ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nodaway, IA

Nodaway Valley/O-M boys cranking up the offense late in the regular season

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mlh1K_0kWT5P5R00

(Greenfield) Nodaway Valley/O-M has won five of their last seven boys basketball games. Their matchup against Mount Ayr will be broadcast Tuesday on KSOM.

Since Christmas the Wolverines have scored at least 80 points three times including 89 in a win on Friday. Coach Jeremy Blake says they’ve been sharing the ball well, among other things. “For us the biggest thing is pushing tempo. As long as we are able to get the rebound we can get out and go. We make pretty good decisions out in the open court, so I encourage those things. The biggest thing is getting the rebound first. I have full trust in my guys to make the right plays.”

The Wolverines are 10-7 on the season while the Raiders are 14-2. One of those two losses was a 71-60 final to Nodaway Valley/O-M in December. Coach Blake says taking care of the ball will be a major emphasis against an athletic Mount Ayr team. “We played them in December and we got a lot of those easy buckets and they didn’t get very many of them and that’s what helped us to win the game.” Blake says, “We shot the ball really well against them so I know they’ll be flying out, especially at Dawson Nelson and Boston DeVualt.

Boston DeVault and Dawson Nelson have been lighting up the scoreboard in recent outings. DeVault averages 19.9 points per game and Nelson 17.2. They each shoot over 35% from 3-point range and they have combined to make 93 3-pointers on the season.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Drake gets by UNI in double overtime

(Des Moines) Drake erased an 11-point deficit the beat Northern Iowa on Wednesday night in Des Moines. The Bulldogs came out on top 88-81 in two overtimes. Roman Penn make all nine of his free-throw attempts and finished with 28 points, 4 rebounds, and 6 assists. Garrett Stutz posted 12 points and 13 rebounds. Other double digit scorers in the win were Darnell Brodie and DJ Wilkins each with 12 and Tucker DeVries with 11 points. Drake make 19/25 from the free-throw line and had a 46-38 advantage in rebounding.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mia Lin Schwieso Obituary

Mass of Christian Burial for 13 year old Mia Lin Schwieso, of Harlan, Iowa, will be held Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Earling, Iowa. Private Burial will be in the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Harlan. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
HARLAN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Hayden Hoffmann Obituary

Hayden Drake Hoffmann, age 20, of Oakland, IA, died January 28, as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. He was born on January 16, 2003, to Heidi (Nilan) Weilage and Harold Hoffmann Jr., in Omaha, NE. Hayden grew up in Glenwood, where he graduated from Glenwood...
OAKLAND, IA
Western Iowa Today

Margaret Christensen Obituary

Funeral services for 96 year old Margaret Rose Christensen of Harlan, Iowa, will be held Monday, February 6, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Jacksonville, Iowa. Burial will be in the Jacksonville Cemetery. Visitation is Monday, February 6 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Jacksonville. Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
HARLAN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Tim Sellers Obituary

Tim Sellers, 76, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at his home. Services are pending. Roland Funeral Service is caring for Tim’s family and his arrangements.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

RAGBRAI Route Returns to Des Moines for 50th Anniversary

(Des Moines, IA) RAGBRAI will return to Des Moines for its 50th anniversary. The Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa begins July 23rd in Sioux City and concludes July 29th in Davenport. A record number of as many as 100-thousand riders are expected to stop in the capital city on July 26th. Other towns on the route include Carroll, Ames, and Coralville. This year’s route also adds an extra seventh day from past years.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Tammy Cullen Obituary

Mrs. Tammy S. Cullen, age 61, of Atlantic, IA, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023, at Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines, IA. Tammy is the beloved wife of Mike Cullen of Atlantic, the mother of Chris (Nicole) Cullen, Kylie (Chris) Schmitz; and many more relatives and friends. A...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

One Person Hurt in 2 Vehicle Crash in Creston

(Creston) A Ringgold County woman suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Creston on Monday afternoon. Creston Police say the accident happened at 3:30 p.m. at Patriotic Parkway and Highway 34. Authorities say 80-year-old Joyce Elaine England of Mount Ayr was injured in the crash. England was driving an eastbound...
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Shannon Goeser Obituary

Mass of Christian Burial for 85 year old Shannon Goeser of Council Bluffs will be Tuesday, January 31st at 11AM at the St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Harlan. Visitation will be Monday, January 30th from 5PM to 8PM at the Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan. A Wake Service will be at 7PM. Burial will be at the Harlan Cemetery at a later date. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
HARLAN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Omaha Man Sentenced for Firearm Offense

(Council Bluffs) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says 42-year-old Ryan Daniel Linehan, of Omaha, Nebraska, was sentenced on Tuesday to 100 months in prison following his plea of guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. After he is released from prison, Linehan will serve three years of supervised release.
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Margie Anne Herbert Obituary

Margie Anne Herbert, age 97 of Atlantic, Iowa, died on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Heritage House in Atlantic. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM, Monday, February 6, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church in Atlantic with Rev. Dan Wiebesiek officiating. Burial will follow at the Atlantic Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be from 4 pm until 6 pm on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Atlantic.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Police Report 1 Arrest

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 27-year-old Bradley Clark Perry for OWI, 1st offense, on Tuesday in the 600 block of East Hammond Street. Officers transported Perry to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $1,000 bond.
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Police Report

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police Department reports eight arrests and one citation. Orlando Mendez, 44, of Atlantic, was arrested Monday for Child Endangerment and Aggravated Assault. Ason Pisalil, 25, of Atlantic, was arrested Sunday for Public Intoxication. Dale Saylors, 37, of Papillion, Nebraska, was arrested January 27th for three counts of...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
22K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy