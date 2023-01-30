Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store opens new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersJefferson, GA
Top Football Star ArrestedOnlyHomersDallas, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must VisitTravel MavenGeorgia State
Chick-fil-A Opened a New Restaurant in Toccoa, GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenToccoa, GA
4 FoCo football moms share stories about their sons, UGA, and the road to becoming national championsMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
wuga.org
Proposed electric vehicle plant sparks controversy among residents
A group of residents near the site of the proposed Rivian plant in Morgan and Walton counties is filing new lawsuits designed to stop the project. The AJC reports the suits accuse the state of illegally circumventing local zoning codes and land disturbance permits while local officials refuse to enforce their codes. An attorney representing the group says his clients had to file two lawsuits, one in Fulton County and one in Morgan County to individually sue the state and the county.
winemag.com
Welcome to Georgia’s Dahlonega Plateau AVA
Affectionately called “Napa of the South,” the Dahlonega (pronounced ‘duh-lah-neeguh’) Plateau AVA offers wine lovers a dose of Southern comfort. Tucked away about an hour north of Atlanta, the Dahlonega Plateau is one of two American viticultural areas in the state of Georgia—the other being the Upper Hiwassee Highlands AVA shared with North Carolina.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Publix opens new store in Georgia
Publix Super Markets on Wednesday opened its newest Georgia location at Gateway Town Crossing in Jefferson, about an hour north of Atlanta. And that's not the only state outside its home of Florida that Publix is marching into. The 48,000-square-foot supermarket at 51 Old Farm Road in Northeast Georgia is...
Popular grocery store opens new location in Georgia
A major grocery store chain recently opened another new location in Geogia. So far, several customers have given it favorable reviews. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, the fast-growing supermarket chain Publix opened its newest Georgia grocery store location in Jefferson, according to the company's website.
Oconee Enterprise
Bogart family protection center opens
Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners, a nonprofit providing free forensic medical examinations and advocacy for adult and child survivors of abuse and sexual assault, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 23 to open their Bogart location. It’s the third center in SANE’s jurisdiction. “We are offering full services in...
WDEF
Johnny Chastain wins Special Election runoff in North Georgia
ELLIJAY, Georgia (WDEF) – There was an upset in the Special Election to replace David Ralson in the Georgia House on Tuesday. North Georgia banker Johnny Chastain defeated Sheree Ralston for the seat but just a few hundred votes. Ralson led the field of five candidates in the general...
FoCo schools to pay two Mama Bear members $17.91 in damages, cover legal fees in settlement
(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Board of Education (BOE) has reached a settlement with the Mama Bears of Forsyth County. The lawsuit started back in July of 2022 when several moms alleged that their constitutional rights were being violated by the BOE when they were forced to stop reading explicit material out loud at BOE meetings to protest the books being available in schools.
wuga.org
An Athens News Matters Extra: Monica Kaufman Pearson Extended Interview
February 1st, the first day of Black History Month, and six days before the University of Georgia’s annual Mary Frances Early Lecture, named after civil rights’ leader and the university’s first African American graduate, Mary Frances Early. Each year’s lecture is presented by a speaker who embodies Ms. Early’s legacy. WUGA's Alexia Ridley sat down with Atlanta news icon, Monica Kaufman Pearson, who will deliver this year's lecture.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Kemp declares State of Emergency over protests
After the shooting death of a Stop Cop City/Defend the Atlanta Forest protester led to protests that turned destructive in January, Gov. Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency through Feb. 9. In the executive order, signed by Kemp on Jan. 26, the Georgia Department of Defense will provide up...
BREAKING: Number 1 Corner in the Nation Commits to Georgia
Georgia has secured a massive commitment from the nation's best corner.
GDOT changes GA 400 speed limit signs back, said change was mistake
ATLANTA — Turns out, drivers won't have to slow down on GA 400. Georgia Department of Transportation officials walked back an announcement Tuesday, saying the speed won't change on the popular metro Atlanta highway. On Monday, GDOT said they had lowered the speed limit near Alpharetta and posted signs...
Business Beat: New Publix opening this year in west Forsyth County
(Forsyth County, GA) Before long, west Forsyth County residents will have a new place to do their grocery shopping. A Publix store will anchor the Tribble Crossing shopping center at the intersection of Highway 20/Canton Highway and Post Road.
Dog found tied up with note outside Gwinnett business
The dog, who’s name is Champ, was left with a note from his owner who said they could no longer take care of him.
dawgnation.com
Jamal Meriweather: 2023 OT commit reflects on official visit and ‘dream’ Georgia football future
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with Georgia’s 3-star OT commitment Jamal Meriweather. He ranks as the nation’s No. 32 OT and the No. 476 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football winners and losers from quiet 2023 National Signing Day
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers from quiet 2023 National Signing Day. Winner: Fran Brown. Anytime you land...
Know Georgia Law: If you’re in a car accident with no injuries, move your car off the road
Did You Know?: If you’re involved in a car accident in Georgia with no serious injuries and the vehicles are moveable, you are required by law to move them out of the roadway. The Johns Creek Police Department is reminding drivers of the law in an effort to keep...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia Sanford Stadium named 14th most popular on Instagram with over 22K posts
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to a recent study, the University of Georgia’s Sanford Stadium has been named the 14th most instagrammable with 22,118 Instagram posts. Filled on Saturdays to its 92,746 capacity, the Athens stadium has been one of the country’s most beautiful and electrifying arenas...
accesswdun.com
Residential fire in Lavonia ruled an arson
State authorities are seeking information after a home in Lavonia was destroyed in an arson. The Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire said in a press release the home on Pinehurst Road was destroyed by fire on January 24. “Under direction of the Franklin County Magistrate Judge’s Office,...
wuga.org
Athens News Matters: What's In Store at the Mall?
Big changes could be coming to the Georgia Square Mall. WUGA's Martin Matheny brings up to date. Martin Matheny is WUGA's Program Director and a host and producer of our local news program 'Athens News Matters.' He started at WUGA in 2012 as a part-time classical music host and still hosts WUGA's longest-running local program 'Night Music' which is heard on WUGA and GPB Classical. He lives in Normaltown with his wife, Shaye and dog, Murphy.
