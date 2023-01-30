Will Penisini has signed a two-year contract extension at the Parramatta Eels that will tie the local junior to the club until at least the end of 2025. The 20-year-old enjoyed a breakout campaign last year, cementing his spot in the centres as Brad Arthur’s men made it all the way to the grand final, while he also went on to represent Tonga at the Rugby League World Cup.

