Navy Times
New House Vets chair plans focus on PACT Act oversight, medical access
The House Veterans’ Affairs Committee has 13 new members and a new chairman this session, but the leader of the panel says he hopes veterans see from the group the same focus on improving veterans benefits that they have in recent years. “There are going to be contentious issues,”...
Navy Times
VA secretary aids in D.C. census count of homeless veterans
On a cold, dreary night last month in Washington, D.C., rain pelted the walkway of a local park in the city’s Brookland neighborhood, quickly turning the ground to mud. Despite the stormy conditions, Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough found himself walking through the slippery sludge, searching for anyone in the area who was unhoused.
Navy Times
VA needs COVID accommodations extended before emergency status ends
Lawmakers must extend critical pandemic authorities for veterans care before formally ending the national health emergency related to COVID-19 or else risk disrupting medical services for tens of thousands of veterans, federal officials warned this week. “The explosion of access to medical care that has been a byproduct of the...
AOL Corp
Food Stamps Schedule: January 2023 — When SNAP Payments Distribute
Recipients of SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, will receive their January payment soon, which includes the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for fiscal year 2023. The COLA kicked in on Oct. 1, 2022 and will run through Sept. 30, 2023, which will help SNAP recipients offset rising food costs.
Social Security update: Second round of monthly payments worth up to $4,194 arriving tomorrow
Recipients of Social Security retirement payments, worth up to $4,194, will receive the second round of payments on Wednesday.
Social Security update: Direct SSI payment worth $914 coming in February
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their next payment worth $914 on Feb. 1 after not receiving a payment this month.
Social Security Schedule: When February 2023 Benefit Payments Are Sent
The next round of Social Security checks are scheduled to go out in February. Social Security recipients will continue to see bigger benefit checks, thanks to the 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA)...
Food Stamps Schedule: When To Anticipate February 2023 SNAP Payments
February's food stamp payments, also known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, are scheduled to go out soon. SNAP is the nation's most important anti-hunger program, helping...
AOL Corp
Food Stamps: What To Know About SNAP Payments in January
For the more than 42 million Americans who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly food stamps, there may be some questions on top of mind this New Year — like when will this month’s payments come in, and when do emergency allotments end?. SNAP is...
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: Only three days until recipients receive direct monthly payment worth up to $4,194
In only three days, the first Social Security retirement payments of 2023, worth up to $4,194, are scheduled to be sent to recipients. The exact amount of money recipients will receive from these checks will vary based on several factors, such as when a recipient chose to retire and start receiving Social Security benefits. A person must have retired when they were 70 to receive the highest payment of $4,194. Meanwhile, recipients who retired at 67 will receive a maximum check of $3,345, and anyone who retired at 62 will get up to $2,364 per month, according to the Social Security Administration.
SNAP Benefits: Are there changes in payment schedules?
SNAP benefits, formerly known as food stamps, recipients will shortly get their January payment, which includes the approved cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) of 12.5% for the fiscal year 2023. The COLA began on October 1, 2022, and will continue until September 30, 2023, assisting SNAP recipients with rising food expenses. SNAP...
Social Security Disability Recipients Thinking About Converting to Retirement Benefits-What Will Happen To My Benefits?
*This is a work of nonfiction based on factual information that can be found on the Social Security Administration'sWebsiteas of January 25, 2023. Please be sure to check the Administration'swebsitefor any updates; permission given.
Beware of Social Security cost-of-living adjustment scams
MAINE, USA — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning all social security recipients about scammers using the historic cost-of-living increase to steal your personal information. Due to inflation, the Social Security Administration (SSA) approved the highest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for recipients of Social Security benefits and Supplementary Security...
Stimulus update: Refund worth up to $1,050 to begin being sent to recipients in only three days
The final wave of direct payments to select California residents worth up to $1,050 will start being paid out to recipients in only three days.
Simple Step by Step Instructions for Social Security Recipients Requesting Federal Tax Withholding Help, Form W-4V
*This is a work of nonfiction based on factual information that can be found on the Social Security Administration's Website as of January 24, 2023. Please be sure to check the Administration'swebsitefor any updates; permission given.
Navy Times
Addressing America’s obesity crisis can improve military readiness
Thirteen years ago, a small cadre of retired military leaders banded together as part of an organization called Mission: Readiness to raise awareness about a significant challenge to our nation’s security. At the time, the Department of Defense had just released shocking data indicating that 75% of 17- to 24-year-olds nationwide were unable to qualify for military service. This challenge stemmed from three key drivers: recruits were not academically prepared, they were far over weight standards or they had a record of crime or drug abuse.
