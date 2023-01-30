Read full article on original website
NRL 2023: The Sporting News' 10 bold predictions for upcoming season
The NRL season is fast approaching, with plenty of exciting storylines set to play out over the next eight months. Penrith will be looking to make it three-straight premierships, Wests Tigers will be looking to end a lengthy finals drought, while the likes of the Cowboys and Sharks will look to build on the momentum built last year.
Could Karl Oloapu's arrival spell disaster for Kyle Flanagan at the Bulldogs?
Canterbury have signed one of the hottest young prospects in rugby league on a long-term deal - and it could spell disaster for current halfback Kyle Flanagan. Kyle Oloapu - the Australian Schoolboys captain and prodigious playmaking talent - has inked a four-year NRL contract with the Bulldogs, leaving the Broncos after a messy contract saga.
Reds' rising star ready to 'make a mark' in Super Rugby
Queensland Reds rising star Zane Nonggorr has some big shoes to fill this season, after Wallaby Taniela Tupou was injured during last year’s end-of-season tour. While Nonggorr is by no means a certain starter, he is eager to make the most of any opportunities to play more in Super Rugby Pacific.
Former Wallaby suggests why Jones really attended Sydney Sevens
Australian rugby fans roared with excitement on Sunday as incoming Wallabies coach Eddie Jones made a surprise appearance at the Sydney Sevens. The legendary coach was seen speaking with fans on Day Three of the World Series leg in Sydney, as he walked along the sideline of the hallowed turf of Allianz Stadium.
Tom Trbojevic ready to ‘own the ground’ for Manly as he returns from reconditioning trip
In recent years, there has been a few select clips of Tom Trbojevic that have come to define him. There’s the momentum shifting hit-up halfway through a set right into the jaws of an opposition pack that Roger Tuivasa-Sheck also made his bread and butter not too long ago.
Crusaders remain the team to beat but outlook not so rosy for Highlanders and Force
Super Rugby Pacific is set to return at the end of the month with the Crusaders and Chiefs kicking off the proceedings on February 24 in Christchurch. The opening match is a repeat of last year’s semi-final, while the top two Australian sides, the Brumbies and Waratahs, will square off later that evening.
Will Penisini extends his stay at Parramatta Eels for two more years
Will Penisini has signed a two-year contract extension at the Parramatta Eels that will tie the local junior to the club until at least the end of 2025. The 20-year-old enjoyed a breakout campaign last year, cementing his spot in the centres as Brad Arthur’s men made it all the way to the grand final, while he also went on to represent Tonga at the Rugby League World Cup.
Steve Smith, Aaron Finch headline official BBL|12 Team of the Year
Steve Smith and Aaron Finch have headlined the official Big Bash Team of the Tournament, with both Aussie stars piling on the runs throughout BBL|12. Smith returned to form against the white-ball in his short stint with the Sydney Sixers, blasting 346 runs from just five innings, including back-to-back centuries and a league-high 25 sixes.
Collingwood announce Darcy Moore as AFL captain for 2023, succeeding Scott Pendlebury
Collingwood defender Darcy Moore has been announced as the club's captain for 2023 and beyond. Following Scott Pendlebury's decision to step-down as leader in December after 206 games and nine seasons, the Pies were in search of who would take charge next. Moore - who is the son of former...
VFL 2023: Fixtures, start date, results, goalkickers, best players, ladder
Victorian Football League's 2023 season will commence in March and once again be the primary second-tier competition to the AFL. Despite having 'Victoria' in its name, the league also features teams from New South Wales and Queensland - with only the South Australian and West Australian AFL clubs not participating with 'reserves' teams.
Why there needs to be 'common sense' with ABs resting policy during SR
Broadcaster Tony Johnson has weighed up the pros and cons of the All Blacks’ resting policy ahead of the new Super Rugby season. With this year’s Rugby World Cup in France just around the corner, the All Blacks want to ensure that there players are fit and raring to go ahead of the prestigious tournament.
O.G. Anunoby trade rumors: Pelicans, Grizzlies reportedly in bidding war for Raptors star forward
We're one week away from the NBA trade deadline and rumors are starting to pick up each day. It has become common knowledge that the Raptors are expected to be among the most active teams at the deadline, with no shortage of valuable players available on the market. By now,...
