Miley Cyrus Celebrates Another Week of ‘Flowers’ Atop Hot 100, Thanks Fans for ‘Connecting in Such a Positive Way’

Miley Cyrus ’ “Flowers” is spending a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 (dated Feb. 4, 2023) after it previously soared in at the summit . To celebrate, the singer took to social media to share some film-style photos of herself dancing and having fun.

“Celebrating ‘Flowers’ being #1 around the world again this week,” she captioned the post. “I love that this record is connecting in such a positive way & it’s a pleasure to continue creating music for you. These milestones are only made possible by the listeners & my incredible fans. Endlessly thankful.”



Cyrus first announced during her Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party NBC special that “Flowers” would be released Jan. 13, which fans recognized as her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth’s birthday. That narrative and interaction on TikTok have helped grow the profile of the song, which leads Cyrus’ eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation , due March 10 .

Last week, “Flowers” became the most streamed song in a week in Spotify history for the second week in a row. While Spotify didn’t share specific numbers, the hit single first achieved the feat in the week of Jan. 19, making it all the more impressive that Cyrus managed to outdo herself for a second consecutive week. It also fed the streaming numbers of Bruno Mars’ “ If I Was Your Man ” — which “Flowers” slyly plays on without sampling or interpolating any of the No. 1 torch song melodically.