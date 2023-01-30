Read full article on original website
Monika Caltagirone
1d ago
Why the hell do we ALWAYS have to talk about sexuality. I don’t care WHAT you chose but stop pushing it into every facet of our daily lives!
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
4 Amazing Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Dad allegedly didn't intervene in the 'torture' and death of a 9-year-old child in Idaho, according to stepmom.Majestic NewsMeridian, ID
Your Kids Will LOVE These Fun Things To Do In BoiseIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Fred DuBois, Idaho's anti-Mormon politician
In 1890 — when the territory of Idaho became the 43rd state in the union — nearly one-third of Idahoans were members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This gave the church considerable political power. Most of these Mormons lived in eastern Idaho, where an...
Idaho Has More Hate Groups Per Capita Than Most Of The U.S.
Even if you make the sweetest, tastiest lemonade of all time, you'll eventually run into someone who doesn't like lemons. Fact of life, right?. We take pride in Boise being an area of kind, accepting people who care about their neighbors. Idaho as a whole, unfortunately, has some work to do when it comes to housing extreme hate groups in our state.
The richest person in Idaho is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a person in Idaho and the good he has done for the community.
Radical Idaho Satanists Plan Capitol Gender Affirming Ceremony
As if the state didn't have enough drama involving the legislative session and schools, a group of Satanists announced they would be holding a gender. This event is not the first time that Idaho's statehouse has been used for 'Satanic' rituals and events. We were the first to report on their parade during the National Day of Prayer. You can see the photos below.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Gun bills in Mountain West state legislatures go in very different directions
There are a variety of gun-related bills in state legislatures throughout the Mountain West right now with very different aims. Some states are looking into versions of an assault weapons ban while others may do away with concealed carry limits in some public spaces. In Colorado and New Mexico –...
People Do This Every Day In Idaho. It’s A $1,000 Fine Every Time
It's one of those small actions where you think to yourself "Oh, it's no big deal." Nothing will come of it, right? This couldn't possibly come back to haunt me in the future. Such a trivial thing, isn't it?. You dropped a burger wrapper on the ground. Big deal. Someone...
Doctor Says Many Idaho Children May Be Tuning Forks To Past Lives
Research into the possibility of past life existence has been going on for decades throughout the world. A very well-respected author and professor who specializes in the subject claims that Idaho children between the ages of two and five are magnets for this type of memory recollection. Dr. Jim B....
idahoednews.org
A disheartening preview of coming attractions at the Statehouse theater
Based upon a preview of the coming attractions that will play at the Idaho Statehouse this legislative session, it appears there will be an excess of needless drama, bombastic performances, senseless ad-libbing and failed plot lines. Only an audience of far-right political zealots will give the spectacle a thumbs-up rating.
Idaho legislators push for discussions about moving the state’s border with Oregon
Two Idaho legislators are pushing a longshot proposal to have certain rural eastern Oregon counties secede from the state and join Idaho. Reps. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, and Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, are sponsoring House Joint Memorial 1, a nonbinding petition that invites the Oregon Legislature to begin discussions with the Idaho Legislature about the potential […] The post Idaho legislators push for discussions about moving the state’s border with Oregon appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
A Study Reveals Idaho Is One Of The Best States For Cheaters
We don't want to admit it but it's true - people love to cheat in their relationships. There are many theories as to why people cheat and we'll likely never figure out a concrete reason why they do. Unfortunately, it's just basic and random human behavior - behavior that isn't just plaguing the states around us, but Idaho as well.
Boise Internet Breaks Over Hilarious Traffic Sign Typo [Photos]
We can't believe we read what we read. However, yes--it's real. No, it isn't photoshopped. Boise, over the years, and frankly Idaho as a whole, has seen its fair share of viral moments. Whether it was a feel good moment with a skateboarding lip-syncer or a terribly embarrassing political moment--we find our way into the spotlight online.
Does Anyone F#&k!@g Care About Boise’s Foster Kids in Airbnbs?
BOISE, Idaho. Boise's Airbnbs are the foster parents no one else wants to be. Amid Idaho's foster care crisis, Airbnbs have opened their doors to over 100 children since November of 2021; an initiative launched by Mike Dixon, program manager of IDHW Division of Family & Community Services. In a...
Idaho Fisherman Stumbles Across Massive Mule Deer Carcass In Boise River
When people talk about river monsters, I don’t think this is what they have in mind… Matt Keller, founder of Old Hat Outdoors, set out for a little fly fishing trip the Boise River two weeks ago, hoping to catch some nice trout. According to Meat Eater, the fish weren’t bitin’, but I’d say he got one hell of a trade off. As he made his way down the river, he noticed something big caught in some brush. He made his way over, and discovered a mule deer carcass. This wasn’t any deer carcass, this thing was massive. It was a massive 16-pt buck,...
Idaho pharmacists can do a lot more than fill prescriptions
Jan. 16 was not only MLK and Human Rights Day — it was also Pharmacy Day. That's right, every year Idaho State University's College of Pharmacy takes over the top floor at the state Capitol in Boise to inform, educate — and vaccinate. Vaccinate? Yep. Pharmacists in our state can deliver vaccines in arms for COVID, flu, Dtap (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis), shingles and pneumonia. And that's not all. They can...
Idaho wolf population is decreasing
IDAHO, USA — According to Idaho Fish and Game, survey's show that within one year, from 2021-2022, the wolf population in Idaho has declined by 206. "Wolf population reduction has been a priority of the Fish and Game Commission," Idaho Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever said. "There's been a concerted effort by Fish and Game staff, hunters, trappers and other partners and agencies to reduce wolf conflicts with livestock and bring the wolf population in balance with prey species, particularly elk."
Cool Idaho Town is One of the Best in America (2 Years in a Row)
I mean, pretty much ALL of Idaho is cool, and some common favorites include Coeur d'Alene, Sun Valley, Boise, Stanley etc. But, if you had to pick just one place in Idaho and give it the name, "coolest town in Idaho," what would you pick?. We found a list from...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Climate law could mean 92,000 jobs in the Mountain West, think tank predicts
Data for Progress, a left-leaning think tank, estimated the number of jobs the climate and energy provisions in the landmark law passed last year will create or preserve from 2023 to 2032. According to the group, the Mountain West could see nearly 92,000 jobs during that span, based on data...
Sick Of The Boise Frenzy? Time To Buy A Beautiful Idaho Beach
Another round of cold weather makes us miss the sunshine and the heat. As much as we love the Gem State, long stretches of cold, cloudy weather make us think about getting on a plane to head somewhere warm, with sand under our feet and water all around us. Who doesn't love a vacation? The only problem is the cost. By the time you find a place to stay and pay for the food, drinks, flights, experiences, and ground transportation, your relaxing time away costs a stressful amount of money. The average vacation to Florida costs over $2,700 per couple. Hawaii costs over $3,200 for two people.
Idaho Senator Brian Lenny: “Why Everyone Needs an AR-15″
A Conservative Republican senator from Nampa is getting a lot of attention from the state's major media outlets. However, it's not for any proposed legislation or statement concerning how the state is being governed. This senator is getting criticized for something he didn't work on in Boise, but something he wrote on his own time.
Not A Good Look For Idaho, A High Rate of People Are Quitting
Anthony Klotz, a management professor at the University College London, coined the term "Great Resignation" and it could be making its way through Idaho. A recent study that was conducted by Wallethub shows that millions of people are quitting across the country and have pointed out why. Burnout is a...
Comments / 14