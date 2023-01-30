Read full article on original website
3 Lee County women arrested as suspects in Port Charlotte tequila theft
Three Lee County women suspected of stealing around $700 in tequila from a Total Wine in Port Charlotte were arrested on Wednesday. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Tyra Denise Whitfield, 19, Jah’nauria Oraion Deana Foster, 18, and Terreka Lamia Williams, 18 were located and taken into custody with the public’s help. They are suspected of taking seven tequila bottles from Total Wine and More at 19400 Cochran Blvd. on Monday.
Fight breaks out on a Charlotte County school bus
North Fort Myers man faces charges for drug, felony firearm possession
A man was arrested early Wednesday morning after Cape Coral police say he pulled out a gun during a fight and was later found with narcotics in his vehicle. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Bryant Keith Redfield, 40, of North Fort Myers, was arrested after officers received a call about a disturbance on Yellow Creek Loop around 12:40 a.m. The call said a heavily built bearded man was in an altercation with another man and brandished a handgun during the dispute.
Fort Myers Police Officer on paid leave after arrest
Fort Myers Police Department Officer Stevens Zuniga was arrested and charged with battery in Cape Coral on Sunday morning.
Port Charlotte man battling Stage 4 cancer receiving new roof to his damaged home free of charge
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - It has been a very rough time for Brian Putman. He has been battling Stage 4 brain cancer since 2020 and now has bone cancer. Making things even worse is damage to his home from Hurricane Ian. “I wasn’t in the greatest shape financially to...
Customers raise thousands for Fort Myers produce stand destroyed by Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — For 32 years, James Stewart has watched the world pass by from his produce stand on Gladiolus Drive in Fort Myers. But what was once a permanent structure is now just a pop-up tent. Hurricane Ian destroyed the stand, leaving the Fort Myers native with...
Candlelight vigil honoring Tyre Nichols in downtown Fort Myers
Deliberations begin in trial for man accused of fleeing deadly Collier County boat crash
LCSO investigation underway at Bonita Springs Goodwill
Cape Coral police: Man kept 3 dogs in hot truck-bed kennel with no water
A man from Texas was arrested Tuesday night after Cape Coral police say he was pulled over and found with three dogs in miserably hot conditions in a truck-bed kennel. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Anthony Alexio Tatum, 34, of Lewisville, Texas, was pulled over at around 8:30 p.m. for several traffic infractions at the 1800 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway East. When officers contacted Tatum, he was immediately argumentative and refused to identify himself. He rolled up his window, leaving a small space open, and he continued to disregard orders.
Lee County officials planning development of wastewater treatment site
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County plans to build a new wastewater treatment site. The new project’s location will be at 14201 Alico Rd. in Fort Myers. Although the county has started the design phase, some residents near Alico Road are not thrilled. Marsha Ellis is advocating against...
Man facing kidnapping charge, accused of grabbing child at DeSoto County campground
Thousands of street signs in Cape Coral still need repairs after Ian
Woman behind ‘Lights for Layla’ fraud accused of violating probation by not paying restitution
The woman who pled guilty to misusing money donated to add lights where a Lee County student was killed at a bus stop is expected in court after being accused of failing to pay restitution ordered by the court. According to court documents, Randi Romanoff, 33, failed to pay the...
Wanted trio takes nearly $10K in auto parts and tools from Punta Gorda store
Three suspects were seen on camera entering an MSB Auto in Punta Gorda shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, taking about $10,000 worth of auto parts and tools. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, two of the suspects who took the auto parts and tools were wearing camouflage hooded jackets. The third suspect had large letters across the back of his baggy shorts.
Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Feb. 1
19-year-old, 13-year-old turn themselves in as attempted murder suspects in DeSoto County
Human remains discovered near Goodwill in Bonita Springs
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Deputies are investigating after human remains were found near a Goodwill store located in the Imperial Bonita Plaza on Bonita Beach Road. A medical examiner, as well as several Lee County deputies, were on scene investigating Wednesday afternoon. However, it’s not yet known how long...
Punta Gorda man arrested on drug charges
Deputies arrested a Punta Gorda man for possession of cocaine and marijuana following a traffic stop on Monday.
Collier detectives look into teen found in Texas in missing child’s case
