ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

3 Lee County women arrested as suspects in Port Charlotte tequila theft

Three Lee County women suspected of stealing around $700 in tequila from a Total Wine in Port Charlotte were arrested on Wednesday. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Tyra Denise Whitfield, 19, Jah’nauria Oraion Deana Foster, 18, and Terreka Lamia Williams, 18 were located and taken into custody with the public’s help. They are suspected of taking seven tequila bottles from Total Wine and More at 19400 Cochran Blvd. on Monday.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fight breaks out on a Charlotte County school bus

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-02:9d1ddbd997cb83a8bcd0d16b Player Element ID: 6319616730112. A kid was caught on camera throwing jabs while the other, lying on his back, attempts to defend himself, and a third kid yells...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

North Fort Myers man faces charges for drug, felony firearm possession

A man was arrested early Wednesday morning after Cape Coral police say he pulled out a gun during a fight and was later found with narcotics in his vehicle. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Bryant Keith Redfield, 40, of North Fort Myers, was arrested after officers received a call about a disturbance on Yellow Creek Loop around 12:40 a.m. The call said a heavily built bearded man was in an altercation with another man and brandished a handgun during the dispute.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Candlelight vigil honoring Tyre Nichols in downtown Fort Myers

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-02:3cdc6d5542cf1c8b46369470 Player Element ID: 6319619052112. A church filled with anger and sadness as mourners said their final goodbyes to Tyre Nichols. Nichols died after a violent beating by Memphis...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

LCSO investigation underway at Bonita Springs Goodwill

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-02:f5a2f3d085b4b55c63e6ca27 Player Element ID: 6319625304112. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed human remains were found near a Goodwill on Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs. People from the...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral police: Man kept 3 dogs in hot truck-bed kennel with no water

A man from Texas was arrested Tuesday night after Cape Coral police say he was pulled over and found with three dogs in miserably hot conditions in a truck-bed kennel. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Anthony Alexio Tatum, 34, of Lewisville, Texas, was pulled over at around 8:30 p.m. for several traffic infractions at the 1800 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway East. When officers contacted Tatum, he was immediately argumentative and refused to identify himself. He rolled up his window, leaving a small space open, and he continued to disregard orders.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Thousands of street signs in Cape Coral still need repairs after Ian

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-03:f9d0993a44f46a8ffda1e280 Player Element ID: 6319680887112. Street signs ripped down by Hurricane Ian add to the problems that remain after the storm. Eight thousand stop signs are down in Cape...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Wanted trio takes nearly $10K in auto parts and tools from Punta Gorda store

Three suspects were seen on camera entering an MSB Auto in Punta Gorda shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, taking about $10,000 worth of auto parts and tools. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, two of the suspects who took the auto parts and tools were wearing camouflage hooded jackets. The third suspect had large letters across the back of his baggy shorts.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Feb. 1

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-02:e4c761d9c4a8b5b3840b5d48 Player Element ID: 6319616560112. This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier detectives look into teen found in Texas in missing child’s case

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-02:588ec3f28506ec1cd1510418 Player Element ID: 6319616350112. A young man found in Texas has Collier deputies working to determine if he could be a Southwest Florida child missing since 2009. Six-year-old...
IMMOKALEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy