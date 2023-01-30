Nodaway Valley/O-M boys cranking up the offense late in the regular season

(Greenfield) Nodaway Valley/O-M has won five of their last seven boys basketball games. Their matchup against Mount Ayr will be broadcast Tuesday on KSOM.

Since Christmas the Wolverines have scored at least 80 points three times including 89 in a win on Friday. Coach Jeremy Blake says they’ve been sharing the ball well, among other things. “For us the biggest thing is pushing tempo. As long as we are able to get the rebound we can get out and go. We make pretty good decisions out in the open court, so I encourage those things. The biggest thing is getting the rebound first. I have full trust in my guys to make the right plays.”

The Wolverines are 10-7 on the season while the Raiders are 14-2. One of those two losses was a 71-60 final to Nodaway Valley/O-M in December. Coach Blake says taking care of the ball will be a major emphasis against an athletic Mount Ayr team. “We played them in December and we got a lot of those easy buckets and they didn’t get very many of them and that’s what helped us to win the game.” Blake says, “We shot the ball really well against them so I know they’ll be flying out, especially at Dawson Nelson and Boston DeVualt.

Boston DeVault and Dawson Nelson have been lighting up the scoreboard in recent outings. DeVault averages 19.9 points per game and Nelson 17.2. They each shoot over 35% from 3-point range and they have combined to make 93 3-pointers on the season.