life … going into one shallow back bay on the NE end of the lake in an area of submerged trees, I saw what looked like a bird on branches near the water … turned out to be a bottle of Coors beer which to all appearances is perpetually pouring its contents into the lake … compliments of someone who obviously had a good sense of humor, which makes up for his/her lack of tidiness. We did get some nice shots of a juvenile bald eagle and a few other birds, but my preference for shot of the day was Coors … maybe a bottle of Jack Black will be next, or Johnny Walker Blue Label … the rare stuff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3adMdd_0kWT65jB00

A good friend emailed me last Friday to give me the news on dark chocolate. I have been a life long advocate for milk chocolate as the healthier of the chocolates and many of my friends have utterly no respect for this great food product and have always advocated for dark chocolate as the healthier of the two ( I just do not like the stuff!). Paul, being the honest guy he is, sent me this link, which is to a Consumer Report article which explains the dangers of many of the dark chocolates … it tore him up and after sending it to me he was going to go cry! Check it out … love my milk chocolate even more

Have an absolutely wonderful day … keep breathing … smiling … feed your addiction to milk chocolate, the healthy alternative

Cheers,

Ted

May these things abide with me; and if in the infinite
universe I retain aught of my earthly self, may they
remind me that in my feeble way I was one who tried—
a lovely memory out of the beautiful earth. Then
closing my eyes—consciousness slowly dwindling like
a day that is spent—let me fall quietly asleep, a tired
child at sundown. Peace.

excerpt from The Last Prayer by Max Ehrmann

###

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CW2LN_0kWT65jB00

The easiest way to reach Mr. Grussing is by email: ted@tedgrussing.com

In addition to sales of photographs already taken Ted does special shoots for patrons on request and also does air-to-air photography for those who want photographs of their airplanes in flight. All special photographic sessions are billed on an hourly basis.

Ted also does one-on-one workshops for those interested in learning the techniques he uses.  By special arrangement Ted will do one-on-one aerial photography workshops which will include actual photo sessions in the air.

More about Ted Grussing

