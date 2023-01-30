ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments

Monika Caltagirone
1d ago

Why the hell do we ALWAYS have to talk about sexuality. I don’t care WHAT you chose but stop pushing it into every facet of our daily lives!

4
 

KPVI Newschannel 6

Fred DuBois, Idaho's anti-Mormon politician

In 1890 — when the territory of Idaho became the 43rd state in the union — nearly one-third of Idahoans were members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This gave the church considerable political power. Most of these Mormons lived in eastern Idaho, where an...
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Has More Hate Groups Per Capita Than Most Of The U.S.

Even if you make the sweetest, tastiest lemonade of all time, you'll eventually run into someone who doesn't like lemons. Fact of life, right?. We take pride in Boise being an area of kind, accepting people who care about their neighbors. Idaho as a whole, unfortunately, has some work to do when it comes to housing extreme hate groups in our state.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Radical Idaho Satanists Plan Capitol Gender Affirming Ceremony

As if the state didn't have enough drama involving the legislative session and schools, a group of Satanists announced they would be holding a gender. This event is not the first time that Idaho's statehouse has been used for 'Satanic' rituals and events. We were the first to report on their parade during the National Day of Prayer. You can see the photos below.
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Gun bills in Mountain West state legislatures go in very different directions

There are a variety of gun-related bills in state legislatures throughout the Mountain West right now with very different aims. Some states are looking into versions of an assault weapons ban while others may do away with concealed carry limits in some public spaces. In Colorado and New Mexico –...
IDAHO STATE
idahoednews.org

A disheartening preview of coming attractions at the Statehouse theater

Based upon a preview of the coming attractions that will play at the Idaho Statehouse this legislative session, it appears there will be an excess of needless drama, bombastic performances, senseless ad-libbing and failed plot lines. Only an audience of far-right political zealots will give the spectacle a thumbs-up rating.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho legislators push for discussions about moving the state’s border with Oregon

Two Idaho legislators are pushing a longshot proposal to have certain rural eastern Oregon counties secede from the state and join Idaho. Reps. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, and Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, are sponsoring House Joint Memorial 1, a nonbinding petition that invites the Oregon Legislature to begin discussions with the Idaho Legislature about the potential […] The post Idaho legislators push for discussions about moving the state’s border with Oregon appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

A Study Reveals Idaho Is One Of The Best States For Cheaters

We don't want to admit it but it's true - people love to cheat in their relationships. There are many theories as to why people cheat and we'll likely never figure out a concrete reason why they do. Unfortunately, it's just basic and random human behavior - behavior that isn't just plaguing the states around us, but Idaho as well.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Boise Internet Breaks Over Hilarious Traffic Sign Typo [Photos]

We can't believe we read what we read. However, yes--it's real. No, it isn't photoshopped. Boise, over the years, and frankly Idaho as a whole, has seen its fair share of viral moments. Whether it was a feel good moment with a skateboarding lip-syncer or a terribly embarrassing political moment--we find our way into the spotlight online.
BOISE, ID
Whiskey Riff

Idaho Fisherman Stumbles Across Massive Mule Deer Carcass In Boise River

When people talk about river monsters, I don’t think this is what they have in mind… Matt Keller, founder of Old Hat Outdoors, set out for a little fly fishing trip the Boise River two weeks ago, hoping to catch some nice trout. According to Meat Eater, the fish weren’t bitin’, but I’d say he got one hell of a trade off. As he made his way down the river, he noticed something big caught in some brush. He made his way over, and discovered a mule deer carcass. This wasn’t any deer carcass, this thing was massive. It was a massive 16-pt buck,...
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho pharmacists can do a lot more than fill prescriptions

Jan. 16 was not only MLK and Human Rights Day — it was also Pharmacy Day. That's right, every year Idaho State University's College of Pharmacy takes over the top floor at the state Capitol in Boise to inform, educate — and vaccinate. Vaccinate? Yep. Pharmacists in our state can deliver vaccines in arms for COVID, flu, Dtap (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis), shingles and pneumonia. And that's not all. They can...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho wolf population is decreasing

IDAHO, USA — According to Idaho Fish and Game, survey's show that within one year, from 2021-2022, the wolf population in Idaho has declined by 206. "Wolf population reduction has been a priority of the Fish and Game Commission," Idaho Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever said. "There's been a concerted effort by Fish and Game staff, hunters, trappers and other partners and agencies to reduce wolf conflicts with livestock and bring the wolf population in balance with prey species, particularly elk."
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Sick Of The Boise Frenzy? Time To Buy A Beautiful Idaho Beach

Another round of cold weather makes us miss the sunshine and the heat. As much as we love the Gem State, long stretches of cold, cloudy weather make us think about getting on a plane to head somewhere warm, with sand under our feet and water all around us. Who doesn't love a vacation? The only problem is the cost. By the time you find a place to stay and pay for the food, drinks, flights, experiences, and ground transportation, your relaxing time away costs a stressful amount of money. The average vacation to Florida costs over $2,700 per couple. Hawaii costs over $3,200 for two people.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Senator Brian Lenny: “Why Everyone Needs an AR-15″

A Conservative Republican senator from Nampa is getting a lot of attention from the state's major media outlets. However, it's not for any proposed legislation or statement concerning how the state is being governed. This senator is getting criticized for something he didn't work on in Boise, but something he wrote on his own time.
IDAHO STATE

